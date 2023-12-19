News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio

The year 2024 sees the commemoration of the Stigmata, while 2025 will be dedicated to the Canticle of Brother Sun and 2026 to the Transitus

Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio

A nativity scene painting by Bartolomé Estebán Murillo. (Photo Supplied)

Giancarlo Pani SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Giancarlo Pani SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: December 19, 2023 12:46 PM GMT

Updated: December 19, 2023 12:52 PM GMT

The Franciscan Family is commemorating the 800th anniversary of the death of St. Francis with a celebration spanning four years.

It began by recalling the final approval of the Rule by Honorius III in 1223. Attention then turned to the celebration of Christmas at Greccio.

The year 2024 sees the commemoration of the Stigmata, while 2025 will be dedicated to the Canticle of Brother Sun and 2026 to the Transitus.

Here we would like to recall the origin of the Greccio nativity scene, which, while not being – as many would have it – the first construction of a nativity scene, nevertheless is very important in the history of popular piety.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio
‘Christmas Village’ returns in Philippine town ‘Christmas Village’ returns in Philippine town
Vietnam churches told to prevent fire mishaps during Christmas Vietnam churches told to prevent fire mishaps during Christmas
China blasted for rights activist’s trial China blasted for rights activist’s trial
Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site
Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Niigata

Diocese of Niigata

In a land area of 4,737,997 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Akita, Yamagata and Niigata

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Hainan

Apostolic Prefecture of Hainan

Hainan, the island province, is the southernmost point of China. The main island is 3.39 sq. kilometers in area. Ethnic

Read more
Diocese of Hsinchu

Diocese of Hsinchu

The diocese was erected on March 21, 1961. It is located in the northwestern part of Taiwan. It covers 4,573 square

Read more
Diocese of Hpa-an

Diocese of Hpa-an

Hpa-an is the capital city of Kayin State. Karen State is composed of 3 districts and 7 townships. The three districts

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.