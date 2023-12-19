Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio

A nativity scene painting by Bartolomé Estebán Murillo. (Photo Supplied)

The Franciscan Family is commemorating the 800th anniversary of the death of St. Francis with a celebration spanning four years.

It began by recalling the final approval of the Rule by Honorius III in 1223. Attention then turned to the celebration of Christmas at Greccio.

The year 2024 sees the commemoration of the Stigmata, while 2025 will be dedicated to the Canticle of Brother Sun and 2026 to the Transitus.

Here we would like to recall the origin of the Greccio nativity scene, which, while not being – as many would have it – the first construction of a nativity scene, nevertheless is very important in the history of popular piety.

