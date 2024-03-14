News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

S. Korea banks on religious leaders to reform healthcare

President Yoon met with 10 religious leaders, including Catholic Church, to seek support
Staff walk outside a hospital in Seoul on March 13. Thousands of trainee medics began a strike on Feb. 20 to protest government plans to sharply increase the number of doctors to combat shortages and serve South Korea's rapidly aging population

Staff walk outside a hospital in Seoul on March 13. Thousands of trainee medics began a strike on Feb. 20 to protest government plans to sharply increase the number of doctors to combat shortages and serve South Korea's rapidly aging population. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 14, 2024 04:59 AM GMT
Updated: March 14, 2024 05:40 AM GMT

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has urged religious leaders to support his administration in tackling civil issues and fulfilling reform tasks in the healthcare sector.

Meeting religious leaders at the Blue House, which formerly served as a presidential residence, Yoon thanked them for backing reforms in healthcare, Yonhap News Agency reported on March 12.

"The religious community's support for healthcare reform in the spirit of respect for life has been a great strength in pushing forward the policy," Yoon said.

Yoon expressed gratitude to religious groups who have supported the government's healthcare reform which aimed at hiking medical school admissions from next year to combat shortages and an aging society.

The meeting was attended by 10 religious leaders from the Catholic Church, Baptist Church, Jogye Buddhism, Tendai Buddhism, Won Buddhism, Confucianism, and Cheondoism, among others.

Kim Ryung-ha, president of the Council of Religious Affairs of Korea, said the religious groups would consider issuing a joint statement in response to the government's efforts in the healthcare field.

"Let's think about whether we need to meet with the medical association to convince them," Kim said.

In recent years, the Christian, Buddhist, Catholic, Won Buddhist, Confucian, and the Korean National Council of Religious Affairs have issued a total of 18 statements on collective action in healthcare, Yonhap reported.

Yoon told the religious leaders that he has been traveling to directly listen to people's voices related to their daily lives “which led to the current debate on people's livelihoods."

"I believe that national unity and social integration will be achieved by itself if we focus on people's livelihoods," Yoon said.

The government had outlined plans to abolish the Mobile Device Distribution Improvement Act, and modify regulations for big-box retailers’ closing days among other changes in January 2024, the Chosun Ilbo reported.

The announcement was made during a government-public debate forum focused on "reforming regulations related to people’s livelihoods."

This repeal of the law on mobile device distribution aims at promoting market competition and to lowering the cost of mobile phone purchases by removing subsidy disclosure requirements and eliminating limits on additional subsidies.

The government had said that it was looking to amend laws to provide flexibility for big-box retailers regarding their mandatory closing days, which are currently set as the second and fourth Sundays of each month.

The proposed change would allow these retailers to close on weekdays instead. This move is intended to benefit dual-income families and individuals living alone who predominantly shop on weekdays, the Chosun Ilbo reported.

Yoon also discussed the preservation of the country’s cultural heritage, Yonhap reported.

"We should preserve not only temples but also important modern cultural heritage such as cathedrals and churches," Yoon said.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Yoon asked culture minister Yoo In-chon, who was present at the meeting, to find ways to support religious and cultural properties, Yonhap reported.

He also assured the religious leaders that the government would actively support the various roles that the religious community plays in the country's mental health.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Jacinto A Jose of Urdaneta, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Louis Anh Tuan Nguyen of Ha Tinh, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Francis Tirkey of Purnea , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Kodakallil of Satna , India
Read More...
Latest News
‘Free Tibet’
‘Free Tibet’
Vietnam sends drug users to re-education camp
Vietnam sends drug users to re-education camp
Church groups, monks rescue displaced people in Myanmar
Church groups, monks rescue displaced people in Myanmar
Christians and Taoists vow to collaborate for a better world
Christians and Taoists vow to collaborate for a better world
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.