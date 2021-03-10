X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Selfless catechists lead Church's pastoral mission in Bangladesh

Volunteers spread the Catholic faith in remote areas to be rewarded by more than mere money

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Natore

Updated: March 10, 2021 04:03 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
2

Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party

Mar 10, 2021
3

Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass

Mar 8, 2021
4

Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy

Mar 8, 2021
5

Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88

Mar 8, 2021
6

Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator

Mar 8, 2021
7

Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam

Mar 7, 2021
8

Women turn grief into courage

Mar 8, 2021
9

Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

Mar 9, 2021
10

Thailand gets tough on Myanmar asylum seekers

Mar 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Selfless catechists lead Church's pastoral mission in Bangladesh

Bishop Sebastian Tudu of Dinajpur hands over bicycles to 45 catechists on March 6. (Photo supplied)

Shilpi Das’ life has been divided into two segments for more than 10 years now.

The 33-year-old Catholic mother of two from a village under Queen of Fatima Church in Bangladesh's Thakurgaon district looks after her family with her husband. She is also a catechist who travels to remote villages near the Indian border.

Dinajpur Diocese has about 100 full-time and volunteer catechists. Shilpi became one of them against the will of her farmer husband. She gets only travel costs as an honorary monthly payment for a host of services she renders as a volunteer catechist.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

She visits rural Catholics and listens to their problems, offers solutions and keeps them in touch with the church as they can meet priests and nuns only two or three times a year. She offers them catechism and spiritual and pastoral care in the absence of clergy and religious.

She also conducts prayers on Sundays and family prayers in homes. She performs funeral rites for the dead in the absence of a priest. She also takes catechism classes for all people, from children to the elderly.

“I have been working as a catechist since 2010. At first my husband was unhappy with this work but now he has accepted it. I quickly finish all my family work and travel to villages to work as a catechist,” Shilpi, a Bengali Catholic, told UCA News.

Her family is poor as her husband is the sole breadwinner, yet she decided to dedicate her time and energy in the service of Christ.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“I looked at priests and nuns who left their families and worldly happiness, and I told myself that if I cannot do something like them, my life is in vain. I have listened to the calling of my heart and I have found joy and peace on the way,” Shilpi said.

She has never faced any difficulties from other religious communities in mostly non-Christian areas. In fact, she often gets help from them.

“Our work is physically and mentally challenging but I have faced no problems from people of other communities. Sometimes people from other communities come to me to listen to my prayers and Bible readings. They tell me to let them know if anyone says anything to me,” she said.

Related News

Shilpi was extremely happy when she was among 45 catechists who recently received bicycles from Dinajpur Diocese as a Lenten gift. Life has become easier for her since receiving the bicycle.

The Church has grown with catechists and they are pioneers in Dinajpur Diocese, said Father Anthony Sen, a parish priest in Thakurgaon

“They go to people before the priests; they prepare the way. They prepare people with religious education. We go after them, teach them something and give them sacraments with their help. Basically, they work hard to prepare Christians for the sacraments,” Father Sen told UCA News.

About 1,500 catechists operate in two archdioceses and six dioceses in Bangladesh that have about 400,000 Catholics.

Bishop Sebastian Tudu hands a bicycle to Shilpi Das. (Photo supplied)

Accepting God's invitation

Purna Chandra Tripura, 48, a full-time catechist for Chittagong Archdiocese in the southeast, covers one of the most remote areas of the country.

The ethnic Tripura serves some 800 Catholics in 18 villages covered by Queen of Fatima Church in Bandarban district of the hilly, forested Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region.

Purna, a father of one, usually spends 15 days a month in the villages. During the Lent and Advent seasons, he stays with Catholic villagers for 25 days to offer them spiritual and pastoral care.

His journeys to remote villages can take up to three days as he travels through rugged terrain on foot and by vehicles and boats.

He faces challenges to run his three-member family with a monthly wage of only 4,800 taka (US$56.50). He relies on a small jhum (slash and burn agriculture) plantation on the hill slopes to bring him some income.

“Despite the difficulties, I am still happy to serve people,” Purna told UCA News.

He has overcome tragedies in life as three children — two sons and a daughter — died from illness at a very young age.

“I think this catechist's work is God's invitation. There is physical pain or difficulty in running a family but there is peace in the soul. This is how I can serve people. When I reach a village after walking all day and I see smiles on people's faces, I can hear the word of God — that is my joy,” Purna added.

On the hills, ethnic catechists are vital for the Church as they can communicate with communities in their own languages, said Father Leonard Rebeiro, coordinator of Chittagong Archdiocesan Family Life Commission.

“Since we are an indigenous area, we need indigenous catechists to offer catechism and religious formation because language is a big issue for us and they can fill the gap,” Father Rebeiro told UCA News.

Chittagong Archdiocese has about 32,000 Catholics in 11 parishes but only about 30 priests.

“We still have areas where it is difficult to find a priest once a year but we have a target to have a priest in every village at least once a year,” Father Rebeiro said.

“The contribution of the catechists to the Church is much greater. They work where Catholics are deprived of priests. They are our strength and dedicated soul. We give some money to them but it is very little compared to what they deserve.

“Catechists are playing a leading role in the Church and the need for catechists will last forever.”

Also Read

Christians protest after church demolition in Bangladesh
Christians protest after church demolition in Bangladesh
Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party
Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party
Five Christians get bail a month after arrest for conversion in India
Five Christians get bail a month after arrest for conversion in India
March for women in Pakistan
March for women in Pakistan
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia

Latest News

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Christians protest after church demolition in Bangladesh
Mar 10, 2021
Catholic bishop condemns killing of Filipino politician
Mar 10, 2021
Jews, Christians asked to learn from their shared Scriptures
Mar 10, 2021
Faith groups applaud US decision to help Venezuelan immigrants
Mar 10, 2021
Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party
Mar 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Mar 10, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Mar 9, 2021
Women turn grief into courage
Mar 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Mar 7, 2021

Features

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Mar 10, 2021
Selfless catechists lead Church's pastoral mission in Bangladesh
Mar 10, 2021
Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
Mar 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis reflects on his journey to Iraq

Pope Francis reflects on his journey to Iraq

A protector of Mother Earth

A protector of Mother Earth
Bishops in Senegal call for calm following rash of violence

Bishops in Senegal call for calm following rash of violence
Institut Catholique rector named head of John Paul II institute in Rome

“Institut Catholique” rector named head of John Paul II institute in Rome
In the Steps of Father Abraham

"In the Steps of Father Abraham"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, help me always turn my heart to You

Lord, help me always turn my heart to You
Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father

Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father
Saint Eulogius of Cordoba | Saint of the Day

Saint Eulogius of Cordoba | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.