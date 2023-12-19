Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site

Monks urge president to ensure security at Mihintale temple site, regarded the birthplace of Buddhism in the island nation

A Buddhist monk is seen climbing the steps leading to a stupa at the historical religious site of Mihintale located on a mountain peak near Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sri Lanka's top Buddhist prelates have urged the government to safeguard the birthplace of Buddhism in the country after it decided to withdraw military personnel deployed at the historical pilgrimage site.

The monks in a letter to President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Dec. 18 said his government is “obligated to protect Buddhism according to the nation’s constitution and preserve its historical heritage.”

The decision to withdraw security at the Mihintale temple shrine was announced last week by State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennekoon after its chief incumbent alleged that the military presence was a threat to his life.

Venerable Walawahengunawewe Dhammarathana Thera hinted at a plot to assassinate him by security personnel in civilian clothes. The sensational allegation by the chief incumbent at a press conference sparked a controversy in the island nation.

He also criticized the government for disconnecting electricity to the temple premises due to unpaid bills.

The government denied his allegations and clarified that the security officers were posted after proper assessment to ensure the security of devotees and tourists thronging the site situated in the Anuradhapura district of Sri Lanka's North Central region.

In their Dec. 18 letter, the Buddhist prelates pointed out to the president that the Mihintale shrine is not only a heritage of all Sri Lankans but is a heritage of the entire world.

“Therefore, all the responsible departments, including the honorable president, should work to secure the sacred site for future generations,” they said.

The letter was signed by Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera of the Malwathu chapter and Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thera of the Asgiriya chapter among others.

The monks appreciated the contribution of the Sri Lankan Army for the development work being carried out at the historical site and added that it should be continued along with “the proper intervention of Civil Defense Department officials and the Sri Lanka Police to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and foreign tourists.”

Tennekoon disclosed in parliament that a total of 252 service personnel from the army, navy and civil defense department were assigned to the security and maintenance of the temple.

Nihal Thalduwa, the police spokesman said that 25 police personnel will continue to be present at the Mihintale temple shrine, ensuring there is no security threat to the religious site.

Sri Lanka is a Buddhist-majority nation with around 70 percent of its 21 million people following Buddhism. Among the rest are 13 percent Hindus, 10 percent Muslims and 7 percent Christians.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News