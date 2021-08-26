X
UCA News
Roots of Peace founder fears for 400 employees in Afghanistan

Catholic Heidi Kuhn launched the group in 1997 to clear land mines in war-torn nations and convert fields into farmland

Christina Gray, Catholic News Service

Published: August 26, 2021 05:46 AM GMT

Updated: August 26, 2021 05:54 AM GMT

Roots of Peace founder fears for 400 employees in Afghanistan

Heidi Kuhn, founder of NGO group Roots of Peace, presents a book about farmers who became landmine victims in Vietnam's Quang Tri province in January 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Roots of Peace founder Heidi Kuhn is on a deadline-driven, life-or-death mission to get her nearly 400 employees out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

The Taliban took over the organization's compound in Kabul on Aug. 15.

US President Joe Biden vowed Aug. 24 in a statement with G7 leaders to stick to the end-of-the-month deadline he set to complete evacuation of "Americans, third-country nationals and Afghans who were allies in the war."

In an Aug. 25 news conference, the Taliban announced that Afghans will no longer be able to leave the country.

Kuhn, a Catholic mother of four from San Rafael, California, launched rootsofpeace.org in 1997 to clear war-scarred fields in Afghanistan and other countries of land mines and convert them into life-sustaining farmland.

In Afghanistan alone, Roots of Peace has helped plant over 5 million trees, created over 100,000 full-time jobs and facilitated exports of fruits, nuts and spices to new markets that by 2020 valued US$1.4 billion.

It has been a heartbreaking week to see Afghan mothers hand their babies over razor wire fences into the arms of unknown soldiers

The Taliban's attack on the Roots of Peace compound in mid-August occurred as local workers began the year's harvest of grapes and other fruits of the vine.

In addition to working to secure the safety of her Afghan workers in Kabul, Kuhn and her organization are helping farmers throughout the country bring the harvest to market without interruption. The loss of the ready crops and resulting income would further devastate the country and its people, Kuhn said.

"This is a heartfelt reconnaissance mission," Kuhn said in an Aug. 24 call to Catholic San Francisco, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of San Francisco. She was calling from an undisclosed location in the Middle East where she traveled with her husband, Gary.

In an Aug. 22 Facebook post, Kuhn reported chaos at the airport serving Kabul.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"It has been a heartbreaking week to see Afghan mothers hand their babies over razor wire fences into the arms of unknown soldiers, as they seek safety among the masses trampling in fear at the airport," she said.

Kuhn said she and her organization pose a triple threat to the Taliban: She is American, she is female and she is Catholic. She fears for her staff, especially the women.

"We have just six more days," she said. "I haven't been able to get one person out. It's a sinking feeling to think I might not be able to do that."

Kuhn said she has a "sacred obligation" to help Afghans forced to flee their homeland. She is looking to lawmakers, religious leaders and the global Catholic community for decisive action, financial assistance and prayers.

Mr. President, please act now to protect these most endangered individuals, especially our female staff members

In an Aug. 14 letter to Biden, Kuhn implored him to help Afghan civilians working for US non-governmental organizations escape the country.

"Mr. President, please act now to protect these most endangered individuals, especially our female staff members, who have bravely implemented American development goals," she wrote.

Roots of Peace also is providing direct aid to over 500,000 internally displaced people in Afghanistan who are refugees in their own country.

Donations received at rootsofpeace.org are being used to buy food, clothing, tents and blankets for families displaced from their homes in the Taliban takeover.

"We really need donations," she said when asked how Catholic San Francisco readers can help. "I've never asked for that before, but I'm asking now for the sake of thousands of frightened families suddenly on the streets in Afghanistan. I'm asking for back-up from the Catholic community." 

