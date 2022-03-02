X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Russian Catholics 'grieving, angered' after Ukraine invasion

The confrontation 'brings death and destruction and threatens the security of the entire world,' say bishops

Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

Published: March 02, 2022 06:12 AM GMT

Updated: March 02, 2022 06:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
2

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
3

Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'

Feb 28, 2022
4

Christians need more sins

Feb 28, 2022
5

Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Feb 28, 2022
6

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Feb 28, 2022
7

Thai army, police implicated in deaths of Rohingya refugees

Feb 28, 2022
8

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
9

At least 80 children taken hostage by Myanmar junta

Feb 28, 2022
10

Christian family attacked, forcibly displaced 'for faith' in Laos

Feb 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Russian Catholics 'grieving, angered' after Ukraine invasion

Ukrainians and supporters hold placards and a national flag as they protest during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of the Ukraine in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, on March 1. (Photo: AFP)

Catholics in Russia have been left "grieving, angered and bewildered" by their country's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Church's spokesman, who also warned that citizens would face harsh economic consequences from the conflict.

Father Kirill Gorbunov, spokesman for the Russian bishops' conference, said many Catholics are angry "and don't know where to direct this anger — some are turning it on God, on the Church, on the Russian government and on the world."

"While some Catholics are reacting as if none of this affects them, some discussion groups formed as part of the Church's synodal process have now come together for mutual support in the current state of grief, anger and bewilderment," said Father Gorbunov, who is also vicar general of the Moscow-based Mother of God Archdiocese.

"It's obvious this situation will have very, very severe consequences for the well-being of citizens here. Our most important task as priests is to remind people of the Church's teaching on war and peace. But we must also be very attentive to the most vulnerable — the elderly, sick and poor — and act as counselors, helping people react in a meaningful, prayerful way which leads to integrity rather than madness."

Detachments from Russia's invasion force, amassed in border regions since last fall, attacked Ukraine in the early hours of Feb. 24, triggering harsh resistance from Ukraine's 200,000-strong armed forces and a huge refugee exodus, as well as sharp fall in Russian currency, the ruble. On March 1, Russian troops continued to pound Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and a 40-mile column of Russian tanks and vehicles was reported to be within 20 miles of Kyiv.

In a Feb. 24 pastoral message, Russia's five-member bishops' conference said it was "deeply shocked" that war had erupted "despite huge efforts at reconciliation," and the bishops backed the pope's appeal for March 2, Ash Wednesday, to be marked by "intense prayer and fasting for the sake of saving human lives."

Let our contemporaries know they will have to give a strict account for the military actions they have taken

They also asked priests to celebrate Masses "for the preservation of peace and justice" and called on fellow Christians "to resist lies and hatred, and be a source of reconciliation."

"This confrontation brings death and destruction and threatens the security of the entire world," the bishops said.

"The peoples of our countries are united not only by a common history, but also by a great common suffering that befell us in the past because of the madness of war. Let our contemporaries know they will have to give a strict account for the military actions they have taken. The course of coming centuries largely depends on their current decisions."

As the war progressed, Russian Catholic churches held peace prayer vigils. The Saratov-based St. Clement Diocese began a nine-day adoration of the Blessed Sacrament on March 1.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Moscow Archbishop Paolo Pezzi, president of the bishops' conference, circulated a "prayer for peace and fatherland," to be read at Masses. It calls for Catholics to "be able to see a common future," while also shunning "lies that destroy the world."

Father Gorbunov told CNS Russia's bishops had based their message on the church's dogmatic constitution, "Lumen Gentium," and were "expressing church teaching, not just their own opinion."

"We'll see if they wish to expand on this in coming days, but I personally think things are changed not by statements, but by the change of heart people experience during prayer, thinking and talking," he said. "In normal everyday life, people don't always understand what's going on. But when they start to pray, they understand the terror, find compassion and see the necessity of doing something."

"Like many ordinary people, I'm no expert in predictions -- the decision-makers will get what they deserve, and I hope it won't be the worst-case scenario for either Ukraine or our country," he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Fighting unemployment is Papua New Guinea's biggest battle
Fighting unemployment is Papua New Guinea's biggest battle
North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Mar 2, 2022
China's leaders prepare to tackle social ills
Mar 2, 2022
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Mar 2, 2022
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Catholic nuns among Indians stranded in Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen
Mar 2, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022

Features

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Kirill the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch

Kirill, the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch
A real war and culture war dividends

A "real war" and "culture war" dividends
African Christians Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue

African Christians, Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue
Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

The price of democracy

The price of democracy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.