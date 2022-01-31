X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Macau

Second Macau junket boss arrested in crackdown

Chinese territory's multi-billion-dollar casino industry has come under increased scrutiny from mainland officials

AFP, Macau

AFP, Macau

Published: January 31, 2022 05:13 AM GMT

Updated: January 31, 2022 05:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam

Jan 31, 2022
2

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jan 28, 2022
3

Repatriation fear grips Chinese Christian group in South Korea

Jan 28, 2022
4

The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians

Jan 28, 2022
5

The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta

Jan 28, 2022
6

Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush

Jan 28, 2022
7

Cambodia hopes to sell rice to Timor-Leste after backing ASEAN bid

Jan 31, 2022
8

Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children

Jan 28, 2022
9

Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste

Jan 28, 2022
10

Lessons from the Holocaust

Jan 29, 2022
Support UCA News
Second Macau junket boss arrested in crackdown

Gaming machines in the casino of the MGM Cotai resort in Macau. (Photo: AFP)

The head of Macau's second-largest junket group has been arrested by the city's police as authorities tighten the leash on the gambling hub's multi-billion-dollar industry.

The Chinese territory has seen increased scrutiny from the mainland, with a step up in crackdowns and tighter regulations for the gaming sector.

The latest move came on Jan. 30 when police arrested and detained key Macau player Chan Wen-ling.

Chan is the founder of Tak Chun Group, which serves as a go-between to bring high rollers from the mainland to Macau's glittering casinos. He is also chairman of Macau Legend Development, which runs hotels and casinos and confirmed his detention.

Shares in Hong Kong-listed Macau Legend plunged by nearly 30 percent on Jan. 31 morning.

Chan's arrest comes months after his rival Alvin Chau, who led Macau's largest junket operator Suncity, was detained by the city's police in November.

Although the two operations are targeting two separate groups, we have sufficient evidence to show that they are in collaboration

Macau's prosecution had accused Chau and 10 other senior executives of setting up an illegal online betting platform in the Philippines and soliciting mainland Chinese customers.

Police said in a Jan. 30 news conference that Chan's arrest was related to the previous operation in November.

"Although the two operations are targeting two separate groups, we have sufficient evidence to show that they are in collaboration," they said.

The former Portuguese colony is the only territory in China where gambling is permitted, and the vast majority of punters are mainlanders brought in by junket operators like Suncity and Tak Chun.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

But an anti-corruption campaign by Chinese President Xi Jinping has seen increased scrutiny on the high rollers and officials who might travel to Macau to place bets and launder money.

Earlier this month, the Macau government unveiled new regulations that would slash the concession period — from 20 years to 10 years — for six operating casino giants. It also sought to increase local ownership and government supervision in casino firms.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean Catholics defy pandemic to donate more for poor
Korean Catholics defy pandemic to donate more for poor
Christian leaders ask Hong Kong to release Jimmy Lai
Christian leaders ask Hong Kong to release Jimmy Lai
Foreign journalists in China face increasing pressure
Foreign journalists in China face increasing pressure
Korean Church ordains missionary priests to serve in Latin America
Korean Church ordains missionary priests to serve in Latin America
Repatriation fear grips Chinese Christian group in South Korea
Repatriation fear grips Chinese Christian group in South Korea
Seoul archbishop calls for peace efforts on Korean Peninsula
Seoul archbishop calls for peace efforts on Korean Peninsula
Support Us

Latest News

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Indian court orders federal probe into girl's suicide
Feb 1, 2022
Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap
Feb 1, 2022
Myanmar defies junta with nationwide 'silent strike'
Feb 1, 2022
Pope names Filipino priest as new envoy to Rwanda
Feb 1, 2022
Korean Catholics defy pandemic to donate more for poor
Feb 1, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Feb 1, 2022
Letter from Rome: The ‘first gay pope’
Jan 31, 2022
Lessons from the Holocaust
Jan 29, 2022
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians
Jan 28, 2022

Features

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
Ex-government workers mine for salvation in Afghan mountains
Jan 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Maronite patriarch reprimands Lebanese government for new taxes

Maronite patriarch reprimands Lebanese government for new taxes
Synodality Virtues avoid confusing language

Synodality Virtues: avoid confusing language
When Ukraine and Russia pray together for peace

When Ukraine and Russia pray together for peace
An olive branch

An olive branch
Pope apologizes to traditionalist nuns for Romes negligence

Pope apologizes to traditionalist nuns for Rome’s negligence
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.