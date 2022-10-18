News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Self-confessed killer of Filipino journalist surrenders

Says three others were involved in killing Percival Mabasa on orders received from prison

Joel Estorial (center), the alleged gunman in the killing of Philippine journalist Percival Mabasa, is presented to the media as Philippine Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos (left) speaks during a press conference at the national police headquarters in Manila on Oct. 18

Joel Estorial (center), the alleged gunman in the killing of Philippine journalist Percival Mabasa, is presented to the media as Philippine Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos (left) speaks during a press conference at the national police headquarters in Manila on Oct. 18. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Manila

By UCA News reporter, Manila

Published: October 18, 2022 08:48 AM GMT

Updated: October 18, 2022 09:26 AM GMT

Philippine authorities paraded before the media one of the suspected gunmen in the murder of radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa but were still looking to establish the identity of the main mastermind.

Mabasa, 63, a prominent critic of the government and supporter of former Vice President Leonor Robredo, was shot while entering a village in Las Piñas City, south of Manila, by assailants riding a motorcycle on Oct. 3.

Joel Estorial, 39, the self-confessed gunman who turned himself over to the police, was presented to the media by Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos on Oct. 18.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The surrender was called a "major breakthrough" in the case that drew international concern as Mabasa, popularly known on-air and online as Percy Lapid, was the second journalist killed since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office on June 30, and the latest in a long line of targeted killings of journalists in the Philippines.

Estorial said there were three others — Israel, Edmon, and a certain Orlando, who drove the motorbike — involved in planning and executing the killing.

“Our agreement was whoever would be stationed closest to Percy would be the one to shoot him and that happened to be me. They told me that if I didn’t shoot Percy then I would be killed. So I shot him,” he told media persons.

When asked who ordered the killing, he claimed not to know the mastermind’s name but said he was already in prison.

"I really didn’t want to but just got involved in this"

Police authorities suspect this mastermind could’ve landed behind bars because of the radio broadcaster.

“Perhaps the killing was an act of revenge by someone who is suffering jail time because of an expose by Mr Mabasa,” police investigator Harold Beltran told UCA News.

Abalos claimed Estorial surrendered “out of fear for his personal safety” after he saw his photos displayed in public places and by the media.

The authorities had offered a 6.5 million peso (US$130,000) reward for anyone who could tell the identity and location of the assailants from footage caught on video cameras

Estorial told the media that his conscience bothered him and sought forgiveness from Mabasa’s family.

“I hope you can forgive me. I really didn’t want to but just got involved in this,” he said.

Mabasa’s family said they wanted to personally meet the surrendered gunman.

“We want to verify his statement with the actual footage seen on the CCTV,” Mabasa’s brother Roy told the media.

Human rights activist and Society of Divine Word priest Father Flavie Villanueva said the killing of Mabasa was an indication of how Philippine society hated truthtellers like Mabasa.

“The killing of another truthteller reveals how those in power hate to hear the truth today,” he told UCA News

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Xi’s Chinese dream goes beyond his mandate Xi’s Chinese dream goes beyond his mandate
Vatican to install first statue of Korean saint Andrew Kim Vatican to install first statue of Korean saint Andrew Kim
Drug war victims' kin tell Filipino justice secretary to quit Drug war victims' kin tell Filipino justice secretary to quit
Self-confessed killer of Filipino journalist surrenders Self-confessed killer of Filipino journalist surrenders
More Myanmar refugees flee to India’s Mizoram More Myanmar refugees flee to India’s Mizoram
Vietnam Church extends urgent aid to flood victims Vietnam Church extends urgent aid to flood victims
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.