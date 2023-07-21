S Korean Catholic groups rush to support flood victims

At least 46 were killed and 5,500 were displaced in the latest flooding

Emergency workers search for survivors at a house destroyed by flood waters after heavy rains in Yecheon, South Korea (Handout/AFP)

Devastating flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains that left at least 46 people killed and displaced thousands in South Korea prompted church groups to offer emergency funds for aid to the victims.

The flooding that lashed the East Asian nation last weekend displaced about 5,500 people while about 16,000 were evacuated, the Guardian reported on July 21.

The disaster reportedly destroyed hundreds of houses, damaged more than 1,000 public facilities and cultural heritage sites, and 30,000 hectares of farmland. About 700,000 livestock have been killed.

Seoul-based Catholic group, One Body One Spirit (OBOS) has donated funds equivalent to US$23,400 and Archdiocese of Seoul sent US$14,000 to Andong Diocese to assist flood victims in North Gyeongsang province, one of the worst-hit regions, according to Seoul Archdiocesan Communication Committee.

Besides, Babo Nanum, a Catholic fund-raising agency donated US$62,380 to Catholic charity Caritas Andong. The agency has a support plan for other flood-affected areas.

As the floods hit, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared 13 municipalities as disaster zones and ordered massive rescue operations.

Yoon admitted that the government had “inadequate preparations” to face the disaster and acknowledged that “this kind of extreme weather event will become commonplace.”

He called for emergency action to deal with climate change that triggers extreme weather.

His government, however, came under criticism from environmental groups for a lack of commitment to tackle the climate crisis.

“We have once again witnessed how unsafe a society is that only pays lip service to climate crisis response,” Kim Seo-gyeong, 21, a member of Youth 4 Climate Action, was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“Is it normal for a society where survival itself is determined by luck if we don’t make efforts to become safe?” she asked.

Kim is one of 19 applicants from the group who filed a lawsuit against the South Korean government in 2020 claiming that insufficient action on climate change violates their fundamental rights.

“The responsibility and risks of climate crisis response have been entirely shifted onto individuals,” Kim added.

