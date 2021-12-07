X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

World

Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech

Complaint claims algorithms that power the company promote disinformation that translates into real-world violence

AFP

AFP

Published: December 07, 2021 07:30 AM GMT

Updated: December 07, 2021 07:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act

Dec 4, 2021
2

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
3

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
4

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan

Dec 6, 2021
7

Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder

Dec 6, 2021
8

Thai court's marriage ruling riles LGBTQ activists

Dec 6, 2021
9

Naga civilians killed by Indian army in bungled operation

Dec 6, 2021
10

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech

Photo taken on October 18, 2021 in Moscow shows the US online social media and social networking service Facebook's logo on a tablet screen. (Photo: AFP)

Rohingya refugees are suing Facebook for US$150 billion over claims the social network is failing to stem hate speech on its platform, exacerbating violence against the vulnerable minority.

The complaint, lodged in a California court on Dec. 6, says the algorithms that power the US-based company promote disinformation and extremist thought that translates to real-world violence.

"Facebook is like a robot programmed with a singular mission: to grow," the court document states. "The undeniable reality is that Facebook's growth, fueled by hate, division, and misinformation, has left hundreds of thousands of devastated Rohingya lives in its wake."

The mainly Muslim group faces widespread discrimination in Myanmar, where they are despised as interlopers despite having lived in the country for generations.

A military-backed campaign that the United Nations said amounted to genocide saw hundreds of thousands of Rohingya driven across the border into Bangladesh in 2017, where they have since lived in sprawling refugee camps.

Many others remain in Myanmar, where they are not permitted citizenship and are subject to communal violence, as well as official discrimination by the ruling military junta.

Rights groups have long charged that Facebook does not do enough to prevent the spread of disinformation and misinformation online

The legal complaint argues that Facebook's algorithms drive susceptible users to join ever-more extreme groups, a situation that is "open to exploitation by autocratic politicians and regimes."

Rights groups have long charged that Facebook does not do enough to prevent the spread of disinformation and misinformation online.

Critics say even when alerted to hate speech on its platform, the company fails to act.

They charge that the social media giant allows falsehoods to proliferate, affecting the lives of minorities and skewing elections in democracies such as the United States, where unfounded charges of fraud circulate and intensify among like-minded friends.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

This year, a huge leak by a company insider sparked articles arguing Facebook, whose parent company is now called Meta, knew its sites could harm some of their billions of users -- but executives chose growth over safety.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen told the US Congress in October that Facebook is "fanning ethnic violence" in some countries.

Under US law, Facebook is largely protected from liability over content posted by its users.

The Rohingya lawsuit, anticipating this defense, argues that where applicable, the law of Myanmar -- which has no such protections -- should prevail in the case.

Facebook, which did not immediately respond to questions about the lawsuit, has been under pressure in the United States and Europe to clamp down on false information, particularly over elections and the coronavirus.

The company has forged partnerships with several media companies, including AFP, intended to verify online posts and remove those that are untrue.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
Support Us

Latest News

Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
International outcry as Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi
Dec 7, 2021
Sri Lankan religious leaders seek justice from Pakistan
Dec 7, 2021
Pope cautions over 'interpretation' of French clergy abuse report
Dec 7, 2021
Duterte jokingly offers Dominican priest top health post
Dec 7, 2021
Another church burns in Myanmar junta's onslaught
Dec 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning
Dec 7, 2021
Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Dec 6, 2021

Features

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Controversial US archbishop refuses Covid vaccine

Controversial US archbishop refuses Covid vaccine
How the pope spoke to Old Europe from Greece and Cyprus

How the pope spoke to Old Europe from Greece and Cyprus
A sad celebration of Christmas say bishops in Papua New Guinea Solomon Islands

A sad celebration of Christmas, say bishops in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands
The pope removed archbishop of Paris because of gossip

The pope removed archbishop of Paris "because of gossip"
Divisions appear among Polish bishops over migration crisis

Divisions appear among Polish bishops over migration crisis
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.