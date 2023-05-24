News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Same-sex couple adoption violates child rights

Why do same-sex couples want to adopt children born out of a heterosexual relationship?

Same-sex couple adoption violates child rights

An Indian same-sex couple walk outside their home with their adopted children in Bengaluru on Feb. 11. The Supreme Court of India last week completed a ten-day-long hearing on a clutch of petitions seeking official recognition of same-sex unions but reserved its judgment on whether the Indian state legally should recognize same-sex marriages or not. (Photo: AFP)

Abraham Mathai

By Abraham Mathai

Published: May 24, 2023 03:11 AM GMT

Updated: May 24, 2023 03:25 AM GMT

There has been a considerable shift in attitude regarding same-sex marriage in India since the country de-criminalized consensual sex between two people of the same sex in 2009.

With the decriminalization of homosexuality, there should be no place for hatred or other forms of rejection of those who experience same-sex attraction or identify themselves as gay, lesbian, or bisexual. However, Indian societies, cutting across religious and regional lines, consider same-sex marriage an aberration.

The contentious issue has once again become the topic of heated discussions as India’s Supreme Court is hearing a set of petitions seeking legal recognition of same same-sex marriages. The federal government and religious leaders, including Christian bishops, have already rejected the idea of legally allowing same-sex couples to marry.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The top court last week completed a ten-day-long hearing on the issue but reserved its judgment on whether the Indian state legally should recognize same-sex marriages or not.

Christians, cutting across denominational lines, oppose same-sex marriage maintaining that it’s against the God-ordained natural order of procreation. Procreation and family are important concepts not just in the Christian belief system, but also in the cultural ethos of Indian social systems.

The Bible established (Genesis 2:18) that marriage is sacred to God. He decided that it's not right for a man to be alone and therefore He'll make a helper suitable for him. Therefore God created Adam and Eve — man and woman — with the sole purpose of procreation and family formation through heterosexual relationships.

      "Everyone, including a minor innocent child, who could be adopted by a same-sex couple, also has constitutional rights"

The creator established rules governing marriage long before governments and the judiciary began regulating the institution of marriage. Modern secular psychology also recognizes that men and women are psychologically and emotionally designed to complement each other.

The demand for legal recognition of same-sex marriage, though objectionable as it is not compatible with the order of nature, has yet sadly found acceptance in the post-modern age and times. Same-sex marriage is a perversion of the institution of marriage and will eventually destroy the family, and in the long run, will render society dysfunctional.

Same-sex couples are fully entitled to their rights and privileges as enshrined in the constitution. However, everyone, including a minor innocent child, who could be adopted by a same-sex couple, also has constitutional rights.

A legal marriage also will establish the right of same-sex couples to adopt minor children or even babies, who have not reached the age of consent. Such adoption by a same-sex couple is obviously detrimental to the personality development and overall mental wellness of the adopted child, who is still malleable.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights supported the recognition of same-sex marriage in an intervention application that was meant to help the court understand the impact of such marriages on children. While on the other hand, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has claimed that the right to equality does not mean equating unequal, and homosexual couples are in a different category than heterosexual couples for the purpose of having children and strongly maintained that same-sex couples should not enjoy the right to adopt children.

The main challenge here is to have a mechanism to ensure the rights of the third party — the minor who will be brought into the union of the same-sex marriage, without his or her consent. Allowing same-sex couples to adopt children will pervert the orientation of children because they need both parents to grow up in order to become functional adults. It will not be possible for an already dysfunctional household of same-sex parents to raise children with normal psychological stability.

It's flattering and hypocritical that the very advocates of same-sex marriage rights have been brought up and raised in normal and functional households. Yet, they want to pervert and destroy the very structure that has enabled them with a normal personality and psychological stability.

There are also other questions. Why do same-sex couples want to adopt children, who are born out of a heterosexual relationship? Why do they see it as their fundamental right to adopt and put at risk the creation of God-ordained heterosexual couples? Trying to defend an aberration of this magnitude by raising voices is the flimsiest defense of defending the indefensible.

The beneficiaries of a functional society and heterosexual households should not use the very process of a functional society — the legal system — to entrench dysfunctionality. The wrong use of the judicial process to disrupt the divine order established for the functionality of human society amounts to usurping and wresting control from the Almighty God.

This is a genuine cause of concern which should be addressed with the utmost urgency that it deserves. It begs for sanity and right thinking to prevail to prevent posterity from falling into the abyss of chaos.

Dr. Abraham Mathai, a former member of the Minority Commission of Maharashtra state, is a Christian leader and rights activist based in Mumbai. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

China launches database of Christian, Muslim clergy China launches database of Christian, Muslim clergy
For a better future for the people and the Church in China For a better future for the people and the Church in China
Indian prelates seek end to man-animal conflict Indian prelates seek end to man-animal conflict
Indonesian Church leader, rights groups oppose military posts Indonesian Church leader, rights groups oppose military posts
Case filed against attackers of Indian Protestant church Case filed against attackers of Indian Protestant church
Fourth Cambodian charged for attempting ‘peasant revolt’ Fourth Cambodian charged for attempting ‘peasant revolt’
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Oita

Diocese of Oita

In a land area of 11,446 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Oita and Miyazaki

Read more
Diocese of Belthangady

Diocese of Belthangady

Belthangady diocese was created on April 24, 1999, from the archdiocese of Tellicherry to provide pastoral care for

Read more
Diocese of Takamatsu

Diocese of Takamatsu

In a land area of 18,792 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagawa, Ehime, Tokushimaand

Read more
Archdiocese of Kottayam

Archdiocese of Kottayam

The archeparchy of Kottayam belongs exclusively to the Knanaya community who are a separate group of Catholics within

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.