Sectarian agenda seen in Indian church break-ins

Police examine the damaged tabernacle of St. Antony’s Forane Church in Kattakode village in Kerala’s Neyyattinkara Diocese on May 26. (Photo supplied)

Police are investigating two church break-ins in southern India’s Kerala state that church officials suspect are an attempt to offend Catholics by desecrating their worship places.

Vandals broke into two churches of Neyyattinkara Diocese and opened their tabernacles and threw around sacred objects used for Eucharistic celebration, said vicar general Father G. Christudas.

A church assistant, who came to ring the church bells on May 26 morning, saw the doors broken at St. Antony’s Forane Church in Kattakode village.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He saw the tabernacle was open and consecrated hosts strewn around. The intruders had also entered the sacristy and ransacked its four shelves. Sacred cloths were strewn around along with objects used for Mass such as the Bible and prayer books, the priest said.

A similar incident was reported from Immaculate Conception Church, a sub-parish a few kilometers away from St. Antony’s Church.

“We have serious doubt that they are mere theft attempts. Some hidden agenda seems to be behind these acts,” Father Christudas told UCA News on May 27.

Let the police probe and establish the truth

He said the diocese has told police of their doubts.

Some diocesan officials and local people say Catholics maintain friendly relations with Hindus in the area. Some suspect the break-ins were an attempt to destroy Hindu-Christian peace and friendship.

“Let the police probe and establish the truth,” Father Christudas said, adding that he did not want to comment on the suspected agenda behind the acts.

St. Antony’s CCTV pictures showed four young men of around 25 years entering the church at 2am on May 26. They moved around damaging church articles for two hours. They also took away a bottle of sacramental wine from the sacristy and broke open the donation box.

Parish priest Father Vincent Robert said neither parishioners nor the police could identify the vandals.

“It was raining heavily in the night, so the police could not use their dog squad. However, experts have taken fingerprints from the objects,” Father Robert said.

At Immaculate Conception Church too, vandals broke open the church’s main door to enter it on the night of May 25-26.

They also broke the tabernacle and desecrated holy hosts. They also entered the sacristy and destroyed sacred objects kept on shelves and took away its only bottle of sacramental wine.

They also tried to open the donation box but left it after breaking one of its three padlocks, said parish priest Father R.P. Vincent.

I don’t think it is a case of theft but it seems like an attempt to defile our places of worship

He said his church is a sub-parish and has no CCTV.

“I don’t think it is a case of theft but it seems like an attempt to defile our places of worship,” Father Vincent said.

“Had it been a theft, they could have taken many valuable items from the church, but nothing of the sort was done.”

The priest said the intruders left one of the two donation boxes at his church. If they had been thieves, they would have opened the second one too, he said.

“But they defiled our tabernacle and holy hosts and destroyed sacred objects,” the priest said.

Both churches are closed for services because of Covid-19 lockdowns.