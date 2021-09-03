Selfless heroes ease pain of oppression

A Catholic diocese in Timor-Leste has suspended a priest from all clerical duties over his intention to run for president in the election next year.

In a letter on Monday, Bishop Dom Basílio do Nascimento of Baucau Diocese said he had terminated all sacramental services of diocesan priest Father Martinho Germano da Silva Gusmao. Bishop Nascinamento said the priest submitted a resignation letter to him in January last year and a letter to Pope Francis in February this year relinquishing his priesthood status.

Father Martinho Germano da Silva Gusmao wants to run for president next year. (Photo supplied)

Father Gusmao, a lecturer at the church-run Philosophy and Theology Institute in capital Dili, said his resignation was related to his determination to get involved in the Catholic-majority country's sociopolitical affairs, including his plan to run in the presidential election.

The Catholic Church does not bar priests from talking about politics but prohibits them from running for public office or holding public posts.

A court in southern India's Karnataka state has summoned a Catholic bishop and a priest on charges of conspiring to sell prime plots of diocesan land.

Chikkamagaluru District Court ordered Bishop Anthony Swamy Thomasappa of Chikmagalur Diocese and his former vicar general Father Shantha Raj to appear before it on September 24 on charges of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. Both are accused of conspiring to take ownership of two church-owned land plots worth 2.4 million US dollars and sell them off at a cheaper value.

Bishop Anthony Swamy Thomasappa of Chikmagalur denies the allegations. (Photo supplied)

The diocese’s legal adviser V.T. Thomas said the case stems from ethnic rivalry and the allegations aim to tarnish the bishop and the priest, who are ethnic Kannadigas, adding that those who complained against them come from the dominant Konkani Catholics in the diocese.

The case comes as Cardinal George Alencherry, major archbishop of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church in India, faces criminal charges in court for allegedly selling off church land plots, causing losses of more than 10 million US dollars.

Christian leaders from various denomination have re-consecrated a Baptist church in western Myanmar following its occupation by the military. Soldiers who camped in the church in Falam township in Chin state in July and early August threw away Bibles and hymn books and left behind rubbish and food.

On August 28, Christians took part in a prayer service to cleanse the church after soldiers corrupted it with disrespectful acts. In other parts of Christian-majority Chin state, Catholic and Baptist churches are still facing the brunt of conflicts between the military, resistance groups and ethnic rebels.

Sacred Heart Church in Loikaw in Kayah state was shelled by the military, leading to the deaths of four people taking refuge in the building on May 24. (Photo: Kantarawaddy Times/AFP)

In Mindat township, soldiers occupied St. John Catholic Church and reportedly took away the consecrated host, opened a tabernacle, destroyed locked cabinets and scattered clothes and other items on the floor.

Christians in ethnic minority areas such as Kachin, Kayah and Chin states have historically faced oppression and persecution under more than five decades of military rule.

About 200 mostly Christian ethnic Santal people marched on the streets in northern Bangladesh on August 29 to demand cancellation of a government plan for a special economic zone on their ancestral land.

During the protest in Govindaganj in Gaibandha district, the Santals called for the return of their land, justice and compensation for deadly attacks by thugs on the community in November 2016 that left three dead and dozens injured. Santal leaders said that if the government establishes an export processing zone, about 2,500 families will lose their homes and agricultural land.

Hundreds of ethnic Santals take to the streets in the Gobindaganj area of Gaibandha district on Aug. 29 to demand cancellation of a government plan for a special economic zone on their ancestral land. (Photo supplied)

The government says the zone will be established after the community is consulted and it aims to offer employment and development to Santals. The dispute has its origins in a state-run project in the 1950s when villagers’ land was acquired for sugarcane farming by a sugar mill.

After the mill closed many years ago, villagers demanded the return of their land in line with an agreement with the government, leading to disputes and clashes.

As Covid-19 continues to surge in Vietnam, the Catholic Church is offering spiritual care to those infected by the pandemic.