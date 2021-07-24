X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Role reversal: Developing nations show compassion for flood-hit Germany

Aid agencies more accustomed to dealing with natural disasters have expressed concern for Germany's disastrous flooding

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: July 24, 2021 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: July 24, 2021 05:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse

Jul 22, 2021
2

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development

Jul 21, 2021
3

Vietnamese trapped in no man's land in Cambodia

Jul 21, 2021
4

Myanmar bishop dedicated to spiritual nourishment dies of Covid

Jul 22, 2021
5

Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan

Jul 21, 2021
6

Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges

Jul 21, 2021
7

Gunmen shoot radio commentator dead in Philippines

Jul 22, 2021
8

Cambodia's Covid-19 cases ease but economy crumbles

Jul 23, 2021
9

Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India

Jul 21, 2021
10

Ethiopian bishops pray for end to violence in Tigray

Jul 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Role reversal: Developing nations show compassion for flood-hit Germany

A cross lies on assembled pews in a flooded church in Germany. (Photo: AFP)

The images of flooded villages and towns in Germany have shocked the world, prompting aid agencies in developing countries more accustomed to dealing with natural disasters to offer words of compassion and concern to one of Europe's most prosperous nations.

In Tel Aviv, Israel, the town hall was illuminated in black, red and gold — the colors of the German flag — a symbol that would have been difficult to imagine 20 years ago, reported the German Catholic news agency KNA.

Although Germany will not need aid for reconstruction, dioceses globally and partners of the Catholic-run charities such as Aid to the Church in Need, Misereor and the Caritas Internationalis network in places such as Cuba, Honduras, India, Mali, Philippines and Zimbabwe have sent messages of support and solidarity to German church relief agencies.

It's a reversal of roles in which countries in the global south that have long been affected by climate change and devastating natural disasters are offering whatever comfort they can to the developed north.

"This solidarity is touching and perhaps a small consolation for the people who lost loved ones as well as their belongings in the flood," said Florian Ripka, managing director of Aid to the Church in Need Germany.

Ripka said her agency has received message from Lebanon, Ukraine and Papua New Guinea. "Even if our project partners cannot help materially, they are close to the people with thoughts and prayers," she said.

People in Germany have always been helpful and willing to reach out to suffering populations around the world, especially in India

Misereor, the German bishops' organization for development cooperation, reported receiving similar messages. "It shows us that solidarity is not a one-way street," the charity said.

Many of the messages have conveyed concern that climate-related hazards can strike with great force even in temperate zones.

The executive director of Caritas India, Paul Moonjely, wrote that the disaster was a "wake-up call" to start tackling the urgent climate problem vigorously.

He also spoke of gratitude, saying: "People in Germany have always been helpful and willing to reach out to suffering populations around the world, especially in India." Now people in India wanted to give something of this "deep feeling" back to the Germans, he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Islamic associations in Germany such as the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, known as Ditib, Millî Görüs and Islamic Relief also asked members for donations. The associations reminded Muslims that the recent pilgrimage to Mecca and the July 19-23 observance of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic feast of sacrifice, call for mercy toward all people.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for environmental and climate issues at the German Catholic bishops' conference, Bishop Rolf Lohmann, said the flood disaster, which claimed more than 200 lives across Europe, is a "sign of a change in the climate and the environment."

After the heat and drought of past years, "the inconceivable catastrophe of heavy rain and floods" now was an illustration of climate change, he told KNA.

In addition to immediate emergency aid, long-term measures to protect against floods were needed, said Bishop Lohmann, who is auxiliary bishop in Muenster in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which sustained widespread damage.

There also is a need for "rapid and efficient action against climate change. If we do not act decisively now, it will be too late," he said, explaining that the responsibility to act falls on individuals as well as governments.

Bishop Lohmann called for the wider use of renewable energy, product procurement based on ecological and social criteria, reducing waste and environmentally friendly forms of transport.

He also demanded that social equality be considered when implementing environmentally sound measures so that they are affordable for all social groups. Finally, he added, it was important to adhere to ethical criteria in financial investments.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
India rescuers hunt for survivors as monsoon toll hits 76
Jul 24, 2021
Role reversal: Developing nations show compassion for flood-hit Germany
Jul 24, 2021
Report that led to US priest's resignation prompts ethics questions
Jul 24, 2021
Pope will lead Angelus on world day for elderly
Jul 24, 2021
Venezuelan president hits back at Vatican official's 'letter full of poison'
Jul 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021
Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse
Jul 22, 2021
Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021

Features

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
Thai regime ramps up efforts to silence critics
Jul 23, 2021
India's lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups in pandemic
Jul 23, 2021
Kindness shines amid floods and pandemic in Vietnam
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
There is nothing I shall want

There is nothing I shall want
We each have a name

We each have a name
Coherence Coercion

‘Coherence’ & Coercion
Are Catholics truly being represented in the process of synodality

Are Catholics truly being represented in the process of synodality?
Vaccines and fraternity

Vaccines and fraternity
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 25 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 25 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord, I believe that what is impossible for us is possible for You

Lord, I believe that what is impossible for us is possible for You
Bestow God loving care on the grandparents and elderly

Bestow God loving care on the grandparents and elderly
St. James, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. James, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.