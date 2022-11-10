News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

School burden blamed for student suicides in Hong Kong

Between April and May this year, 11 school students committed suicide

Students are seen at Tai Kok Tsui Catholic Primary School in Hong Kong in this file photo

Students are seen at Tai Kok Tsui Catholic Primary School in Hong Kong in this file photo. (Courtesy: Tai Kok Tsui Catholic Primary School/Flickr)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 10, 2022 07:05 AM GMT

Updated: November 10, 2022 07:37 AM GMT

Lengthy study hours and the burden of a grade-based education system have driven school students to commit suicide in Hong Kong, officials and research reports say.

Between April and May, 11 school students committed suicide, triggering alarm in the education sector, the Hong Kong Commercial Daily (HKCD) reported on Nov.7.

The Hong Kong Social Welfare Department's (SWD) latest Child Fatality Review Panel Report released in November last year indicated that 159 out of a total of 259 child deaths or 61.4 percent during 2016-2018 were due to natural causes.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

However, death by suicide occupied second spot with 59 cases (22.8 percent) followed by accidents (8.5 percent), non-natural unascertained causes (3.1 percent), assaults (2.7 percent), and medical complications (1.5 percent).

"Lengthy study hours can increase stress on children"

The report also indicated that among minors the highest number of deaths by suicide occurred among children aged 15 to 17 wherein 39 deaths (15 percent) were reported.  A total of 54 suicide victims (91.5 percent) were students.

Academics and officials in Hong Kong say that the burden placed by the current education system on students is too heavy.

Wang Huan, an official at the Ministry of Education feels that lengthy study hours can increase stress on children.

“The loss of sense of meaning and value in learning is also an important aspect of the learning burden, which makes it difficult for students to effectively have a sense of gain and happiness in learning.

“It is also the source of their pressure and resistance to learning,” the official said.

The average weekly study hours of kindergarten, primary and secondary school students were about 49.1, 66.5, and 76.5 hours, respectively. This is much higher than the weekly work hours of full-time employees.

A student in Hong Kong must attend up to nine classes a day, which is higher than in neighboring Chinese territories such as Shanghai (five to seven classes) and Taiwan (five classes).

In a list of reasons for committing suicide, schoolwork problems occupied the top spot with 24 responses (26.4 percent) from a total of 91.

Family relationships occupied second spot with 21 responses (23.1 percent) and the third was mental problems with 12 responses (13.2 percent.)

The other reasons for suicide by children included worry about the future and unknown causes (9.9 percent each), relationship problems with boyfriends or girlfriends (8.8 percent), peer relationship problems (5.5 percent), psychological traumas (2.2 percent) and health problems (1.1 percent).

The report also detailed the methods by which young children took their lives.

One of the most common methods adopted in the 59 suicide cases was jumping from a height, which saw 43 cases (72.9 percent). The other common methods included hanging (13.6 percent), drowning (6.8 percent), gas poisoning or burning charcoal (5.1 percent), and drug overdose (1.7 percent)

"Encourage them to work hard for the things they are interested in"

Chow Tak-fai, principal of Tai Kok Tsui Catholic Primary School in Hong Kong believes that encouragement and building on a student's interests are more important than changing the method of learning.

“The key to happy learning is not to change the mode of teaching activities, but to inspire students' learning motivation and encourage them to work hard for the things they are interested in,” Chow said.

Earlier, Hong Kong chief executive, John Lee Ka-Chiu, had declared more mental health support and inter-professional collaboration for students in a policy address.

“We will strengthen the multi-disciplinary Student Mental Health Support Scheme to identify students in need and make arrangements for them to receive professional support at the first opportunity.”

Lee also said activities that “promote mental health, and convey positive messages through different activities, thereby enhance the understanding, awareness, and interest of students and teaching staff in mental health.”

The policy address also declared Hong Kong’s intention to set up a mental health support hotline and continue to provide online and other forms of support for children and young people in need and their carers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Are Japanese people getting dumber? Are Japanese people getting dumber?
Indonesian Catholics remember pious Polish missionary Indonesian Catholics remember pious Polish missionary
Protesters ignore warnings as ASEAN summit begins Protesters ignore warnings as ASEAN summit begins
Australian gets 129 years in Philippine jail for child abuse Australian gets 129 years in Philippine jail for child abuse
Indian court asks cardinal to appear for criminal trial Indian court asks cardinal to appear for criminal trial
School burden blamed for student suicides in Hong Kong School burden blamed for student suicides in Hong Kong
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.