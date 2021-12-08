X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier.

Thailand

Royal defamation charges pile up against young Thais

Royalist vigilantes bring lese majeste charge against woman for allegedly doctoring photo of king

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: December 08, 2021 04:58 AM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2021 05:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
2

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
3

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
4

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
7

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
8

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan

Dec 6, 2021
9

Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder

Dec 6, 2021
10

Thai court's marriage ruling riles LGBTQ activists

Dec 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Royal defamation charges pile up against young Thais

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration in Bangkok on Nov. 14 after a Thai court ruled that speeches by protest leaders calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow the monarchy. (Photo: AFP)

Thai authorities appear to have shrugged off calls by rights groups to stop charging citizens with royal defamation as the charges keep on piling up against young Thais critical of the regime.

In the latest case, a 30-year-old woman in the northern province of Phitsanulok has been charged with defaming the monarch after she posted a doctored picture of King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Facebook, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

The woman, identified only as Warunee, photoshopped a dress onto an image of the Emerald Buddha, a sacred relic in Bangkok, as the king is seen changing the decoration of the idol as per tradition.

She was reported to police by a member of a royalist group that calls itself the Thailand Help Centre for Cyberbullying Victims and which has filed numerous police complaints against pro-democracy activists over their criticisms of the monarchy.

Warunee’s royalist accuser said the image was defamatory and if convicted of the charge of lese majeste the woman could face up to 15 years in prison according to Article 112 of the Criminal Code.

She has also been charged under Section 14 of the Computer Crimes Act for posting content on social media seen as a threat to national security and under Section 206 of the Criminal Code for insulting an object of religious worship.

The law’s defenders say it is necessary because the Thai monarchy occupies a unique role as a moral authority in the country

The woman, who was arrested late last week, denied the charges and her lawyers said she had been suffering from bipolar disorder.

Since November last year, 163 predominantly young Thais have been charged with royal defamation, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Thailand’s lese majeste law, which prescribes up to 15 years in prison per offence for statements deemed defamatory of the monarchy, has long been controversial among Thai and foreign rights advocates who say it infringes on basic freedoms such as free speech and freedom of conscience.

The law’s defenders say it is necessary because the Thai monarchy occupies a unique role as a moral authority in the country and any criticism of the institution is a threat to national security.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In recent months, royalist vigilantes have been scouring social media posts by supporters of youth-led pro-democracy movements that have been calling for political reforms, including that of the monarchy, in a country ruled by a military-allied government that seized power in a putsch in 2014.   

Half of the 163 current cases of royal defamation have resulted from royalist citizens reporting others to police over public statements or social media posts, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

“We don’t have any illusions about many people who don’t identify with our cause,” a young pro-democracy activist who studies at a university in Bangkok told UCA News. “They are happy to set the police on us just because they don’t like what we say. It is like in China or North Korea.” 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Malaysian court upholds ex-PM's 1MDB conviction
Malaysian court upholds ex-PM's 1MDB conviction
Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women
Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women
Vietnam Catholics count blessings as Year of St. Joseph ends
Vietnam Catholics count blessings as Year of St. Joseph ends
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide
Dec 8, 2021
Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
Dec 8, 2021
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Indian prelate seeks end to violence against Christians
Dec 8, 2021
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Dec 8, 2021
Korean Christmas carol promotion draws ire from Buddhists
Dec 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning
Dec 7, 2021
Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021

Features

Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope prays for the sick urges Catholics to be humble like Mary

Pope prays for the sick, urges Catholics to be humble like Mary
Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop

Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop
African Church embarks on the synodal path

African Church embarks on the synodal path
A voice cries out

A voice cries out
Vaccinated congregations ecclesial contracts and Church unity

Vaccinated congregations, ecclesial contracts and Church unity
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.