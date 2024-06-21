News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Science that serves humanity is in harmony with faith: pope

Pope Francis calls for unity between faith and science, highlighting their common origin in God's truth to benefit humanity
Pope Francis meets with scientists.

Pope Francis meets with scientists. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service
Published: June 21, 2024 05:22 AM GMT
Updated: June 21, 2024 05:23 AM GMT

Faith and science can go hand in hand as long as science is put at the service of humanity and not used to hurt or extinguish human life, Pope Francis said.

Science and faith are two distinct and parallel paths that can be complementary, he said, and for people of faith, "science and faith are grounded alike in the absolute truth of God."

"Faith and science can be united in charity, provided that science is put at the service of the men and women of our time and not misused to harm or even destroy them," he said.

The pope's remarks came during an audience at the Vatican June 20 with cosmologists, theoretical physicists, astronomers and other experts who were attending a conference organized by the Vatican Observatory. Nobel Laureates Adam Riess and Roger Penrose were among the invited participants.

The June 16-21 conference was dedicated to the latest questions, theories and research being done regarding black holes, gravitational waves and space-time singularities. While about 40 people attended the talks at the observatory headquarters in Castel Gandolfo outside of Rome, dozens of others also participated online from all over the world.

Following one held in 2017, the conference was the observatory's second gathering, celebrating the scientific legacy of Msgr. Georges Lemaître, who was the first to theorize the universe is expanding, going against Albert Einstein's theory of a stationary universe. The monsignor also proposed that the expanding universe could be traced to an origin point, which became known as the "Big Bang theory."

"His scientific legacy is vast, including many fundamental contributions to our understanding of the universe," Jesuit Father Gabriele Gionti, a cosmologist and the conference organizer, told reporters at a Vatican news conference June 11.

The pope told conference participants attending the Vatican audience that "Georges Lemaître was an exemplary priest and scientist. His human and spiritual journey offers a model of life from which all of us can learn."

Born in Belgium in 1894, the priest was also a theoretical physicist, a mathematician, an astronomer and a professor of physics at the Catholic University of Louvain.

"At first, he tended towards 'concordism,' namely the belief that veiled references to scientific truths are present in Sacred Scripture," the pope said.

"Greater experience and spiritual maturity led him to realize that science and faith are two distinct and parallel paths, which are not in conflict. Indeed, the two paths prove complementary, inasmuch as, for the believer, science and faith are grounded alike in the absolute truth of God," he said.

"Lemaître's journey of faith led him to the awareness that 'creation' and 'the Big Bang' are two different realities, and that the God, in whom he believed, can never be reduced to an object neatly cataloged by human reason," he said.

The pope encouraged the scientists "to continue to investigate, with sincerity and humility, the important topics that you are presently discussing," adding that he hoped they may continue to "advance in your various fields toward that truth which is surely a reflection of God's eternal love."

Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno, who is a planetary scientist and director of the Vatican Observatory, told reporters at the June 11 news conference that he was a scientist for 20 years before he entered the Jesuits.

"The most common reaction I had from my fellow scientists was not horror that I had become part of the church, but rather a freedom that they now felt they could tell me about the churches they belonged to," he said.

Scientists, especially in the field of cosmology, he said, are very aware "of how much we do not know that there is a great openness to the need to accept a way of addressing the fundamental question from Leibniz, why is there something instead of nothing?"

St. John Paul II provided an image "that faith and reason are the two wings that bring us to the truth," Brother Consolmagno said.

"And that image reminds us that faith is not the goal, reason is not the goal, the church is not the goal, science is not the goal, truth is the goal," he said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Thaddeus Daqin Ma of Shanghai, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Paulsamy of Dindigul , India
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Linus Seong-hyo Lee of Suwon, Korea
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal William Seng Chye Goh of Singapore, Singapore
Read More...
Latest News
New study says 69 percent of Massgoers believe in Real Presence
New study says 69 percent of Massgoers believe in Real Presence
Science that serves humanity is in harmony with faith: pope
Science that serves humanity is in harmony with faith: pope
Myanmar junta accused of breaking ceasefire
Myanmar junta accused of breaking ceasefire
Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of regional war
Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of regional war
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.