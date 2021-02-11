X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Salvadoran bishops urge peace before elections

The bishops encouraged Salvadorans to get to know the faces and proposals of the different candidates on the ballots

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Updated: February 11, 2021 06:24 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia halts probe into abduction of Thai activist

Feb 8, 2021
2

Pope prays for peace in Myanmar as anti-coup protests grow

Feb 8, 2021
3

Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice

Feb 8, 2021
4

China arrests Australian journalist in spying case

Feb 9, 2021
5

Pope Francis calls for release of Myanmar leaders

Feb 9, 2021
6

Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices

Feb 9, 2021
7

Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive

Feb 8, 2021
8

Indigenous Indonesians mount palm oil blockade

Feb 8, 2021
9

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools

Feb 8, 2021
10

India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border

Feb 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Salvadoran bishops urge peace before elections

Students from the University of El Salvador hold signals that read "#9F never again" during a demonstration against Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele, a year after the military incursion into the Legislative Assembly, in San Salvador, on February 9, 2021. (Photo: MARVIN RECINOS / AFP)

El Salvador's bishops called on citizens to show the best Salvadoran society is known for -- faith, hard work and solidarity -- not the rancor and violence on display during the last days of one of the most contentious political campaign periods in the country's recent history.

"We are people who have earned the respect of those who admire us for the virtues that enhance us, such as the sense of family, love of work, strength in the face of adversity, great capacity for solidarity and our deep faith in God," said Bishop Constantino Barrera Morales of Sonsonate, reading part of a statement the Salvadoran bishops' conference published Feb. 9, less than three weeks before the country's Feb. 28 legislative elections.

"But the Salvadoran family is currently going through a deep crisis, aggravated by the pandemic and the hostile climate that reigns in El Salvador. It seems that we have been losing our identity and we have allowed ourselves to be contaminated by the anti-values that are destroying the best in us as people and as a national community," Bishop Barrera continued.

Anyone picking up a newspaper, turning on the radio or turning to social media is exposed to the message of intolerance transmitted, carrying out what some political leaders want voters to consume, the bishops' message said.

Nowhere is that more on display than in television commercials and social media where allegations of bribery, corruption, scenes of violence and all forms of accusations make up a good part of the daily media diet Salvadorans are consuming before they cast ballots.  Some say the consumption of those angry messages is what led to the killings of two Salvadorans in late January; they were shot while riding in a truck decorated with colors and insignia following a rally by one of the country's two major political parties.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

"As pastors of (these) noble people, we regret that this campaign takes place in a climate contaminated by lack of dialogue, lack of respect for the adversary, intolerance and contempt," said Bishop Oswaldo Escobar Aguilar of Chalatenango. "We have the right to live in peace. The current situation contradicts this project of God."

The bishops encouraged Salvadorans to get to know the faces and proposals of the different candidates on the ballots to make an informed decision.

"Behind those faces, there are people with virtues and defects, with greater or less interest in the search for the common good of the Salvadoran community, especially the poorest and most excluded," said Bishop Miguel Moran Aquino of Santa Ana. "It's important to get to know that principles and values that guide their lives as people and as politicians."

The message, titled "We are Brothers and Sisters," made reference to Pope Francis' encyclical by a similar title in Italian, "Fratelli Tutti," which was widely referenced in the message.

Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez said that for El Salvador to move forward, it needed to take a sincere look at its past, marked by poverty, marginalization, injustice and disregard for human rights, as well as by the different forms of violence that tore apart the country's social fabric "until reaching the madness of a fratricidal war."

Related News

Cardinal Rosa Chávez referenced the country's 1992 Peace Accords, which ended the civil conflict that made possible El Salvador's nascent democracy, one that many fear has been fractured by the recent political violence.  

"We invite you all to unite in prayer, invoking the grace of God for our country, that God grant our people to choose (political leaders) in an environment of harmony and peace, the appropriate people, those who can best legislate in favor of all Salvadorans and in defense of their rights," he said. "We invoke a special blessing from God for all Salvadorans, through the intercession of the (Mary) Queen of Peace and St. Oscar Romero."

During a news conference Feb. 7, San Salvador Archbishop Jose Luis Escobar Alas called for an end to the bloodshed and to the discord, appealing to the leaders of political parties to guide their members and followers toward peace and to teach them to see others as political adversaries, not as enemies.

He said the Catholic Church in the country has been asking politicians for a long time to "lower the volume of the verbal aggression," expressing worries about the violence that has been unleashed against civilians just for expressing their political preference.

"I remember I said that aggressive words could lead to violence, physical and material, and it looks as if that has happened," he said. "It's evident that it's happened ... and it's reprehensible."

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

Myanmar military's charm offensive targets religious groups
Feb 11, 2021
Eight to hang for murder of Bangladeshi publisher
Feb 11, 2021
Pope blesses Taiwan for lunar new year
Feb 11, 2021
Indonesian firm in hot water over child marriage ads
Feb 11, 2021
China donates Covid-19 vaccines to Brunei
Feb 11, 2021
Pope, bishops express grief over Indian glacier disaster
Feb 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A vibrant life of faith can help achieve well-being
Feb 11, 2021
Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Feb 9, 2021
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Feb 9, 2021
Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021

Features

Myanmar military's charm offensive targets religious groups
Feb 11, 2021
Myanmar coup reignites Thai pro-democracy protests
Feb 11, 2021
After 11 months of 'giving up,' what is there left to give up this Lent?
Feb 11, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revere ancestors in Tet festival
Feb 11, 2021
Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine
Feb 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Myanmar coup reignites Thai prodemocracy protests

Myanmar coup reignites Thai pro-democracy protests
Poverty is a form of structural violence says Guatemalan cardinal

Poverty is "a form of structural violence", says Guatemalan cardinal

Jesuits continue efforts to prevent sexual abuse

Jesuits continue efforts to prevent sexual abuse
Its time for Churches in Africa to stop looking for handouts from the West

“It’s time for Churches in Africa to stop looking for handouts from the West”
Vatican champions the rights of the elderly during COVID19

Vatican champions the rights of the elderly during COVID-19
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 11 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 11 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to work towards a world where women are treated equally in all aspects of life

Lord, help us to work towards a world where women are treated equally in all aspects of life
Our Lady of Lourdes, heal the wounded hearts

Our Lady of Lourdes, heal the wounded hearts
Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.