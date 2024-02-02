Rohingya refugees flee Malaysian detention camp

115 Rohingya and 16 others rioted before escaping Bidor temporary immigration depot in northern Perak state late Thursday

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees rest after landing on the beach in Kuala Parek in East Aceh on Feb. 1. (Photo: AFP)

More than 100 Rohingya refugees escaped a detention centre in Malaysia after a riot broke out, with one man killed after being hit by a vehicle on a highway as he fled, police said Friday.

The Rohingya experience persecution in their predominantly Buddhist homeland, with many fleeing to affluent, Muslim-majority Malaysia or refugee camps in Bangladesh.

They often endure harrowing, months-long sea journeys to arrive in Malaysia by boat or sneak into the country via its porous border with Thailand.

If caught, they are often sent to detention centres that rights groups say are typically overcrowded and filthy.

A total of 115 Rohingya migrants and 16 others -- all of them men -- rioted in their detention building before escaping the Bidor temporary immigration depot in northern Perak state late Thursday, local police chief Mohamad Naim Asnawi confirmed to AFP.

Police and officers from other agencies are searching for the missing detainees, Naim said.

He said one unidentified refugee had been killed on the North-South highway after being hit by a passing vehicle in the dark.

Police said the cause of the riot and break-out are under investigation.

More than 100,000 Rohingya live on the margins of society in Malaysia, working illegally in construction and other low-paid jobs.

