X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Saving church properties in Pakistan

Christian activists seek to end the corruption involved in the disposal of church buildings

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: July 27, 2021 04:08 AM GMT

Updated: July 27, 2021 05:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
2

Cambodia inches toward herd immunity against Covid-19

Jul 26, 2021
3

Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Jul 26, 2021
4

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
5

Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case

Jul 24, 2021
6

Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'

Jul 26, 2021
7

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka

Jul 24, 2021
8

Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Jul 26, 2021
9

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
10

Asian Church must walk with the poor

Jul 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Saving church properties in Pakistan

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore (second from left) speaks at the consultation on minority properties at Caritas Pakistan in Lahore on July 23. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)

In 2017, a Pakistani orphanage run by the Salvation Army was shut down due to funding constraints. The building, occupying 4,046 square meters, was sold for 240 million rupees (US$1.49 million) this month.

“We obtained the no-objection certificate (NOC) from a commission in Islamabad. We were helpless,” Captain Saber Anees, property officer of the Salvation Army, told UCA News.

“Ultimately our territorial commander in UK and the local chief secretary signed the agreement in 2019 to sell the hostel. Our leadership has several plans, including building a seminary, to use the money.”

A Karachi-based law firm published a similar notice in local newspapers.

“All special and common people are informed that our respected client had a joint venture with Lahore Church Council of United Church in Pakistan for construction and development work on a 1,391 square meter property,” it stated.

“If any person or organization has any claim, immunity or argument on the mentioned plot, they should inform me via courier service on phone in seven days. No right or claim will be accepted after the limitation.”

At least 30 properties have been sold with forged documents. Due to public opposition, the mainstream churches are not heard on this issue

For years Christian activists have been protesting against the disposal of church properties, demanding arrest of their facilitators and condemning the land mafia. They blame board members for protecting the corruption of their relatives and selling the missionary properties.  

In 2018, local media reported the scandal of a Presbyterian church in Faisalabad, occupying 5,564 square meters, sold for 40 million rupees ($248,000). Jang newspaper of Lahore accused “an organized Islamabad based group” of selling church properties in different cities including Murree and Islamabad.

The house of God became the talk of the town last month after an amendment sought to shift authorization of the sale, transfer, purchase and gifting of properties belonging to minorities from the federal government to the “ministry concerned,” supposedly the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

As per law, the recommendation process involves the National Minorities Commission for this authorization. The National Assembly’s standing committee on religious affairs and interfaith harmony has approved the bill. Punjab province operates under this federal law on minority properties.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Churches in three other provinces require an NOC from provincial ministries of minorities affairs and interfaith harmony for the sale, transfer, purchase and gifting of their properties. Temples and gurdwaras operate under the provincial Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.

According to Samuel Pyara, the Christian chairman of the Implementation Minority Rights Forum, seven NOCs have been issued in recent years for the sale of church-owned land.

“At least 30 properties have been sold with forged documents. Due to public opposition, the mainstream churches are not heard on this issue. Any law without exception is a bad law,” he told UCA News.

Pyara was speaking at the July 23 consultation on the Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities Act, 2020, organized at Caritas Pakistan Lahore. Lawyers, church activists and pastors attended.

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore supported the issuance of NOCs for the sale, transfer, purchase and gifting of minority properties in Pakistan.

“Church properties are our identity. However, if a property is vacant for years, it must be sold to purchase another one. The bishop should describe the purpose and period for which it remained useless,” he told the consultation

“Only a commission representing all churches can be authorized to issue NOCs following an inquiry. The present law has ambiguities. My resignation is still pending with the National Minorities Commission. I didn’t understand the way they operated.

“An NOC will prevent the illegal sale of church properties and bring prosperity to our community. Salvation Army officials cited building a seminary as an exclusive reason to sell the hostel. We have no objection.”

Self-appointed bishops of former factions, now part of the Church of Pakistan, present old documents to claim the land

The Church of Pakistan faces the most legal disputes over its property. It was established in 1970 by Anglicans, Methodists, Presbyterians and Lutherans who pledged to be united.

According to Kashif Alexander, legal aid officer of the Protestant Church, most cases are related to old titles.

“Self-appointed bishops of former factions, now part of the Church of Pakistan, present old documents to claim the land. Many retired pastors refuse to leave their houses. Sadly, our community lacks unity on many issues,” he said.

On July 6, a Lutheran bishop of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province held a press conference in Islamabad to oppose the act that mandates the federal ministry to sell the properties of religious minorities.

The People’s Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR), a voluntary human rights watchdog, also questioned the haste of the amendment to the ordinance.

PCMR chairperson Peter Jacob urged the church to avoid problems.

“There is no assessment of church properties under litigation. The law should be reviewed as well. We need more debates and consultations among the community. Different church groups have different problems regarding the ownership, management and disposal of their properties,” Jacob said.

“Concerned experts should be hired to ensure transparency and accountability. The engagement of a sham National Minorities Commission increases the chances of corruption.”

On July 3, Vatican prosecutors indicted 10 individuals and entities, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, former prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, on charges ranging from embezzlement to money laundering and abuse of office in connection with a €350 million ($413 million) luxury property deal in London.

Also Read

Pakistani man forces Hindu boy to abuse religious deities
Pakistani man forces Hindu boy to abuse religious deities
Catholic bishop denies reports of conversions in India
Catholic bishop denies reports of conversions in India
Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Church workers rush aid to flood-hit areas of western India
Church workers rush aid to flood-hit areas of western India
Sri Lankan faithful mark Indigenous Clergy Day
Sri Lankan faithful mark Indigenous Clergy Day
Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan
Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani man forces Hindu boy to abuse religious deities
Jul 28, 2021
Arrest of disabled man in Indonesia sparks outcry
Jul 28, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Japanese bishops stress nuke prohibition near Hiroshima anniversary
Jul 28, 2021
US medal-winning gymnast relies on hard work, trust in God
Jul 28, 2021
Catholic bishop denies reports of conversions in India
Jul 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Jul 27, 2021
Faith endures amid challenges posed by Covid-19
Jul 27, 2021
Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor
Jul 27, 2021
The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021

Features

Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Saving church properties in Pakistan
Jul 27, 2021
Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Angelo Becciu a fallen cardinal goes on trial

Angelo Becciu: a fallen cardinal goes on trial
How to better minister to Latinx college students

How to better minister to Latinx college students
African feminist reflects on Fratelli tutti in Vatican paper

African feminist reflects on "Fratelli tutti" in Vatican paper
Human Rights in an uncertain world

Human Rights in an uncertain world

Keep dignity of the human person at the centre pope tells UN PreSummit on Food Systems

Keep dignity of the human person at the centre, pope tells UN Pre-Summit on Food Systems
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednessday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednessday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, lead me into Your presence to experience divine joy

Lord, lead me into Your presence to experience divine joy
May the sufferings of Alphonsa intercede for us

May the sufferings of Alphonsa intercede for us
Saint Alphonsa Muttathupadathu | Saint of the Day

Saint Alphonsa Muttathupadathu | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.