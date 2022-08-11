News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Rohingya leaders shot dead in Bangladesh camp

Rohingya sources say the insurgent Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army was behind the shooting of their two community leaders

Rohingya leaders shot dead in Bangladesh camp

Rohingya people walk along a street after collecting relief materials in Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhia on March 22. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: August 11, 2022 06:08 AM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2022 06:18 AM GMT

Two Rohingya community leaders were shot dead in one of Bangladesh's refugee camps, police said Wednesday, the latest in a string of killings in the settlements.

The sprawling camps house nearly one million Rohingya refugees that fled to Bangladesh after a military offensive in neighbouring Myanmar five years ago.

Police spokesman Kamran Hossain said at least eight suspected Rohingya assailants shot Syed Hossain, 40, and Abu Taleb, 35, at around midnight.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"Both were rushed to hospitals where they were declared dead," he said, adding that a manhunt was launched and security stepped up in the camps.

Police have not named any suspects.

Rohingya sources told AFP that the insurgent Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), which operates both in Myanmar's western Rakhine state and in the Bangladesh camps, was behind the shootings.

In the last three months, ARSA has been blamed for at least five killings including three senior Rohingya leaders, two Rohingya sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to fears for their security.

Bangladesh has launched a crackdown on ARSA, led by its elusive leader Ataullah, after prominent Rohingya community leader Mohib Ullah -- who had been received at the White House -- was shot dead in September last year.

Police charged 29 Rohingya, including several ARSA cadres, for that murder.

The group was also blamed for killing six students and teachers at an Islamic seminary controlled by a rival group.

Police last month said they had arrested more than 800 Rohingya with suspected links to the ARSA.

Community leaders said they were being urged by police to tip off officers if ARSA cadres were found in the camps.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled their homeland in Rakhine in August 2017 after a Myanmar military crackdown, which the United Nations is investigating over genocide charges.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Are priests and nuns less sociable? Are priests and nuns less sociable?
Timor-Leste diocese apologizes for costly baptismal certificate Timor-Leste diocese apologizes for costly baptismal certificate
Filipinos slam police chief’s vow to continue drugs war Filipinos slam police chief’s vow to continue drugs war
Cambodia jails seven opposition activists Cambodia jails seven opposition activists
11 die in South Korea floods 11 die in South Korea floods
Calls for paternity test on Indian bishop grow louder Calls for paternity test on Indian bishop grow louder
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

For peace on Earth let us pray

For peace on Earth, let us pray

As the world marks the use of the atomic weapons first on the city of Hiroshima on August 6, let the morality of our actions be guided by the prophetic document of John XXIII, Pacem in Terris

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.