News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Russian missile hits Transfiguration Cathedral's central altar in Odesa

The missile was one of 19 launched against the city in a barrage that killed one and injured 22, including four children

Russian missile hits Transfiguration Cathedral's central altar in Odesa

This photograph taken on July 23, shows the destructed Transfiguration Cathedral as a result of a missile strike in Odesa, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

Lilia Kovalyk Vasiuta, OSV News

By Lilia Kovalyk Vasiuta, OSV News

Published: July 26, 2023 05:29 AM GMT

Updated: July 26, 2023 05:31 AM GMT

A Russian attack on a key Ukrainian port city has partially destroyed a historic Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral and UNESCO World Heritage site, prompting international outrage and pledges to rebuild.

Amid a July 23 nighttime attack by Russia on Odesa, an X-22 anti-ship missile struck the Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Transfiguration Cathedral (Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral). The missile directly hit the central altar, as a result of which the cathedral building and the three lower floors were partially destroyed, while the interior and icons were significantly damaged.

The missile was one of 19 various kinds launched against the city that evening in a barrage that killed one and injured 22, including four children.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Since abandoning the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17 -- a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to ensure vital grain supplies from Ukraine to Africa, the Middle East and Asia -- Russia has relentlessly targeted Odesa, the key port for such shipments.

The Odesa Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine. "This act of terrorism against the main shrine and spiritual heart of the city of Odesa -- the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral, around which peaceful civilians reside, and the cathedral itself is in no way connected with military facilities," the diocese added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video message of July 23 announced that Ukraine will "definitely restore" Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral in Odesa.

"We cannot allow people around the world to get used to terrorist attacks. The target of all these missiles is not just cities, villages or people. Their target is humanity and the foundations of our entire European culture," said Zelenskyy.

Along with the cathedral, almost 50 other buildings, 25 of them architectural monuments, had also been destroyed that night in Odesa's historic center, which as a whole forms a UNESCO World Heritage site. The consulate of Greece also sustained damage, as did China's consulate three days prior.

Zelenskyy noted that the cathedral -- consecrated in 1809 as the first and primary Orthodox church in Odesa -- had been "looted and destroyed by Bolsheviks" in 1936, and "restored in independent Ukraine."

"And now terrorists are trying to destroy it again," he said.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni pledged Italy's assistance in restoring the cathedral.

UNESCO condemned "in the strongest terms the brazen attack carried out by the Russian forces, hit several cultural sites in the city center of Odesa, home to the World Heritage property 'The Historic Centre of Odesa.'"

"The people who went to that cathedral to pray are crying today," said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, while speaking in Lviv, Ukraine, to youth commemorating the founding of the "Ukrainian Youth - Christ" movement.

"Today a Russian missile hit not just the sanctuary of their temple, it hit their heart," he said, adding "the actions of these criminals are not God's, but the devil's logic."

"I don't know if that Russian criminal, who pressed the button, understood that this rocket would not hit the Odesa port, but the Transfiguration Cathedral," Major Archbishop Shevchuk said.

The attack on the cathedral also drew condemnation from Ukrainian community leaders in the U.S.

Father Taras Naumenko, mitered protopriest of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Philadelphia, told OSV News that Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill has "more than once blessed (Russian) soldiers" in their efforts to commit genocide in Ukraine.

"He has told them to have this victory for Russia -- that even if they die, they will reach the eternal kingdom because they are fighting for the purity of the faith," said Father Naumenko. "But this is not about religion. It's about greed, money; the purity of power."

"This is but another item to add to the long list of crimes against humanity the Russians are racking up," said Nicholas Rudnytzky, professor of history and dean of academic services Manor College, located in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, which has deep roots in the Ukrainian-American community.

"Russia has plundered our museums, killed our local officials, tortured and stolen our children and is destroying our churches," Rudnytzky told OSV News. "If that does not show how this is an existential war for the Ukrainians, nothing will."

The attack was "yet another signature piece of (Russia's) campaign of genocide and terror," said Eugene Luciw, president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America's Philadelphia chapter and a member of Presentation of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

Luciw added the need for greater support for Ukraine to ensure "a decisive victory against evil" that includes "bringing the perpetrators of these war crimes against humanity to swift justice and punishment before a war tribunal."

UNESCO will send a mission to Odesa to carry out a preliminary damage assessment.

The organization noted that a number of significant cultural objects were damaged as a result of the attack, including the Transfiguration Cathedral, the first and main Orthodox church in Odesa, founded in 1794.

"This act of hostility comes only days after other attacks that impacted many cultural heritage sites in areas protected under the World Heritage Convention in Lviv and Odesa," UNESCO noted.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Hardline Cambodian PM Hun Sen to step down Hardline Cambodian PM Hun Sen to step down
Matteo Ricci. Holiness through Encounter Matteo Ricci. Holiness through Encounter
Jesuits confirm expulsion of artist Father Marko Rupnik Jesuits confirm expulsion of artist Father Marko Rupnik
Russian missile hits Transfiguration Cathedral's central altar in Odesa Russian missile hits Transfiguration Cathedral's central altar in Odesa
Open yourself to God, pope tells youth ahead of WYD Open yourself to God, pope tells youth ahead of WYD
Japan sees 'steepest decline' in population Japan sees 'steepest decline' in population
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Palo

Archdiocese of Palo

The capital city in the Province of Leyte is Tacloban. Palo as municipality is considered the seat of Catholicism of

Read more
Diocese of Nagoya

Diocese of Nagoya

In a land area of 28,418 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aichi, Gifu, Ishikawa, Fukui and Toyama

Read more
Diocese of Kothamangalam

Diocese of Kothamangalam

Situated in the centre of Kerala, the eparchy of Kothamangalam with 4,800 square kilometers covers the taluks of

Read more
Diocese of Marbel

Diocese of Marbel

In a land area of 7,469 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Provinces of South Cotabato and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.