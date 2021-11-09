X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand

Over 150 Thais have been charged with lese majeste over the past year

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: November 09, 2021 08:04 AM GMT

Updated: November 09, 2021 08:15 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
3

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
4

Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful

Nov 8, 2021
5

Indonesian nun and human rights champion dies at 80

Nov 8, 2021
6

Asian churches urged to have innovative pastors

Nov 8, 2021
7

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
8

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
9

Philippine anti-vaxxer group threatens legal action

Nov 8, 2021
10

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand

Royalist supporters wait for the motorcade of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn to pass in Bangkok on Oct. 13 as the royals head to a merit-making ceremony on the fifth anniversary of the passing of his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. (Photo: AFP)

A Thai man faces the prospect of 15 years in prison for a deed that might seem like a minor misdeed: removing a portrait from a public display.

However, the portrait in question was of the country’s king, which means that Sirapat Deesawat, 35, has been charged with royal defamation, which carries a minimum of three years and a maximum of 15 years in prison as per Thailand’s Criminal Code.

In addition, when Sirapat, who is out on bail, is soon tried in a court, the session will be closed to outside observers, it has been announced.

Prosecutors say the Thai man removed a portrait of King Vajiralongkorn in a decorative golden frame from a display in August at a housing estate in Nonthaburi, outside Bangkok, which is an act that has been in violation of Thailand’s draconian lese majeste law.

“Police alleged that Sirapat stole the portrait and its frame, dragged both along the ground face down for about 190 meters,” explains the website Thai Political Prisoners, which documents rights violations in the Southeast Asian nation.

“The authorities contend that Sirapat’s actions amounted to lese majeste as the king’s portrait is meant to be respected by people and should be kept in a place befitting the king’s exalted station,” it adds.

Even statements and acts that may seem innocuous in other countries have caused anti-government demonstrators to be charged with lese majeste

Sirapat, whose actions were recorded on CCTV cameras, allegedly dumped the frame in a canal and took the portrait to a local market where he gave it to a woman, who has been charged with receiving stolen property.

“Normally an act like this would be regarded as a minor act of vandalism, which carries a small fine as a penalty. But because of the lese majeste law it is considered to be a major criminal act,” a university student, who studies law at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University and supports the youth-led pro-democracy movement, told UCA News.

Sirapat is one of at least 155 Thais, mostly young democracy activists, who have been charged with royal defamation over the past year for making critical comments about the monarchy or calling for its reform, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, which monitors human rights violations and offers legal aid to victims. Among those charged have been several minors who are still in high school.

Even statements and acts that may seem innocuous in other countries have caused anti-government demonstrators to be charged with lese majeste.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Thanat Thanakitamnuay, an activist who lost an eye earlier this year when he was shot in the face during a street protest by a tear gas canister fired by riot police, has been charged with royal defamation for wearing a suit and an eye patch while carrying a camera during a street rally in August.

Prosecutors said his get-up was disrespectful mockery of the late King Bhumibol, who was an amateur photographer and lost an eye in an automobile accident in his youth.

Meanwhile, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 42, a prominent progressive politician, has been charged with two cases of royal defamation for questioning the government’s decision to award a major vaccine-manufacturing contract to a small royally owned pharmaceutical company. If convicted, Thanathorn could be sentenced to 30 years in prison in total as each lese majeste case carries its own penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

In Thailand, anyone can file a charge of royal defamation against anyone else and police are required by law to investigate every claim. In recent months royalist vigilantes have been scouring the social media posts of young pro-democracy activists in search of any content that can be deemed insulting to members of the royal family or the institution of the monarchy.

A handful of protesters dressed in yellow, a color associated with the monarchy, gathered outside a cultural center in downtown Bangkok on Nov. 7 displaying signs that called for stricter enforcement of Article 112 in the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law.

“Thailand owes its existence to all the royals who have done so much for the country. By protecting the law [Article 112], we protect Thailand,” said a middle-aged woman at the event where news photographers outnumbered protesters.

We have repeatedly emphasized that lese majeste laws have no place in a democratic country

At the opposite side of the political spectrum, pro-democracy activists have been calling for Article 112 to be repealed, saying it is an antiquated and unjust law that limits freedom of speech.

Similarly, rights groups have expressed alarm at the mounting cases of lese majeste charges and have urged Thai authorities to stop prosecuting citizens for views expressed peacefully in public.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that lese majeste laws have no place in a democratic country,” rights experts affiliated with the United Nations said in a statement.

“Their increasingly harsh application has had the effect of chilling freedom of expression and further restricting civic space and the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms in Thailand.

“We call on the authorities to revise and repeal the lese majeste laws, to drop charges against all those who are currently facing criminal prosecution and release those who have been imprisoned under [it] for the exercise of their rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly.” 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnam Buddhist Sangha celebrates 40th anniversary
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha celebrates 40th anniversary
Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race
Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race
Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Support Us

Latest News

No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021
China shuts down Christian school in Beijing
Nov 9, 2021
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha celebrates 40th anniversary
Nov 9, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021
People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021
India's Diwali as a tool of soft power in US
Nov 8, 2021
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Nov 8, 2021

Features

Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
Thai police accused of regular use of torture
Nov 8, 2021
Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful
Nov 8, 2021
Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Nov 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Black Catholics in US dismayed after archbishop calls protests pseudoreligions

Black Catholics in US dismayed after archbishop calls protests "pseudo-religions"
The rapidlygrowing archdiocese in Nigerias capital turns 40

The rapidly-growing archdiocese in Nigeria’s capital turns 40
Charles de Foucauld to be canonized on May 15

Charles de Foucauld to be canonized on May 15

A new French Revolution as bishops get religion on Church sex abuse

A new French Revolution as bishops “get religion” on Church sex abuse
A turning point

A turning point
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.