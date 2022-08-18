News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

School closures spark alarm in the Philippines

More than 85 percent of about 865 private schools that closed down were Catholic-run

The Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City of Manila became the latest among hundreds of private schools in the Philippines to close down due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City of Manila became the latest among hundreds of private schools in the Philippines to close down due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Facebook)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: August 18, 2022 04:00 AM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2022 04:27 AM GMT

The Philippine education department has launched a probe after a series of schools shut down across the country allegedly over financial constraints stemming from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 860 out of 14,000 private schools in the Catholic-majority nation have closed their doors since the pandemic hit two years ago, according to the Department of Education. The closures have affected 58,327 students and 4,488 teachers.

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines reported that nearly 85 percent, or more than 700 of the schools that folded, were Catholic ones.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

In the latest case, the Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City of Manila, announced its sudden closure on Aug. 15, the day before the scheduled opening of classes citing poor enrollment and financial instability.

The school authorities issued a statement to notify they would permanently close and cease operations, shortly after receiving tuition and school fees from the pupils.

“We have suffered financial instability and lack of financial viability brought about by the ongoing pandemic and exacerbated by consistent low enrollment,” the school said in an official statement.

“We are sorry about the sudden announcement, but it is better late than never"

“We are sorry about the sudden announcement, but it is better late than never. We couldn’t survive because our finances won’t permit us to operate anymore like paying the salaries of our teaching and non-teaching staff,” the college added.

The college has started processing the refunding of student fees and facilitating the transfer of students to other Catholic schools willing to accommodate them.

On Aug. 17, Dominican-run Angelicum College announced it would accept displaced students from San Lorenzo College.

It promised to honor the scholarships and down payments made by the college’s students.

Colegio de San Lorenzo becomes the latest addition to the 865 private schools that have closed since 2020 after being hit by low enrollments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the 109-year-old Holy Spirit School in Manila ceased operations citing the same reasons.

“I think it is the first time that a school, rather arbitrarily, closed without informing the commission in advance"

Education Department Secretary Leonor Briones said the schools might have valid grounds for closure, but they should be probed as to whether their actions violated the country’s laws.

“During this pandemic, there was a notable number of private school students transferring to public schools. According to our data, before the start of the academic year 2020 to 2021, it was estimated that 250,539 students transferred from private to public schools,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones told reporters on Aug. 16.

However, she said although financial instability was a valid ground for closure, certain procedures needed to be followed according to the law.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) flagged San Lorenzo College for its alleged “arbitrary” closure without informing the public.

“I think it is the first time that a school, rather arbitrarily, closed without informing the commission in advance. Other private establishments that previously closed gave advance notice and sat down with the CHEd so that closure procedures could be observed,” the commission’s chair, Prospero de Vera, told reporters on Aug. 17.

“We have existing requirements for closure and suspension of programs that we issued last year and there are potential violations to the process that they observed,” he added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Gang-raped Indian woman 'numb' after attackers released Gang-raped Indian woman 'numb' after attackers released
Timor-Leste Muslims reject Indonesian Islamic group Timor-Leste Muslims reject Indonesian Islamic group
Philippines criminalizes discrimination against minorities Philippines criminalizes discrimination against minorities
Jesuits launch first school in Bangladesh Jesuits launch first school in Bangladesh
Indian tribal people welcome cancellation of firing range Indian tribal people welcome cancellation of firing range
Sri Lankan fishermen protest against fuel shortages Sri Lankan fishermen protest against fuel shortages
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

National dialogue marked by uncertainty says Catholic bishop in Eswatini

National dialogue marked by uncertainty, says Catholic bishop in Eswatini

The Catholic Church has repeatedly tried to point out the importance of non-violence but violence still persists in the tiny southern African nation of absolute monarchy

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.