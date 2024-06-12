News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

S. Korean report accuses North of killing Christians during war

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission said 54 Christians were murdered at Byeongchon church during the Korean War
People visit graves at the National Cemetery as South Korea marks Memorial Day, which honors those who died during the 1950-53 Korean War and in other operations while serving their country, in Seoul on June 6.

People visit graves at the National Cemetery as South Korea marks Memorial Day, which honors those who died during the 1950-53 Korean War and in other operations while serving their country, in Seoul on June 6. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 12, 2024 11:39 AM GMT
Updated: June 12, 2024 12:12 PM GMT

An independent South Korean commission’s report has accused the communist North Korean army of killing dozens of Christians during the Korean War and has urged Seoul to seek follow-up measures to support the victims.

In a June 12 press release titled “Incidents of Religious Sacrifice by Hostile Forces Before and After the Korean War,” the Truth and Reconciliation Commission said that 54 Christians were murdered at Byeongchon church.

The people “were victimized because they were Christians or their family members, or because they attended the same church as right-wing figures,” the commission said in the statement published on its website.

The commission urged Seoul to seek an apology from Pyongyang on behalf of the victims and their family members and support “victim recovery and memorial projects and strengthen peace and human rights education.”

The killings took place from July to September 1950, with the greatest number of killings -- 51 out of 54 -- occurring on Sept. 28, 1950, the day of the North Korean army’s retreat from the South.

Among the 54 victims, 30 (55.6 percent) were women and 24 (44.4 percent) were men. Most of the victims were under the age of 19 (29 victims, 53.7 percent of the total victims).

The victims also included 16 seminarians which constituted 29.6 percent of the total victims.

The Byeongchon church massacre was the third case of victimization of prisoners of war based on their religious views. Previous cases investigated by the commission included the murder of Christians in Jeonbuk and Catholics in Chungcheong.

According to the commission, the perpetrators labeled three church members as right-wingers and dragged them away, tortured them, and killed them during the initial occupation in July 1950.

The remaining 54 victims were killed later during the retreat following the successful UN Command mission at the Battle of Incheon, the commission said, the Korea Times reported.

The Byeongchon Holiness Church was established in 1933 and was forced to shut down its operations 10 years later because of the persecution of Christians under Japan’s colonial rule (1910-45).

The church reopened in 1948, three years after Japan surrendered to the United States and other allied forces during World War II.

Earlier in April, the commission had found that 104 Christians were killed by North Korean soldiers at 24 churches in North Jeolla Province between July and November 1950, the Korea Times reported.

At least 1,700 Christians have lost their lives across South Korea because of religious persecution by North Korean soldiers and South Korean collaborators during the war, the commission said, the Korea Times reported.

Open Doors’ World Watch List listed North Korea as the “most dangerous place in the world for Christians,” in January this year.

The Open Doors report said Yemen (rank 4), Pakistan (7), Iran (9), Afghanistan (10), India (11), Syria (12), Saudi Arabia (13) and China (19) are among the top Asian countries for Christian persecution.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Martin Sarmiento Jumoad of Pagadian, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jesse Eugenio Mercado of Parañaque, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Raymond Wickramasinghe of Galle, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Mathew Nellikunnel of Gorakhpur , India
Read More...
Latest News
Asylum seekers’ passport ban irks Pakistani Church, activists
Asylum seekers’ passport ban irks Pakistani Church, activists
Indian sect's protest against vandalism turns violent
Indian sect's protest against vandalism turns violent
Christians wary as pro-Hindu BJP forms govt in India’s Odisha
Christians wary as pro-Hindu BJP forms govt in India’s Odisha
S. Korean report accuses North of killing Christians during war
S. Korean report accuses North of killing Christians during war
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.