News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Russian forces close more Catholic churches in Ukraine

Priests who had served the sealed churches 'were expelled from the occupied territories'
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on March 25 shows rescuers working at the site of a missile attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on March 25 shows rescuers working at the site of a missile attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

Gina Christian, OSV News
Published: March 28, 2024 04:55 AM GMT
Updated: March 28, 2024 04:57 AM GMT

Russian occupation forces in Ukraine continue to crack down on Catholics, with one militant group sealing off Ukrainian Greek Catholic churches in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

The Kyiv-based Institute for Religious Freedom reported March 23 that since the beginning of the year, Russian militants calling themselves "Cossacks" have seized UGCC churches and adjacent property, while barring "believers of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church to enter the churches and the territory for prayers and worship."

Faithful have appealed to local officials of the unrecognized DPR, or "Donetsk People's Republic," a self-proclaimed entity that -- along with the also unrecognized adjacent "Luhansk People's Republic" -- has formed part of Russia's ongoing occupation of Ukraine since 2014.

Russian occupation officials in Donetsk have so far not responded to the requests for restored access, leaving Greek Catholics "deprived of the opportunity to visit their churches and perform divine services," the IRF said.

Priests who had served the sealed churches "were expelled from the occupied territories," the institute noted.

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church advised it now has no clergy left in Ukraine's Russian-occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, said Felix Corley of Forum 18, a news service that partners with the Norwegian Helsinki Committee in defending freedom of religion, thought and conscience.

South of Ukraine's Donetsk region, two Ukrainian Greek Catholic priests were seized from their church in Berdyansk in November 2022, one of whom now appears to have been illegally transferred to Russia, according to a human rights activist.

Redemptorist Father Ivan Levitsky is likely being held in an investigation prison in Russia's Rostov region, according to Yevhen Zakharov of the Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group.

Father Levitsky's fellow Redemptorist Father Bohdan Geleta, who served with him at the Church of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos in Berdyansk, is reported to be held in a separate investigation prison in Russian-occupied Crimea. Father Geleta is known to suffer from an acute form of diabetes.

Shortly after Father Levitsky and Father Geleta were captured, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said he had received "the sad news that our priests are being tortured without mercy."

Both priests had refused to leave their parishioners following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, which continued attacks launched in 2014 against Ukraine.

In December 2022, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Kremlin-installed head of the occupied Zaporizhzhia's military-civil administration, declared that the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church had been banned and its property was to be transferred to his administration.

Also outlawed by the order were the Knights of Columbus and Caritas, the official humanitarian arm of the worldwide Catholic Church.

The order accused UGCC communities of "active participation … in the Zaporizhzhia area in activities (of) extremist organizations and propaganda of neo-Nazi ideas."

The document said that the Knights of Columbus were "associated with the intelligence services of the United States and the Vatican."

Two joint reports from the New Lines Institute and the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights have determined Russia's invasion constitutes genocide, with Ukraine reporting more than 128,551 war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine since February 2022.

Over the last two years, Russian forces "have been responsible for damaging or destroying at least 660 churches and other religious structures, including at least 206 belonging to Protestants," said Russian history expert Mark Elliott at a Feb. 29 panel discussion hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"The lack of religious freedom in Russia is now being spread to Ukraine," said fellow panelist Metropolitan Archbishop Borys A. Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia during the center’s presentation.

"In Russia, religious institutions are able to function if they support Putin and the government," said Archbishop Gudziak. "In the occupied territories those that don't support actively the occupying regime are destined for annihilation."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Father
Administrator Ramon D. Uriarte of Gumaca, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Renlei Wang of Xuzhou, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Simon Kim Jong-Gang of Cheongju, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Pietro Liu Genzhu of Hongdong, China
Read More...
Latest News
Filipino group keeps Holy Week tradition alive with faith, emotions
Filipino group keeps Holy Week tradition alive with faith, emotions
Hong Kong pro-democracy party officially closes
Hong Kong pro-democracy party officially closes
Scrapping of Easter holiday upsets Indian Christians
Scrapping of Easter holiday upsets Indian Christians
Philippine Church backs Ati tribal people’s land struggle
Philippine Church backs Ati tribal people’s land struggle
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.