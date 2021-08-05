X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Security tight in Indian Kashmir for 'black day' anniversary

Separatist groups call for a shutdown on the second anniversary of New Delhi imposing direct rule on the region

AFP, New Delhi

AFP, New Delhi

Published: August 05, 2021 10:17 AM GMT

Updated: August 05, 2021 10:24 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
2

Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes

Aug 5, 2021
3

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Aug 2, 2021
4

Obligation or opportunity?

Aug 2, 2021
5

Bishop inaugurates first Jesuit residence in Indian state

Aug 3, 2021
6

Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 2, 2021
7

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum

Aug 2, 2021
8

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list

Aug 3, 2021
9

Report alleging 'church for votes' fuels tension in India

Aug 4, 2021
10

Someone above is watching, not only God

Aug 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Security tight in Indian Kashmir for 'black day' anniversary

People gather beside a burning Indian flag to show solidarity with Kashmiri people during a rally in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, on Aug. 5. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of extra police and troops were deployed in the main city of Indian-administered Kashmir on Aug. 5 as separatist groups called for a shutdown to mark a "black day" on the second anniversary of New Delhi imposing direct rule.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947 with both claiming the territory in full. Fighting in the Indian-controlled part has left tens of thousands, mostly civilians, dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government scrapped the region's partial autonomy on Aug. 5, 2019, and split it into two federal territories, arresting thousands in a massive security operation and communications blackout that lasted months.

Ahead of the second anniversary, security forces erected numerous new checkpoints and barricades across Srinagar with personnel in bulletproof gear checking vehicles and frisking residents on the roads.

Suspected rebels fired at a police patrol in the Sopore area, but no one was injured, a police officer told AFP. However, district police refuted the incident on Twitter.

Top separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, 90, called for a general shutdown to mark a "black day" to protest "India's naked aggression" in a Twitter statement by his Pakistan-based representative Syed Abdullah Geelani.

I was recording video of shuttered shops when police officers arrived and took my photos while I was working 

The call was supported by several smaller separatist groups who also challenge India's rule of Kashmir.

Police initially termed the Twitter handle and statement as "fake". But the ailing Geelani, under house arrest for most of the last 13 years, issued his first video in two years on Aug. 4, confirming the statement via his "nominated special representative".

Most shops remained closed in Srinagar on Aug. 5 and vehicular movement on the roads was thin. However, police were seen asking shopkeepers to open.

Many shopkeepers and businessmen, without wishing to be named, told AFP that police had threatened them. Local reporters said officers were breaking locks on shutters.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"I was recording video of shuttered shops when police officers arrived and took my photos while I was working and accused myself and journalists of instigating a shutdown," photojournalist Umer Asif told AFP.

Former Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, along with dozens of other local politicians, spent months incarcerated after being arrested in the 2019 clampdown.

Scores of people remain behind bars either in Kashmir or elsewhere, held under controversial legislation that allows them to be detained for up to two years without charge.

Mufti issued an angry statement on Aug. 4 slamming New Delhi's actions as "daylight robbery" of people's constitutional rights.

"When unbridled oppression is unleashed and gross injustice heaped, there is no other choice but to resist to exist," she tweeted.

Government minister Jitendra Singh said in an editorial in the Indian Express daily that Kashmir was now moving toward "deepening democracy, fulfilling people's aspirations [and] increasing economic growth".

Also Read

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Church seeks end to child labor in Sri Lanka
Church seeks end to child labor in Sri Lanka
Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism
Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021
US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor
Aug 6, 2021
Philippine capital back in lockdown over Delta fears
Aug 6, 2021
Church seeks end to child labor in Sri Lanka
Aug 6, 2021
Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism
Aug 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021
India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
Aug 5, 2021
Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes
Aug 5, 2021
Japan's place in a changing world for women
Aug 5, 2021
Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021

Features

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Aug 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Other Angels should fall

Other Angels should fall
The climate emergency Part 1

The climate emergency (Part 1)
My inner experience has led me to this Love thing

My inner experience has led me to this Love thing…
Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered

Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco was in Poland to investigate John Pauls former secretary

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco was in Poland to investigate John Paul's former secretary
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 6 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 6 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love

Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love
Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord

Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord
Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.