X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Russian troops creating fear in border regions, says Ukrainian bishop

Russia began deploying land and airborne divisions in late March in its Rostov, Bryansk and Voronezh border regions

Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

Published: April 29, 2021 05:41 AM GMT

Updated: April 29, 2021 05:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis

Apr 27, 2021
2

Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus

Apr 27, 2021
3

Philippine bishops under fire from one of their own

Apr 26, 2021
4

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating

Apr 26, 2021
5

India's Catholic leaders seek ways to ease Covid-19 crisis

Apr 28, 2021
6

Medical oxygen a human right, Indian cardinal tells government

Apr 27, 2021
7

Islamist militants kill three in southern Thailand

Apr 26, 2021
8

Santal Christians return to ancestral faith in Bangladesh

Apr 28, 2021
9

Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos

Apr 26, 2021
10

Gunmen wound South Sudan bishop-elect before his installation

Apr 27, 2021
Support UCA News
Russian troops creating fear in border regions, says Ukrainian bishop

Ukrainian servicemen speak in a trench on the front line with Russia-backed separatists, not far from Gorlivka, Donetsk region, on April 27. (Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP)

A Catholic bishop from eastern Ukraine said tensions remain high despite an announced withdrawal of Russian forces.

"Nothing has changed -- the great bulk of Russian forces are still here, as fighting flares intermittently and people still die," said Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk of Odessa-Simferopol.

"The east and south of Ukraine are areas of greatest Russification in Ukraine and have always been the main object of Russian interest. So the situation remains insecure -- no one knows what will happen."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Diplomatic efforts to persuade Russia to scale back its buildup on Ukraine's eastern border continued. Current estimates indicate Russia has more than 100,000 military personnel at the border.

In an April 28 interview with Catholic News Service, Bishop Szyrokoradiuk said constant media images of Russian tanks and troop movements had instilled "great fear" among Catholics, especially in Odessa and Kharkiv; he said such fear would be the "first strategic goal of an invasion."

"Perhaps the aim is just to frighten us, or perhaps the show of force will suddenly become something more dramatic," Bishop Szyrokoradiuk said. "What we really need now is peace, so our Catholic diocese, once small and isolated, can develop and flourish as part of the universal church."

Without the great help provided by the American bishops and Catholic charities in Europe and the US, I've no idea how we would maintain our clergy and our social and charitable work

Russia began deploying land and airborne divisions in late March in its Rostov, Bryansk and Voronezh border regions, as well as in Crimea, triggering counterpreparations in eastern Ukraine, where a war with Russian-backed separatists has left more than 14,000 fighters and civilians dead since April 2014.

On April 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said some forces would be pulled back.

In a mid-April appeal, the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations urged international institutions to help restore a July 2020 cease-fire agreement, adding that a new upsurge in firing and shelling had caused "deep grief and human suffering" the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, occupied by separatists.

In an April 28 TV interview, the council's chairman, Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, major archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, called on Ukrainians abroad to spread word about the situation and be "witnesses to truth" about the seven-year conflict.

Related News

Bishop Szyrokoradiuk said non-Orthodox Christians had faced "harsh conditions" in Donetsk and Luhansk, where a single Catholic priest was allowed only occasional access to each region's two parishes.

He added that his Odessa-Simferopol Diocese now had over 70 priests and parishes, compared to just one 30 years ago. He also said many Catholics were unable to work because of coronavirus infections, which peaked in early April, while food prices were high and subject to frequent disruptions.

"Without the great help provided by the American bishops and Catholic charities in Europe and the U.S., I've no idea how we would maintain our clergy and our social and charitable work -- we're deeply grateful for this solidarity," said the 64-year-old bishop.

"Mentalities are changing, as people look more to the West than the East and as more Ukrainians come to the Catholic Church to escape the squabbles afflicting other denominations. We count on a return to peace so our work can continue and strengthen."

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony
Apr 29, 2021
Jailed Indian Jesuit moves high court seeking bail
Apr 29, 2021
Priest wants Filipino drug war victims to mind their own business
Apr 29, 2021
Thousands displaced by military airstrikes in Myanmar
Apr 29, 2021
Deaf American Catholics welcome Vatican's sign language service
Apr 29, 2021
Russian troops creating fear in border regions, says Ukrainian bishop
Apr 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thai general revives peace hopes in restive South
Apr 28, 2021
Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A child-martyr and defenders of religious freedom
Apr 25, 2021
Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021

Features

Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony
Apr 29, 2021
Something rotten at the heart of Thai Buddhism
Apr 29, 2021
Santal Christians return to ancestral faith in Bangladesh
Apr 28, 2021
Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
Apr 27, 2021
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
Apr 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Is Pope Francis warning the Roman Curia

Is Pope Francis warning the Roman Curia?
Dozens arrested after Italian missionary bishop shot in South Sudan

Dozens arrested after Italian missionary bishop shot in South Sudan
UltraOrthodox rabbi in Jerusalem accused of being undercover Christian missionary

Ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Jerusalem accused of being undercover Christian missionary
Cardinal Marx refuses German honor amid protests over Churchs handling of abuse

Cardinal Marx refuses German honor amid protests over Church’s handling of abuse
Tackling spiritual abuse in religious communities

Tackling spiritual abuse in religious communities
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourth Week of Easter
Lord, help me to seek a deep relationship with Jesus

Lord, help me to seek a deep relationship with Jesus
“Do not let your hearts be troubled.”

“Do not let your hearts be troubled.”
Saint Marie of the Incarnation | Saint of the Day

Saint Marie of the Incarnation | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.