News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Russian Catholics join in mourning Alexei Navalny

Church members urged to continue condemning human rights violations after Navalny's funeral, despite police warnings
A mourner lays flowers on the grave of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the Borisovo cemetery in Moscow on March 2, a day after Navalny's funeral.

A mourner lays flowers on the grave of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the Borisovo cemetery in Moscow on March 2, a day after Navalny's funeral. (Photo: AFP)

Jonathan Luxmoore, OSV News
Published: March 05, 2024 05:48 AM GMT
Updated: March 05, 2024 05:51 AM GMT

Prominent Russian Catholics have urged church members to continue condemning human rights violations after the funeral of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, despite warnings people who attended could face police reprisals.

"Although I wasn't a great fan of Navalny, he was capable of mobilizing large groups wishing to classify themselves as liberal opposition -- and he also had courage to highlight theft and corruption among the power elite," said Daria Drozdova, an associate professor of philosophy.

"Navalny was convicted and declared an extremist, so people inside Russia cannot speak in his defense unless they're ready to be imprisoned themselves. But Christians abroad must show how his premature death lies on the conscience of those who made his life unbearable," she said.

The Moscow-based lay Catholic spoke after joining mourners at the March 1 funeral of Navalny. His death Feb. 16 at age 47 -- at a strict-regime arctic penal colony, where he was serving a 19-year sentence -- was attributed by Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service to "sudden death syndrome."

In an OSV News interview, Drozdova said Navalny's "excessively cruel and unfair treatment" in prison, which included 27 punitive spells in solitary confinement, had strengthened his "image as a martyr-hero," while his "death without (him) ever seeing freedom" had been painful for many Russians.

She added that she had felt it "impossible" not to attend his funeral, especially in solidarity with friends for whom the dissident had been personally important.

Meanwhile, another Catholic, who asked not to be named, said she had stood in line for five hours to lay flowers on Navalny's grave, adding that many other Catholics had visited the site March 2-3.

"Moscow students were warned they'd be in trouble if they went to this funeral, while the universities organized events to distract them -- but many nevertheless heeded his call not to be afraid," said the Catholic, a university lecturer working as a volunteer with Caritas. "Although I don't think this will cause any serious upheavals, it's shown not all is lost -- there are people for whom his cause is important, and this has been a source of hope."

Navalny's brief funeral March 1 at the Orthodox Mother of God Church in Moscow's southeastern Maryino suburb was attended by a restricted number of family members and Western diplomats.

The dissident's supporters said funeral companies had refused their services under official pressure, while other Orthodox parishes had rejected requests for traditional Panikhida requiems.

However, thousands of mourners gathered in nearby streets, despite tight police cordons, chanting Navalny's name and slogans against President Vladimir Putin, while the dissident's small entourage headed for his grave at Borisovsky Cemetery in Moscow. Media reported dozens of mourners had been arrested in other cities.

In her OSV News interview, Drozdova said respect for Navalny had been greatest among older, well-educated Catholics who joined the church in the 1990s.

However, she added that other Catholics had complained via social media about "bringing politics into the church," and said she had been given the cold shoulder by a group of women parishioners for attending the March 1 funeral.

"Some Catholics consider themselves patriots and support Russia's current anti-Western, anti-liberal course," said Drozdova, who studied at Rome's Pontifical Gregorian University.

"Others, however, see the Catholic faith as an important component of European identity, and belonging to the church as a declaration of commitment to freedom of conscience and speech," she said. "Such people perceived Navalny as someone for whom freedom and human rights were important, making his death a deeply personal loss."

Navalny quoted the Sermon on the Mount and described himself as a Christian convert from "militant atheism" at his January 2021 trial, adding that the Bible offered him guidance and gave him "fewer dilemmas in life."

However, the Orthodox Moscow Patriarchate, which ignored requests for help obtaining the handover of Navalny's body, made no mention of the dissident on its website.

Meanwhile, Russia's six-member Catholic bishops' conference also made no reference to him in a March 1 communique after its plenary at Listvyanka, near Irkutsk, attended by the Vatican's nuncio to the Russian Federation, Archbishop Giovanni d'Aniello.

The communique urged Catholics to "remember their civic duty, guided entirely by their conscience," in the run-up to Russia's March 15-17 elections, in which Putin, in power since 2000, is assured of a fifth term after the forced elimination of possible challengers.

In her OSV News interview, the Catholic lecturer said she believed police had been instructed not to make arrests during Navalny's funeral, to avoid "new scandals before the elections."
However, she added that FSB security officials had instructed Orthodox clergy to shorten the service and collected data on people requesting church commemorations.

"I know Russian Catholics who are now holding prayer events in his memory -- and I myself am praying not only for Alexei, but also for his wife and children who weren't able to see him, and for his mother who refused to agree to a secret funeral," the lay Catholic told OSV News. "But many people are also gloating and laughing at his death. If the Lord spared the city of Sodom for the sake of ten righteous people, then I really hope he'll spare Russia for the thousands who still came to say goodbye."

Drozdova said she had been impressed by the large numbers, young and old, who turned out for Navalny's funeral, but added that there were fears many would later be identified by police from surveillance cameras.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"People can be detained for a Facebook post or for wearing clothes in the Ukrainian colors -- it's difficult to imagine the authorities would really allow people to gather for this funeral, when the mere mention of Navalny's name could be equated with propaganda and extremism," the Catholic professor told OSV News.

"But this unexpected opportunity came as a breath of freedom, making it clear we were not all downtrodden and crushed," she added. "For us, the Catholic faith is inextricably linked with recognition of dignity, openness to different cultures, and respect for law and justice. These are things my generation of Catholics learned in the church, and I'm very grateful for it."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Mathai Kadavil of Saint Ephrem of Khadki, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Tianhao Chen of Qingdao, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Baptist Jung Shin-chul of Incheon, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Richard Ng of Miri, Malaysia
Read More...
Latest News
India’s pro-Hindu party's tokenism for Muslims, Christians
India’s pro-Hindu party's tokenism for Muslims, Christians
UN rights body’s ‘shameful silence’ on China decried
UN rights body’s ‘shameful silence’ on China decried
Sri Lanka’s Buddhist prelates seek action against errant monk
Sri Lanka’s Buddhist prelates seek action against errant monk
Educator gets bail after India’s top court intervention
Educator gets bail after India’s top court intervention
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.