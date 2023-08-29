News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Saudi Arabia slammed for death penalty for social media posts

Muhammad al-Ghamdi was convicted for allegedly committing crimes against the King and the Crown Prince with online posts

Saudi Arabia slammed for death penalty for social media posts

Muhammad al-Ghamdi. (Photo: Twitter)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 29, 2023 11:28 AM GMT

Updated: August 29, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

A global rights group has called on Saudi Arabia to quash a court verdict on a man who was sentenced to death for his activity on X, formally Twitter, and YouTube, terming it an escalation of the government’s crackdown on freedom of expression and peaceful political dissent in the country.

In a press statement on Aug. 29, Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated the sentencing of Muhammad al-Ghamdi, 54, a retired Saudi teacher, for alleged criminal offenses related solely to his peaceful expression online as “mind-boggling and terrifying.”

“Repression in Saudi Arabia has reached a terrifying new stage when a court can hand down the death penalty for nothing more than peaceful tweets,” said Joey Shea, HRW Saudi Arabia researcher.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Saudi authorities have escalated their campaign against all dissent to mind-boggling levels and should reject this travesty of justice,” Shea added.

On June 11 last year, security forces arrested al-Ghamdi in front of his wife and children in the al-Nouriyyah neighborhood of Mecca, HRW reported.

On July 10, a Specialized Criminal Court convicted al-Ghamdi and handed down a death sentence.

The prosecution charged al-Ghamdi under its counter-terrorism law for multiple charges including insulting the Saudi King and Crown Prince.

He was charged under Article 30 of Saudi Arabia’s counterterrorism law for “describing the King or the Crown Prince in a way that undermines religion or justice,” and Article 34 for “supporting a terrorist ideology,” among others.

In addition, he was also charged under article 43 for “communication with a terrorist entity,” and article 44 for publishing false news “with the intention of executing a terrorist crime.”

The trial court accused al-Ghamdi of using his accounts on X and YouTube to commit his “crimes.”

The prosecution’s demand for maximum penalty said that his crimes “targeted the status of the King and the Crown Prince.”

The “magnitude of his actions is amplified by the fact they occurred through a global media platform, necessitating a strict punishment,” the court said in its judgment, the group reported.

Muhammad al-Ghamdi has maintained two accounts on the X with a combined total of 10 followers and less than 1,000 tweets – mostly retweets of prominent critics of the Saudi government, HRW said.

The group pointed out that most of the tweets submitted as evidence against al-Ghamdi were tweets criticizing the Saudi royal family, and at least one calling for the release of Salman al-Awda, a prominent cleric facing a possible death sentence on various vague charges.

Saudi authorities are accused of denying al-Ghamdi a lawyer and he was barred from meeting his family members. He was able to talk to a lawyer just before his court sessions began.

Shea pointed out that unfair trials by the Saudi government were indicative of its incapability to become a more rights-respecting society.

“Saudi authorities are now resorting to online criticism not only with unfair show trials but with the threat of capital punishment,” Shea said.

“It’s difficult to see how the Saudi leadership’s pledges to become a more rights-respecting society are meaningful when a mere critical tweet can lead to a death sentence,” Shea further added.

On Aug. 24, Saeed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi, Muhammad al-Ghamdi’s exiled brother in the UK in a post on X alleged that the move against his brother by the authorities was aimed at coaxing him to return to Saudi.

The “false ruling aims to spite me personally after failed attempts by the investigations to return me to the country,” Saeed said.

HRW alleged that such moves targeting family members of exiled individuals have increased recently in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi authorities in recent years have increasingly retaliated against the family members of critics and dissidents abroad in an effort to coerce them to return to the country,” the group said.

HRW said al-Ghamdi’s death sentence is the latest and most severe in a series of cases in which Saudi authorities have targeted social media users for peaceful expression online.

“Over the past year, Saudi courts have convicted and imposed decades-long sentences on social media users who criticized the government,” the group alleged.

Last August, Saudi doctoral student Salma al Shehab had her prison sentence increased from six to 34 years, based solely on her activity on X. The sentence was later reduced on appeal to 27 years.

On the same day, Nourah bin Saeed al-Qahtani was sentenced to a 45-year jail term for “using the internet to tear the [country’s] social fabric.”

HRW also criticized the Saudi Arabian justice system which falls short of international human rights standards and still uses capital punishment and makes it nearly impossible for defendants, including those like al-Ghamdi, to receive a fair trial.

On March 12 last year, the country carried out its largest mass execution. Some 41 out of a total of 81 were members of the country’s minority Shia community.

Last November, the United Nations issued a statement raising alarm over a spike in executions in Saudi Arabia after a 21-month unofficial moratorium for drug-related offenses.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan’s cannabis controversy reveals East-West dichotomy Japan’s cannabis controversy reveals East-West dichotomy
Saudi Arabia slammed for death penalty for social media posts Saudi Arabia slammed for death penalty for social media posts
Indian bishops appeal to rebuild lives in riot-hit Manipur Indian bishops appeal to rebuild lives in riot-hit Manipur
HK's children with learning difficulties face many challenges HK's children with learning difficulties face many challenges
Rights forum urges Laos to free detained Chinese lawyer Rights forum urges Laos to free detained Chinese lawyer
Experts unpack Vatican 'catechumenate for marriage' Experts unpack Vatican 'catechumenate for marriage'
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Banmaw

Diocese of Banmaw

Banmaw Diocese is situated in the southeast part of the Kachin State and borders China to the east, Myitkyina Diocese

Read more
Archdiocese of Tiruvalla

Archdiocese of Tiruvalla

Tiruvalla archdiocese belongs to the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church with the eparchies of Bathery and Muvattupuzha as

Read more
Diocese of Kottapuram

Diocese of Kottapuram

The Roman Catholic diocese of Kottapuram is the suffragan of the archdiocese of Verapoly. The diocese of Kottapuram was

Read more
Diocese of Chilaw

Diocese of Chilaw

Chilaw is a coastal area in the northwestern province of Sri Lanka, spanning a land area of about 3,013.4 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.