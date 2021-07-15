X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Saudi Arabia hosts vaccinated pilgrims for downsized hajj

The kingdom has so far recorded more than 503,000 coronavirus infections, including over 8,000 deaths

AFP, Riyadh

AFP, Riyadh

Published: July 15, 2021 06:29 AM GMT

Updated: July 15, 2021 06:36 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Jul 14, 2021
3

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
4

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
5

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
6

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
7

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
8

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
9

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
10

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Saudi Arabia hosts vaccinated pilgrims for downsized hajj

Pilgrims gather around the Kaaba, the holiest shrine in the Grand Mosque in the holy Saudi city of Mecca, on July 31, 2020, during the annual Muslim hajj pilgrimage. (Photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia will host another downsized hajj from July 17, with only residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus permitted and overseas Muslim pilgrims barred for a second year.

The kingdom seeks to repeat last year's success that saw no virus outbreak during the five-day Muslim ritual.

It is allowing 60,000 residents of Saudi Arabia to participate, higher than in 2020 but drastically lower than in normal times. People will begin to arrive on July 17, a day before the start of rites.

In 2019, some 2.5 million Muslims from around the world participated in the annual hajj — a key pillar of Islam that is a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime.

Earlier this month, the hajj ministry said it was working on the "highest levels of health precautions" in light of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants.

Chosen from more than 558,000 applicants through an online vetting system, the event is confined to those who have been fully vaccinated and are aged 18-65 with no chronic illnesses, it said.

Authorities have deployed black-and-white robots to dispense bottles of sacred water

The pilgrimage, which typically packs large crowds into congested religious sites, is potentially a super-spreader of the virus.

Aside from strict social distancing measures, the ministry said it will introduce a "smart hajj card" to allow contact-free access to camps, hotels and buses to ferry pilgrims around religious sites.

The card system would also help track down any missing pilgrims, it added.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Authorities have deployed black-and-white robots to dispense bottles of sacred water from the Zamzam spring in Mecca's Grand Mosque, built around the Kaaba, the black cubic structure towards which Muslims around the world pray.

Related News

The revered Black Stone in the Kaaba, which it is customary but not mandatory to touch during the pilgrimage, is expected to be kept out of reach.

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded more than 503,000 coronavirus infections, including over 8,000 deaths.

More than 20 million vaccine doses against coronavirus have been administered in the country of over 34 million people.

The hajj went ahead last year on the smallest scale in modern history, with authorities initially saying only 1,000 pilgrims were allowed but local media saying up to 10,000 took part.

No infections were reported as authorities set up multiple health facilities, mobile clinics and ambulances to cater for the pilgrims, who were taken to the religious sites in small batches.

They were also given amenity kits that included sterilised pebbles for the "stoning of Satan" ritual, disinfectants, masks, a prayer rug and ihram, the traditional seamless white hajj garment, made from a bacteria-resistant material.

The Saudi government wants to play it completely safe by barring foreign pilgrims for the second consecutive year

Hosting the hajj is a matter of prestige for Saudi rulers, for whom the custodianship of Islam's holiest sites is their most powerful source of political legitimacy.

But barring overseas pilgrims has caused resentment and anguish among Muslims worldwide, who typically save for years to take part.

"The Saudi government wants to play it completely safe by barring foreign pilgrims for the second consecutive year," Umar Karim, a visiting fellow at Britain’s Royal United Services Institute, told AFP.

"But frustration is growing across the Muslim world that could raise questions about the kingdom’s role as the custodian of holy mosques and result in a reduction of its religious soft power.

"It also spells disaster for the hajj economy worldwide."

The hajj and year-round umrah pilgrimages are usually a key revenue earner for the kingdom, not to mention airlines and travel agencies.

The government is clearly concerned that a larger hajj could spark a surge in Covid-19 cases

In normal times, they together rake in some US$12 billion annually, keeping the economy humming in Mecca.

But downsizing the rituals, which will run until July 20, the first day of post-Ramadan holidays, has hit government revenues and battered businesses that support hundreds of thousands of jobs in the holy city, from travel agents to street barbers and souvenir shops.

Mecca has seen a construction boom in recent years that added shopping malls, apartments and luxury hotels, some offering spectacular views of the sacred Kaaba.

But most premises have seen fewer customers since the pandemic.

"The Saudi government's confirmation that the hajj pilgrimage will be extremely limited this year will weigh on the kingdom's economic recovery," said Capital Economics, a research consultancy.

"The government is clearly concerned that a larger hajj could spark a surge in Covid-19 cases and possibly risk importing new virus variants, which could force them to tighten restrictions that harm the economy."

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments
Jul 15, 2021
Indonesian police 'arrest, beat' Papuan protesters
Jul 15, 2021
Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition
Jul 15, 2021
Keep up guard as Delta is coming, priest warns Philippines
Jul 15, 2021
Saudi Arabia hosts vaccinated pilgrims for downsized hajj
Jul 15, 2021
Indian bishops plan national Covid prayer service
Jul 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope has a golden opportunity to substantially remake the US hierarchy

Pope has a golden opportunity to substantially re-make the US hierarchy
Pope Francis and womens church work

Pope Francis and women’s (church) work
Flashes of Insight Sacrifice women and ministry in the Catholic Church

Flashes of Insight: Sacrifice, women and ministry in the Catholic Church
Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest

Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest
Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you

Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you
Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day

Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.