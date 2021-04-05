X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Scores dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste floods

Bad weather is hampering Caritas efforts to deliver aid to victims

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Updated: April 05, 2021 08:01 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Is there no link between terrorism and religion?

Apr 1, 2021
2

Thousands sign petition seeking freedom for Indian Jesuit

Apr 1, 2021
3

Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions

Apr 1, 2021
4

Remembering the Catholic independence hero of Korea

Apr 1, 2021
5

Philippine priest washes feet of Manila street dwellers

Apr 1, 2021
6

Laotian authorities urged to release Christian pastor

Apr 1, 2021
7

Vietnamese priests urged to be humble servants

Apr 1, 2021
8

Myanmar's struggle will not be in vain, says Cardinal Bo

Apr 4, 2021
9

Pakistani filmmaker sets up digital platform for minorities

Apr 1, 2021
10

The many gifts of Easter

Apr 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Scores dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste floods

Debris left behind in the town of Adonara in East Flores on April 4 after flash floods and landslides swept eastern Indonesia and neighboring Timor-Leste. (Photo: Joy Christian/AFP)

At least 160 people died in flash floods and landslides that struck Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province and Catholic-majority Timor-Leste on Easter Sunday, according to disaster management and church officials.

Dozens more were reported missing in the April 4 disaster which followed two days of heavy rain in the region.

At least 61 people lost their lives and more than 30 were missing on Adonara island in East Flores district, the East Flores Disaster Mitigation Agency said on April 5. 

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Thomas Labina from Larantuka Diocese said hundreds of houses were buried in mudslides that hit three subdistricts.

On nearby Lembata island, at least 85 people died and 11 were missing after cold lava flows from the Ile Lewotolok volcano eruption hit four subdistricts, the priest said.

In neighboring Timor-Leste, at least 21 people are believed to have died, with many of the deaths being reported in the capital Dili.

In Adonara, electricity and transport links were cut in many areas, leaving the diocese unable to communicate with priests or laypeople and hampering efforts to distribute aid.

“We are trying to distribute aid to Adonara but continuing bad weather is making efforts extremely difficult,” Father Labina told UCA News. 

Caritas Indonesia (Karina) said it was working with several Caritas field offices in Atambua Diocese in Timor, Larantuka Diocese in Flores, Weetabula Diocese in Sumba and Kupang Archdiocese in Timor to distribute aid to victims. 

Father Fredy Rante Taruk, Caritas Indonesia’s executive director, said Kupang Archdiocese was sheltering more than 500 displaced people at St. Simon Petrus Church in Kupang. 

Related News

“We are coordinating with the archdiocese and other dioceses impacted by the disaster. Aid will be distributed as quickly as possible,” he told UCA News.

The Communion of Churches in Indonesia (PGI) has called on all its members to help the victims.

“The PGI is encouraging all churches in Indonesia to support the emergency response and work with churches in East Nusa Tenggara province to help the victims, vulnerable groups and refugees,” Philip Situmorang, the group’s spokesman said in a statement. 

VIDEO: Flash floods wreck Easter in Indonesia

Also Read

Vietnamese bishop washes disabled people's feet
Vietnamese bishop washes disabled people's feet
Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand
Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy
Pope lauds Myanmar youths' commitment to democracy
Duterte fails to inspire with Easter message
Duterte fails to inspire with Easter message
Flash floods wreck Easter in Indonesia
Flash floods wreck Easter in Indonesia

Latest News

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Vietnamese bishop washes disabled people's feet
Apr 5, 2021
First cardinal of Cameroon dies on Good Friday
Apr 5, 2021
Scores dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste floods
Apr 5, 2021
Mission society to expand investment in Africa
Apr 5, 2021
Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand
Apr 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Apr 1, 2021
The many gifts of Easter
Apr 1, 2021
Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions
Apr 1, 2021
Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia and Africa
Mar 31, 2021

Features

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Apr 5, 2021
Redemptorist priest-lawyer helps poor find justice in Indonesia
Apr 5, 2021
Lenten customs enrich faith of Sri Lankan Catholics
Apr 2, 2021
Covid-19 overshadows Holy Week in Timor-Leste
Apr 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Easter in Lent a homily for 2021

Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Assessing the historic papal trip to Iraq

Assessing the historic papal trip to Iraq
Pope slams arms race urges fairer distribution of vaccines

Pope slams arms race, urges fairer distribution of vaccines

Christians in Baghdad celebrate Easter in resignation

Christians in Baghdad celebrate Easter in resignation
Vatican II sacramental theology and samesex blessings

Vatican II, sacramental theology and same-sex blessings
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Easter Monday, 5 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Easter Monday, 5 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Monday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, may live in holiness and in the faithful serenity

Lord, may live in holiness and in the faithful serenity
May there be reconciliation among all the people

May there be reconciliation among all the people
St. Vincent Ferrer | Saint of the Day

St. Vincent Ferrer | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.