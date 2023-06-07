News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Singapore

Same sex couples having babies pose a new challenge

Gay and lesbian parents may contest in court existing statutes that define parenthood in Singapore

Same sex couples having babies pose a new challenge

Supporters attend the annual 'Pink Dot' event in a public show of support for the LGBTQ community in  Hong Lim Park in Singapore on June 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Dr Alexis Heng Boon Chin

By Dr Alexis Heng Boon Chin

Published: June 07, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2023 11:42 AM GMT

In the past few decades, rapid advancements in IVF and other new reproductive technologies have caused much disruption to how society traditionally views and defines parenthood, as compared to just a few generations ago.

The widespread availability and rampant commercialization of surrogacy, sperm, and egg donation, made possible with such new technologies, have greatly muddled and even severed biological and genetic links between parents and children.

Indeed, such trends have only accelerated over the past few years. The advent of the three-parent technique (mitochondrial replacement therapy) and human genome editing that involve mixing and combining genetic material from multiple persons, other than the presumed father and mother, have further befuddled society’s views, perceptions, and definitions of modern parenthood.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Into this confusing and muddling fray, enters in vitro gametogenesis (IVG) technology that enables the generation of functional sperm and eggs from stem cells. Several research groups in Japan and China have already demonstrated the birth of live healthy offspring from IVG-generated sperm and eggs from the skin cells of mice and rats, which could in turn reproduce normally and give rise to the next generation of healthy offspring.

It is highly plausible that these would soon be replicated in humans within the near future, given the good track record of how readily scientific breakthroughs in rats and mice are translated into human clinical applications.

While the advent of IVG technology would certainly be a beacon of hope for many infertile patients, it must be noted that this technology can also be used to enable gay and lesbian couples to have offspring that are genetically related to both same-sex partners, which would not be possible in nature.

"It is very unlikely that the Singapore government will ever allow gay and lesbian couples to beget children with this new technology"

For example, sperm can be generated from the skin cells of a woman to fertilize the egg of her lesbian partner, resulting in a child with two ‘mothers.’ Similarly, an egg can be generated from the skin cells of a man, which could be fertilized by the sperm of his gay partner, and the resulting embryo implanted into a surrogate mother, ultimately leading to the birth of a child with two ‘fathers.’

Nevertheless, even if IVG technology advances sufficiently to become viable for human clinical applications in the near future, it is very unlikely that the Singapore government will ever allow gay and lesbian couples to beget children with this new technology, given their long-standing opposition to the formation of same-sex family units in the country.

Under current healthcare regulations in Singapore, only legally married heterosexual couples are allowed to receive any form of clinically assisted reproduction treatment at local fertility clinics.

However, there is nothing to stop Singaporean gay and lesbian couples from utilizing IVG to beget children overseas, which would subsequently lead them to encounter legal obstacles that bar them from adopting their genetically-related IVG-conceived offspring.

Under current laws in Singapore, only married couples can jointly adopt children, whereas same-sex marriages and civil partnerships are not afforded any legal recognition in the country.

This in turn will motivate gay and lesbian parents with IVG-conceived children to challenge existing statutes that define parenthood in Singapore, via the local family court system. Such challenges will likely be based on legal precedents that establish the paramount importance of genetic affinity and blood ties between parent and child in family law, and the need to prioritize child welfare above public policy.

For example, when the Singapore High Court granted a gay man’s bid to adopt his biological son born via a foreign surrogate mother, the Chief Justice declared that ensuring child welfare is paramount and outweighs public policy against the formation of same-sex family units.

"Conservative sociocultural values still prevail with the majority of the population being religiously affiliated"

In another landmark court case involving compensation claims for IVF sperm mix-up by a fertility clinic in Singapore, the court ruling stated that “the ordinary human experience is that parents and children are bound by ties of blood and this fact of biological experience — heredity — carries deep sociocultural significance.”

Hence LGBTQ activists in Singapore can readily exploit such legal precedents in a future landmark court case to overturn current legal statutes that define parenthood in Singapore, which is largely based on a child conceived by a man and a woman. It can easily be argued that based on genetic affinity and blood ties alone, both partners in a gay/lesbian relationship should be given automatic parenthood status of their IVG-conceived offspring, without the need for either of them to undergo the adoption procedure.

This would in fact represent a subversion of democratic principles, because the overthrow of laws by individuals mounting legal challenges through the court system may not exactly be met with approval by the majority of the population.

Currently, in Singapore, conservative sociocultural values still prevail with the majority of the population being religiously affiliated, despite increasing secularization in recent years.

It is precisely for these reasons that the Singapore government last year enacted a constitutional amendment to protect the definition of marriage as “between a man and woman,” when they repealed Section 377A of the penal code, a colonial-era legislation that criminalized homosexual acts between men.

Henceforth, only the Singapore parliament has the right to make changes to the current legal definition of marriage as “between a man and a woman,” while excluding the possibility of a landmark court case challenging the status quo, which could possibly lead to recognition of same-sex marriages in Singapore without approval from parliament.

To prevent a similar subversion of democratic principles by a future landmark court case overthrowing current legal statutes that define parenthood in Singapore, it may thus be necessary for the Singapore parliament to also enact a constitutional amendment to protect the legal definition of parenthood in the country, in the face of new reproductive technologies such as IVG.

Dr. Alexis Heng Boon Chin, an expert in Biomedical Science, had previously worked in the field of human clinically assisted reproduction research in Singapore and has authored 50 international journal publications on ethical and legal issues relating to new reproductive technologies. The article expresses his personal opinion, which is not connected to any institutions that he is affiliated with. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Same sex couples having babies pose a new challenge Same sex couples having babies pose a new challenge
Poverty, hunger drive suicides in North Korea Poverty, hunger drive suicides in North Korea
Catholic bishop airs community concerns in north India Catholic bishop airs community concerns in north India
Indian bishops allege conspiracy against Church-run institutions Indian bishops allege conspiracy against Church-run institutions
Cambodian PM asks Vietnam to extradite Sam Rainsy Cambodian PM asks Vietnam to extradite Sam Rainsy
Activist music teacher jailed in one-party-ruled Vietnam Activist music teacher jailed in one-party-ruled Vietnam
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Alaminos

Diocese of Alaminos

In a land area of 24,492 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the 14 municipalities in the western part of

Read more
Diocese of Zhumadian

Diocese of Zhumadian

Zhumadian, in southern Henan Province, has been a communication hub since ancient times. As a post, messengers and

Read more
Diocese of Nashik

Diocese of Nashik

In a land area of 57,592 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil revenue districts of Nashik, Dhule,

Read more
Diocese of Xianxian

Diocese of Xianxian

In a land area of approximately 13,400 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the townships of Botou,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.