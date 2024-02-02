Rohingya refugees flee Malaysian detention camp

115 Rohingya and 16 others rioted before escaping Bidor temporary immigration depot in northern Perak state late Thursday
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees rest after landing on the beach in Kuala Parek in East Aceh on Feb. 1. (Photo: AFP)
More than 100 Rohingya refugees escaped a detention centre in Malaysia after a riot broke out, with one man killed after being hit by a vehicle on a highway as he fled, police said Friday.
The Rohingya experience persecution in their predominantly Buddhist homeland, with many fleeing to affluent, Muslim-majority Malaysia or refugee camps in Bangladesh.
They often endure harrowing, months-long sea journeys to arrive in Malaysia by boat or sneak into the country via its porous border with Thailand.
If caught, they are often sent to detention centres that rights groups say are typically overcrowded and filthy.
A total of 115 Rohingya migrants and 16 others -- all of them men -- rioted in their detention building before escaping the Bidor temporary immigration depot in northern Perak state late Thursday, local police chief Mohamad Naim Asnawi confirmed to AFP.
Police and officers from other agencies are searching for the missing detainees, Naim said.
He said one unidentified refugee had been killed on the North-South highway after being hit by a passing vehicle in the dark.
Police said the cause of the riot and break-out are under investigation.
More than 100,000 Rohingya live on the margins of society in Malaysia, working illegally in construction and other low-paid jobs.
Share your comments
In a land area of 8,931 square kilometers, the Wonju diocesan territory includes the cities of Donghae (part),
The Cheju diocesan territory covers 1,847 square kilometers and includes the entire area of Jeju Special Self-Governing
In a land area of 18,441 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three civil districts of Ujjain, Shajapur and
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...
St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...
Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...