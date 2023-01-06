News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Scroll in casket summarizes Benedict's life and ministry

The 1,000-word text, known as a 'rogito,' was rolled up, slipped into a metal cylinder and placed with his body

Scroll in casket summarizes Benedict's life and ministry

The casket of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: January 06, 2023 04:55 AM GMT

Updated: January 06, 2023 04:57 AM GMT

Pope Benedict XVI was a renowned theologian, a "recognized authority," who left "a rich legacy of studies and research on the fundamental truths of the faith," said the official summary of his life and papacy.

The 1,000-word text, known as a "rogito," was rolled up, slipped into a metal cylinder and placed with his body in a cypress casket late Jan. 4 after an estimated 195,000 people had passed by his body in St. Peter's Square to pay their respects.

The text, released in Latin and Italian shortly before the pope's funeral Mass Jan. 5, highlighted his work as a theologian, his ecumenical outreach, his relations with the Jewish community and his efforts to deal with the clerical sexual abuse scandal.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The short biography about his birth, childhood and education also noted that "the time of his youth was not easy. His family's faith and his upbringing prepared him for the difficult experience of the problems associated with the Nazi regime, knowing the climate of strong hostility toward the Catholic Church in Germany."

However, it said, "in this complex situation, he discovered the beauty and truth of faith in Christ."

The text spoke of his ordination and his career as a professor of theology and noted his role as a "peritus" or theological adviser at the Second Vatican Council, his appointment as archbishop of Munich and Freising in 1977 and his creation as a cardinal by St. Paul VI later that same year.

"On Friday, April 8, 2005," it said, "he presided over the Holy Mass for the funeral of John Paul II in St. Peter's Square."

Elected St. John Paul's successor April 19, 2005, it said, "he presented himself as 'a humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord'" when he greeted the crowds from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

"Benedict XVI placed the theme of God and faith at the center of his pontificate in a continuous search for the face of the Lord Jesus Christ," the text said. He tried to help "everyone to know him, particularly through the publication of the three-volume work 'Jesus of Nazareth.'"

"Endowed with vast and profound biblical and theological knowledge, he had the extraordinary ability to elaborate enlightening syntheses on major doctrinal and spiritual themes, as well as on crucial issues in the life of the church and contemporary culture," the rogito continued.

Turning to his efforts at dialogue, the document said that "he successfully promoted dialogue with Anglicans, Jews and representatives of other religions, as well as resumed contacts with the priests of the St. Pius X community."

The mention of Anglicans seemed to refer to initial tensions and then a resumption of dialogue after Pope Benedict made special pastoral provisions for Catholics coming from the Anglican tradition, establishing in 2009 personal ordinariates, jurisdictions similar to dioceses, which recognize their full communion with Rome while preserving some of their Anglican heritage.

The "resumed contacts with the priests of the St. Pius X community," referred to the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X and other Catholics attached to the "extraordinary" or pre-Vatican II form of the Mass. Pope Benedict lifted the excommunications of four of the society's bishops who were ordained illicitly in 1988 and launched a long and intense dialogue with the group.

Pope Benedict's papal teaching, in encyclicals, apostolic exhortations, catechesis at his general audiences and speeches and homilies "delivered during his 24 apostolic journeys around the world" also were mentioned.

"In the face of increasingly rampant relativism and practical atheism," it said, he established the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization in 2010.

And, the document said, "he firmly fought against crimes committed by members of the clergy against minors and vulnerable people, continually calling the church to conversion, prayer, penance and purification."

Pope Benedict was the first pope in some 600 years to resign.

The rogito included the complete text he read in Latin Feb. 11, 2013, when he announced at an ordinary consistory of cardinals that he was stepping down. He had explained that "in order to govern the bark of St. Peter and proclaim the Gospel, both strength of mind and body are necessary, strength which in the last few months has deteriorated in me to the extent that I have had to recognize my incapacity to adequately fulfill the ministry entrusted to me."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope remembers Benedict's 'wisdom, tenderness, devotion' Pope remembers Benedict's 'wisdom, tenderness, devotion'
Scroll in casket summarizes Benedict's life and ministry Scroll in casket summarizes Benedict's life and ministry
A pope who redefined clerical sex abuse A pope who redefined clerical sex abuse
Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing Church buries a pope who suspected contextual theologizing
Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion Korean Church aims revival of faith, ecological conversion
Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hazaribagh

Diocese of Hazaribagh

In a land area of 21,213.6 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers districts of Hazaribag, Chatra, Koderma and

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

In a land area of about 74,195 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Bolikhamxai, Houaphan, Vientiane and

Read more
Diocese of San Jose de Antique

Diocese of San Jose de Antique

In a land area of 2,522.0 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Antique.Antique is a

Read more
Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

In a land area of 3,799 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers comprising the provinces of Misamis Oriental

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.