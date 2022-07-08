News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Japan

Saintly Japanese Jesuit’s first icon unveiled

Peter Kibe traveled long distances, endured great difficulties to become a Jesuit priest before being martyred in Japan

Saintly Japanese Jesuit's first icon unveiled

Blessed Peter Kibe Kasui (Photo: Jesuit Conference of Asia Pacific)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 08, 2022 08:23 AM GMT

Updated: July 08, 2022 09:07 AM GMT

Jesuits in Japan have unveiled the first-ever icon of Blessed Peter Kibe Kasui, a Jesuit priest who was martyred for his faith in the 17th century.

The icon was unveiled on July 1, three days before his feast day and is currently on display in Kibe Hall in the capital Tokyo, according to the Jesuit Conference of Asia Pacific (JCAP).

It comprises elements of traditional iconography and Japanese symbolism that tell the story of Blessed Kibe, who traveled great distances on foot and by boat to become a Jesuit priest and to preach Christianity in Japan before his martyrdom at the hands of royal forces in 1639.

The Japan Province of the Jesuits commissioned the work to Aleksandr Griaznov from Moscow, where the famous monk and iconographer Andrei Rublev lived and worked. Rublev (1360-1430) was one of the greatest medieval iconographers of Christian icons and frescos venerated by both Orthodox and Anglian churches.

"it was not an easy job since everything had to be done from scratch"

Painter Griaznov said he felt proud to create the first icon of the great Japanese Jesuit.

“Nobody had ever painted an icon of Pedro Kibe before, and that meant that I had to come up with the iconography — think of the features and the symbolism that would be incorporated into the icon,” he said.

“All in all, it was not an easy job since everything had to be done from scratch, but that made this whole experience even more rewarding and enriching,” he added.

Peter Kibe was born on the island of Kyushu in Japan, in 1587 and studied theology because he very much wanted to become a Jesuit priest. 

He, along with many Christians, was exiled to Macau in 1614 when Japan banned Christianity and launched a brutal persecution of Christians.

In Macau, he studied Latin besides theology and after completing his studies he requested admission into the Society of Jesus. His admission was rejected as Jesuits in Macau were allegedly prejudiced against native priests, forcing him to serve the Church as a Jesuit volunteer for eight years.

Kibe decided to go to Rome to become a Jesuit priest. He traveled through Portuguese-ruled Malacca, and Goa of India, and then crossed Persia, the Strait of Hormuz and Baghdad by boat and on foot. He then reached the holy city of Jerusalem as the first Japanese pilgrim. Altogether Kibe traveled 5,955 kilometers along the Silk Route for about three years. From Jerusalem, he boarded a ship and landed in Rome in May 1620.  

He was ordained a priest in November that year and was later accepted into the Jesuit Novitiate. He was present in Rome when another great Jesuit, Francis Xavier, the first missionary to Japan, was canonized by the Vatican in 1622.

Kibe returned to Japan in 1630, at the age of 43, defying warnings about impending persecution. He preached the Gospel and served people secretly for about nine years. He was allegedly betrayed by a fellow Catholic who recanted his faith.  

The Jesuit was taken to Edo, the imperial capital that is today Tokyo. There he was imprisoned, interrogated, and tortured. He was hung upside-down along with two other Christians and was executed with a guard’s spear on July 4, 1639.

Cardinal José Saraiva Martins, on behalf of Pope Benedict XVI, beatified Kibe along with 187 other martyrs on Nov. 24, 2008, in the presence of more than 30,000 Catholics in Nagasaki stadium.

comment

Share your comments

