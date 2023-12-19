News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site

Monks urge president to ensure security at Mihintale temple site, regarded the birthplace of Buddhism in the island nation

A Buddhist monk is seen climbing the steps leading to a stupa at the historical religious site of Mihintale located on a mountain peak near Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka

A Buddhist monk is seen climbing the steps leading to a stupa at the historical religious site of Mihintale located on a mountain peak near Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Wikipedia)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 19, 2023 11:42 AM GMT

Updated: December 19, 2023 11:48 AM GMT

Sri Lanka's top Buddhist prelates have urged the government to safeguard the birthplace of Buddhism in the country after it decided to withdraw military personnel deployed at the historical pilgrimage site.

The monks in a letter to President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Dec. 18 said his government is “obligated to protect Buddhism according to the nation’s constitution and preserve its historical heritage.”

The decision to withdraw security at the Mihintale temple shrine was announced last week by State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennekoon after its chief incumbent alleged that the military presence was a threat to his life. 

Venerable Walawahengunawewe Dhammarathana Thera hinted at a plot to assassinate him by security personnel in civilian clothes. The sensational allegation by the chief incumbent at a press conference sparked a controversy in the island nation.

He also criticized the government for disconnecting electricity to the temple premises due to unpaid bills.

The government denied his allegations and clarified that the security officers were posted after proper assessment to ensure the security of devotees and tourists thronging the site situated in the Anuradhapura district of Sri Lanka's North Central region.

In their Dec. 18 letter, the Buddhist prelates pointed out to the president that the Mihintale shrine is not only a heritage of all Sri Lankans but is a heritage of the entire world.

“Therefore, all the responsible departments, including the honorable president, should work to secure the sacred site for future generations,” they said.

The letter was signed by Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera of the Malwathu chapter and Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thera of the Asgiriya chapter among others.

The monks appreciated the contribution of the Sri Lankan Army for the development work being carried out at the historical site and added that it should be continued along with “the proper intervention of Civil Defense Department officials and the Sri Lanka Police to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and foreign tourists.”

Tennekoon disclosed in parliament that a total of 252 service personnel from the army, navy and civil defense department were assigned to the security and maintenance of the temple.

Nihal Thalduwa, the police spokesman said that 25 police personnel will continue to be present at the Mihintale temple shrine, ensuring there is no security threat to the religious site.

Sri Lanka is a Buddhist-majority nation with around 70 percent of its 21 million people following Buddhism. Among the rest are 13 percent Hindus, 10 percent Muslims and 7 percent Christians.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio Saint Francis: The Nativity Scene in Greccio
‘Christmas Village’ returns in Philippine town ‘Christmas Village’ returns in Philippine town
Vietnam churches told to prevent fire mishaps during Christmas Vietnam churches told to prevent fire mishaps during Christmas
China blasted for rights activist’s trial China blasted for rights activist’s trial
Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site Row over removal of security at Sri Lanka’s top Buddhist site
Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline Indian priests warn papal delegate against enforcing deadline
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Parassala

Eparchy of Parassala

Parassala is a town in Trivandrum in Kerala state and is located at the southern end of Kerala

Read more
Diocese of Yinchuan

Diocese of Yinchuan

In a land area of approximately 340,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanning

Archdiocese of Nanning

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanning is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Larantuka

Diocese of Larantuka

The diocese of Larantuka covers two districts — Flores Timur and Lembata — in the eastern part of Flores

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.