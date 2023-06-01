News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
South Korea

S. Korean prez seeks religious leaders’ advice on state affairs

Yoon Suk Yeol also thanked the faith leaders for their efforts in promoting social harmony

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol greets monks at Bongeun Temple in Seoul's southern district of Gangnam in 2022. (Photo: Courtesy of the Presidential Office)

Published: June 01, 2023 12:32 PM GMT

Updated: June 01, 2023 12:46 PM GMT

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of religious leaders, thanked them for their efforts to promote social unity, and sought their advice on state affairs.

The meeting on May 30 was held over lunch at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae where nine faith leaders representing the Jogye and Chontae orders of Buddhism, the United Christian Churches of Korea, Myungsung Church, the Catholic Church, Won Buddhism, Confucianism, Cheondoism and the Association of Korean Native Religions, attended, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the presidential office.

"The president said the spirit of solidarity shown by religious circles during times of difficulty has been our society's reliable support and expressed his deep gratitude on behalf of the people for religious circles 'hard work,'" the presidential office said.

On behalf of the participants, Venerable Jinwoo, president of the Jogye Order, the country's biggest Buddhist sect, requested that Yoon and political circles work for the people's “peaceful and abundant life.”

He said religious groups and the government need to work together for the people's peace of mind, according to the presidential office.

Yoon listened to the issues of each religious group and sought their advice on the running of state affairs, it said.

The second such meeting between Yoon and religious leaders was organized on the occasion of the first anniversary of his inauguration after his right-wing People Power Party won the presidential election on March 9, 2022.

Yoon said that the aim of such meetings is to discuss the administration's diplomatic achievements and sharing opinions on the direction of state affairs.

