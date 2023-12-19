Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio

The year 2024 sees the commemoration of the Stigmata, while 2025 will be dedicated to the Canticle of Brother Sun and 2026 to the Transitus
A nativity scene painting by Bartolomé Estebán Murillo. (Photo Supplied)
The Franciscan Family is commemorating the 800th anniversary of the death of St. Francis with a celebration spanning four years.
It began by recalling the final approval of the Rule by Honorius III in 1223. Attention then turned to the celebration of Christmas at Greccio.
The year 2024 sees the commemoration of the Stigmata, while 2025 will be dedicated to the Canticle of Brother Sun and 2026 to the Transitus.
Here we would like to recall the origin of the Greccio nativity scene, which, while not being – as many would have it – the first construction of a nativity scene, nevertheless is very important in the history of popular piety.
Read the complete article here.
This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."
Share your comments
In a land area of 4,737,997 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Akita, Yamagata and Niigata
Hainan, the island province, is the southernmost point of China. The main island is 3.39 sq. kilometers in area. Ethnic
The diocese was erected on March 21, 1961. It is located in the northwestern part of Taiwan. It covers 4,573 square
Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...
This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...
Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...