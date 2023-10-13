News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Saudi probes alleged abuses at Amazon warehouses

Amnesty reported that Nepalese workers suffered 'appalling' living conditions, on-the-job safety risks and wage theft

A file handout picture released by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) posing for a picture with Amazon chief, Jeff Bezos, during the latter's visit to Riyadh on Nov. 9, 2016.

A file handout picture released by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) posing for a picture with Amazon chief, Jeff Bezos, during the latter's visit to Riyadh on Nov. 9, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia, AFP

By Saudi Arabia, AFP

Published: October 13, 2023 05:06 AM GMT

Updated: October 13, 2023 05:11 AM GMT

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it was investigating reports of grim conditions for migrant workers at Amazon warehouses in the kingdom, denouncing all labor abuse and exploitation as "unacceptable".

The human resources and social development ministry said in a statement to AFP that the investigation began before Amnesty International this week reported that Nepalese Amazon workers in Saudi Arabia had suffered "appalling" living conditions, on-the-job safety risks and wage theft.

"Any form of labor abuse or exploitation is unacceptable and is comprehensively investigated by the relevant Saudi authorities," the statement said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"The distressing reports outlined in this case are already the subject of an ongoing investigation."

The Amnesty report published on Tuesday drew from the accounts of 22 men who had worked in warehouses in Riyadh or the Red Sea city of Jeddah going back to 2021.

The London-based human rights group accused recruitment agents and two Saudi labor supply companies of deceiving migrant workers who thought they would be employed directly by Amazon and took out steep loans to pay recruitment fees.

Upon arrival in Saudi Arabia they encountered "dirty and overcrowded accommodation, sometimes infested with bed bugs" as well as "grueling" working conditions marked by constant monitoring and inadequate rest, sometimes resulting in injury, Amnesty said.

The abuses were so severe they likely amounted to "human trafficking for the purposes of labor exploitation", Amnesty said.

The kingdom's "kafala" sponsorship system for foreign workers meant the laborers struggled to leave the warehouse jobs and risked possible arrest for "absconding", Amnesty said, adding that "a few contemplated suicide".

Saudi Arabia has a total population of 32.2 million, according to the latest census published in May, some 13.4 million of whom are foreigners, many from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Yemen and Egypt.

Foreign laborers often occupy manual and service jobs.

Thursday's statement said Saudi authorities had "taken robust measures to combat any form of human trafficking on an international level", including by ratifying the International Labour Organisation protocol against forced labor.

The kingdom "has also put in place comprehensive legislation and policies to prevent, investigate, and prosecute trafficking offenses", the statement said, noting that recruitment agents and private employers "must adhere to clear and strongly enforced laws to ensure the fair treatment and welfare of all employees".

Amazon told AFP this week that the company was working with "our third-party vendor" to ensure that conditions improve and that workers are repaid "any unpaid wages or worker-paid recruitment fees" and provided with "clean and safe accommodations".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankan president, bishops spar over Easter attack probe Sri Lankan president, bishops spar over Easter attack probe
Punjab province's ex-minority minister shot at in Pakistan Punjab province's ex-minority minister shot at in Pakistan
Japan court backs identity change without surgery Japan court backs identity change without surgery
HRW decries China’s forced repatriation of North Koreans HRW decries China’s forced repatriation of North Koreans
Synod 2021-24: Advancing Vatican II Synod 2021-24: Advancing Vatican II
Indonesian govt told to explain why it honored rights abuser Indonesian govt told to explain why it honored rights abuser
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Miao

Diocese of Miao

In a land area of 43, 955 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Changlang, Upper Dibang

Read more
Diocese of Kagoshima

Diocese of Kagoshima

In a land area of 9,044 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagoshima

Read more
Diocese of Tainan

Diocese of Tainan

The diocese of Tainan covers 2,319 square kilometers and includes Tainan City, the counties of Tainan and Penghu.Tainan

Read more
Diocese of Suzhou

Diocese of Suzhou

In a land area of 8,488 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Suzhou city proper. Suzhou in Jiangsu province

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.