Saudi border guards kill hundreds of Ethiopian migrants

Allegations by global rights body pointing to significant escalation of abuses did not elicit immediate comment from Riyadh

Ethiopian migrants hold items as they walk out during an assistance packages distribution for migrants at an International Organization for Migration (IOM) center in the city of Hargeisa, Somaliland, on Sept. 19, 2021

Ethiopian migrants hold items as they walk out during an assistance packages distribution for migrants at an International Organization for Migration (IOM) center in the city of Hargeisa, Somaliland, on Sept. 19, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, London

By AFP, London

Published: August 21, 2023 05:24 AM GMT

Updated: August 21, 2023 05:28 AM GMT

Saudi border guards have fired "explosive weapons" on Ethiopian migrants trying to cross through Yemen into the Gulf kingdom, killing hundreds since last year, Human Rights Watch said on Monday.

The allegations, which Riyadh did not immediately comment on, point to a significant escalation of abuses along the perilous "Eastern Route" from the Horn of Africa to Saudi Arabia, where hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians live and work.

"Saudi officials are killing hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers in this remote border area out of view of the rest of the world," HRW researcher Nadia Hardman said in a statement.

"Spending billions buying up professional golf, football clubs, and major entertainment events to improve the Saudi image should not deflect attention from these horrendous crimes."

The New York-based group has documented abuses against Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia and Yemen for nearly a decade, but the latest killings appear to be "widespread and systematic" and may amount to crimes against humanity, it said.

Last year, UN experts reported "concerning allegations" that "cross-border artillery shelling and small arms fire by Saudi Arabia security forces killed approximately 430 migrants" in southern Saudi Arabia and northern Yemen during the first four months of 2022.

Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment from AFP, and the HRW report said there was no response to letters it sent to the Saudi interior and defense ministries, the human rights commission and Huthi rebels who control northern Yemen.

In 2015, Saudi officials mobilized a coalition to topple the Huthis, who had seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa from the internationally recognized government the previous year.

Yemen's war has created what the United Nations describes as one of the world's worst humanitarian situations.

But many of the abuses described by HRW would have occurred during a truce that took effect in April 2022 and has largely held despite officially expiring last October.

Close-range shooting 

The HRW report draws from interviews with 38 Ethiopian migrants who tried to cross into Saudi Arabia from Yemen, as well as from satellite imagery and videos and photos posted to social media "or gathered from other sources".

Interviewees described 28 "explosive weapons incidents" including attacks by mortar projectiles, the report said.

Some survivors described attacks at close range, with Saudi border guards asking Ethiopians "in which limb of their body they would prefer to be shot", the report said.

"All interviewees described scenes of horror: women, men, and children strewn across the mountainous landscape severely injured, dismembered, or already dead," it said.

One 20-year-old woman from Ethiopia's Oromia region said Saudi border guards fired on a group of migrants they had just released from custody.

"They fired on us like rain. When I remember, I cry," she said.

"I saw a guy calling for help, he lost both his legs. He was screaming; he was saying, 'Are you leaving me here? Please don't leave me.' We couldn't help him because we were running for our lives."

HRW called on Riyadh to "immediately and urgently revoke" any policy of using lethal force on migrants and asylum seekers and urged the UN to investigate the alleged killings.

South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
