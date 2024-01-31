News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indonesia

Scribes win bravery award for exposing Indonesia's Jokowi

The five winners from Tempo magazine unearthed maneuvers by the president to ensure his son wins Feb. 14 election

Journalists from Tempo magazine pose for a photograph after winning the Oktovianus Pogau Award.

Journalists from Tempo magazine pose for a photograph after winning the Oktovianus Pogau Award. (Photo: Supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 31, 2024 11:17 AM GMT

Updated: January 31, 2024 11:23 AM GMT

Five journalists in Indonesia have been conferred with an award for their courageous coverage of President Joko Widodo's efforts to perpetuate dynasty rule in the country.

Francisca Christy Rosana, Egi Adyatama, Hussein Abri Donggoran, Raymundus Rikang, and Stefanus Pramono, were announced winners of the Oktovianus Pogau Award on Jan. 31.

The award is instituted by the Jakarta-based Pantau Foundation, a journalism training institute to recognize and inspire courageous reporting. This year's winners are all employed with the Tempo magazine, which is known for its daring reports during dictator Suharto’s more than three decades of rule.

The Foundation said the journalists deserved the award for exposing various legal and political maneuvers by Widodo to win the presidential and legislative elections scheduled on Feb. 14. His son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is trying his luck as a vice-presidential candidate.

"Reporting President Widodo is not an easy job because he moves privately through personal communication, his trusted people and family," said Yuliana Latipo from the Foundation.

The journalists appear in the weekly podcast "Bocor Alus," published on Tempo's YouTube channel and Spotify.

"They have a tradition of maintaining their independence," Latipo observed.

She lauded the journalists for their success in exposing the president's controversial policies like electing temporary regional heads to help his son's victory, making regulations that opened up space for the army and police to occupy civilian posts, and bending the norms for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

Stefanus Pramono, an awardee who is a Catholic, said the Tempo always paid great attention to democracy issues, one of which was the effort to perpetuate the Widodo political dynasty.

He said there should not be the slightest room in a democratic country for dynastic politics.

“This award is for the public who need reliable information even in the worst conditions of democracy," Pramono added.

Pramono is the winner of the Agence France-Presse's Kate Webb Prize in 2013 for his exceptional series of stories on Syria’s protracted civil war.

Augustinian Father Bernard Baru, an activist priest based in Papua province, said he was proud of the journalists' bravery.

"I hope they can continue with the podcast and can explore various other issues," he said.

He recalled that some of the award-winning journalists had interviewed him several times.

The award was launched in 2017 to honor the memory of young Papuan journalist and activist, Oktovianus Pogau, who died from lung disease at the age of 23.

Pogau was known for his strong commitment to exposing rights abuses in Papua.

