X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Russian threat extends beyond Ukraine, says archbishop

Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk's remarks came amid tensions over the Russian army buildup near the Ukraine border

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: February 08, 2022 05:03 AM GMT

Updated: February 08, 2022 05:11 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Letter from Rome: The old order is passing away

Feb 6, 2022
2

Justice for women religious within the Catholic Church

Feb 7, 2022
3

US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms

Feb 5, 2022
4

Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining

Feb 8, 2022
5

Vietnamese priest's alleged killer 'not insane'

Feb 7, 2022
6

Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness

Feb 8, 2022
7

Philippine diocese warns against dismissed priest’s ministry

Feb 7, 2022
8

Indian court reminds Hindu petitioner of ‘religious tolerance’

Feb 7, 2022
9

Cambodia says Australian economist released in Myanmar

Feb 7, 2022
10

Striking Cambodian casino workers ordered home after Omicron detected

Feb 7, 2022
Support UCA News
Russian threat extends beyond Ukraine, says archbishop

Ukrainian frontier guard is stationed along the border with Russia, some 40 kms from the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, on February 7, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

The major archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Church reiterated concerns of some of his Baltic neighbors, saying that Ukraine might be on the front lines of a Russian threat, but the threat extends beyond Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian crisis is not only a crisis for Ukrainians," said Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. "It's something which is affecting the whole world -- actually Europe, but also the United States and NATO members."

In a Feb. 4 virtual news conference sponsored by the pontifical aid agency Aid to the Church in Need, Archbishop Shevchuk said there were four dimensions to the threat of what he called a "hybrid war" -- military, propaganda, political and economic.

He also said a recent poll showed 63% of those surveyed considered "church" -- religious organizations -- the most reliable social structure in Ukrainian society. He said people are looking to churches for help figuring out how to respond to events and develop society, and church communities were trying to work together in response.

The first response is prayer, he said. At every day at 8 p.m. (1 p.m. EST), Ukrainian Catholics are asked to stop what they are doing and pray the rosary for peace in Ukraine, and he asked others to join them.

"When we pray, we are not afraid anymore," he said. "We can calm down, and we can think, and we can examine our own consciences" and project logical responses to the crisis.

The second response is social service, and the bishops have decided to focus on those who are cold, "help the neighbor to survive." He said the church must offer hope.

"We believe that God is with us," he said. "We do have hope. We do have the resources to withstand," he said, without elaborating. When everyone is tempted "to save their own skin," the church hopes to help others.

Archbishop Shevchuk said there is a new "idolatry of violence" around the world, but Christians must say "No to violence. No to war."

"Dialogue and solidarity can help us overcome any kind of difficulty," he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The archbishop's remarks came amid an escalation of tensions and rhetoric over the buildup of Russian military forces near the border of Ukraine and in Belarus, near the Ukrainian border.

On Feb. 7, French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Russia and Ukraine to try to de-escalate tensions, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz traveled to Washington to coordinate policies on Ukraine.

Russia has denied any plans to attack Ukraine but wants Ukraine and other former Soviet republics to be barred from joining NATO.

During the virtual news conference at which Archbishop Shevchuk spoke, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, thanked Pope Francis for the Jan. 26 day of prayer for peace in Ukraine and noted that the pope asked all people of goodwill, not just Catholics, to pray.

Speaking of the escalation of military and political tension in the region, Archbishop Kulbokas said, "If we leave the situation into the hands of politicians, sometimes it is even difficult to expect something positive, because everybody, every government must present its own interests."

"The real Christian never, never engages in war ... should not promote the war."

"We are not pacifists in the sense that we do not participate in defending our county -- no -- but we don't promote the war," he added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Support Us

Latest News

Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future
Feb 8, 2022
Catholic schools put rights first in Philippine poll
Feb 8, 2022
Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining
Feb 8, 2022
The India-China game of one-upmanship
Feb 8, 2022
Indonesian diocese bans wedding ritual sacrificing animals
Feb 8, 2022
Europe in 'most dangerous' moment since Cold War: EU top diplomat
Feb 8, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future
Feb 8, 2022
The India-China game of one-upmanship
Feb 8, 2022
Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness
Feb 8, 2022
“Words without thoughts”
Feb 7, 2022
Justice for women religious within the Catholic Church
Feb 7, 2022

Features

Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The opera star who enchants the pope

The opera star who enchants the pope
Assisted suicide the Vaticans strategic turn on bioethics

Assisted suicide: the Vatican's strategic turn on bioethics
Pope allows Argentine bishop to resign after priests revolt over Covid protocols

Pope allows Argentine bishop to resign after priests revolt over Covid protocols
Catholic bishopcrusader against drugrelated violence in Colombia receives death threats

Catholic bishop-crusader against drug-related violence in Colombia receives death threats
Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness

Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.