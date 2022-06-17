News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Macau

Saintly Italian teen's Eucharistic exhibition starts in Macau

Blessed Carlo Acutis documented and catalogued miracles before his death in 2006

Eucharistic miracles catalogued by Blessed Carlo Acutis are being displayed in Macau from June 17 to July 31

Eucharistic miracles catalogued by Blessed Carlo Acutis are being displayed in Macau from June 17 to July 31. (Photo: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Indiana, United States) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 17, 2022 08:48 AM GMT

Updated: June 17, 2022 09:45 AM GMT

Macau has become the first Asian diocese to host the international exhibition that Italian teenage Blessed Carlo Acutis created to spread Eucharistic devotion.

The Catholic Cultural Association of Macau Diocese launched the exhibition at the Diocesan Center in the former Portuguese colony on June 17. It will run until July 31, reports Macau’s Catholic weekly Jornal O Clarim.

The exhibition titled “Eucharistic miracles in the world” showcases 17 photographic exhibits of miracles approved by the Catholic Church. These include revelations that took place in Lanciano and Bolsena in Italy, and more recently in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This church-approved international exhibition is being sponsored and promoted globally by the Milan-based Association of the Friends of Carlo Acutis.

The exhibition is considered one of the greatest legacies of Carlo Acutis, an English-born Italian Catholic youth and computer programmer who was famed for documenting Eucharistic miracles around the world before his death from leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15.

The Vatican beatified and declared him blessed on Oct. 10, 2020, just one step away from sainthood.

“These Eucharistic miracles approved by the Church help us to go beyond the visible and the perceptible and allow us to admit the existence of something that is beyond"

Joni Cheng, director of the Catholic Cultural Association, said the exhibition is an opportunity for people to understand the Eucharistic miracles that go beyond human reason.

“These Eucharistic miracles approved by the Church help us to go beyond the visible and the perceptible and allow us to admit the existence of something that is beyond. Since they are recognized as an extraordinary event, Eucharistic miracles have no scientific explanation,” said Cheng.

The exhibition has received a warm response from Catholic communities worldwide. Congregations, dioceses and church associations are promoting the exhibition to help the faithful understand the importance of the Eucharist.

“This exhibition has already been open to the public on five continents in thousands of parishes and more than 100 universities. It was also promoted by several episcopal conferences. Important basilicas and shrines also hosted Carlo's exhibition. One among them is the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fátima,” Joni Cheng said.

A Eucharistic miracle consists of unexplainable phenomena wherein the consecrated hosts are transformed into myocardium tissue, preserved for extended periods, surviving being thrown into a fire or bleeding.

While celebrating Mass in Bolsena, the sacred host bled. The incident strengthened the faith of the priest and garnered widespread attention from Catholics worldwide

The Church investigates such cases in depth before deciding if they are “worthy of belief.”

A visit to an exhibition in Rimini, Italy, in 2002 inspired Carlo Acutis to create a website to catalogue all church-approved Eucharistic miracles.

His documented miracles include one that happened in Bolsena of Italy in 1263 that prompted the Catholic Church to expand the Solemnity of the Corpus Christi (Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ) across the globe.

The incident involved a priest, Peter of Prague, who was on a pilgrimage to visit the tomb of St. Peter in Italy.

The priest had doubts about the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. While celebrating Mass in Bolsena, the sacred host bled. The incident strengthened the faith of the priest and garnered widespread attention from Catholics worldwide.  

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christians under siege in India, Myanmar Christians under siege in India, Myanmar
Sri Lankan bishops urge relief package for poor Sri Lankan bishops urge relief package for poor
Should priestly celibacy be optional? Should priestly celibacy be optional?
Timor-Leste Catholics celebrate feast of Corpus Christi Timor-Leste Catholics celebrate feast of Corpus Christi
Philippine bishops float watchdog for good governance Philippine bishops float watchdog for good governance
Saintly Italian teen's Eucharistic exhibition starts in Macau Saintly Italian teen's Eucharistic exhibition starts in Macau
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Belgian bishop asks pope not to make him a cardinal

Belgian bishop asks pope not to make him a cardinal

Retired Bishop Lucas Van Looy has been criticized for not always reacting vigorously against clerical sexual abuses when he was head of the Diocese of Ghent (2004-2019)

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.