X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia

Xenophobia renders the refugees from Myanmar most vulnerable and women are the worst sufferers

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 10, 2021 09:36 AM GMT

Updated: August 10, 2021 10:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families

Aug 6, 2021
2

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
3

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan

Aug 6, 2021
4

Movie titles referring to Jesus spark anger in India

Aug 7, 2021
5

Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well

Aug 6, 2021
6

Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta

Aug 6, 2021
7

Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism

Aug 6, 2021
8

Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand

Aug 6, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Aug 6, 2021
10

US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor

Aug 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia

A Rohingya family eating their meal at their house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands of Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority group who fled religious persecution in Myanmar to seek refuge in Malaysia, continue to face various forms of discrimination, Catholic and rights activists say.

The plight of the Rohingya community was highlighted at a workshop organized by advocacy group Catholic Action Network (CAN) Malaysia on July 23, reported Herald Malaysia, a Catholic weekly of Kuala Lumpur Archdiocese.

It drew representatives from the Rohingya Women’s Development Network (RWDN), the Consultative Council of Malaysian Islamic Organizations (MAPIM), Beyond Borders Malaysia and the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur.  

Cik Syaedah, an activist with RWDN, said the Rohingya community suffered severely during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many were rendered jobless and left without any means to support their families due to the restrictions on movement imposed by the government.

The RDWN is helping the hapless Rohingya with food aid and alternative jobs such as sewing face masks, said Syaedah, who has been living in Malaysia for about two decades. 

Cikgu Mohd Azmi, the president of MAPIM, pointed out that most Rohingya in Malaysia lack proper documentation and end up being denied welfare services, livelihoods, education for children, health services and accommodation.

Out of fear, many Rohingya are reluctant to go out to buy daily essentials or to look for livelihood opportunities

He noted that xenophobia against Rohingya renders them most vulnerable and causes untoward fear in the community. Rohingya women are often targeted for sexual harassment and body shaming.

Out of fear, many Rohingya are reluctant to go out to buy daily essentials or to look for livelihood opportunities. Local authorities do precious little to halt the hostility and hate speech against them, Azmi added.

Mahi Ramakrishnan from Beyond Borders lamented the unwillingness of Malaysians to work with refugees.

The hostility and negative attitude toward Rohingya stem from ignorance about their struggle, fear of losing jobs to foreigners and fake news circulating on social media, said Father Bernard Hyacinth from the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The activists called on Malaysians to show humanity toward refugees and to consider them as human beings who have needs, dreams and aspirations.

According to United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), as of June 2021, there were some 179,550 registered refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia including 154,860 are from Myanmar, comprising 102,960 Rohingya, 22,500 Chin people and 29,390 other ethnic groups.

Media reports and rights groups say Rohingya refugees in Malaysia live like pariahs amid abuses and threats from Malaysians who want them out of their country.

In early April, a prominent Rohingya activist, Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani, 51, went into hiding after he faced death threats from ethnic Malays after rumors spread that he had sought Malaysian citizenship.

In April 2020, Malaysia came under strong international criticism for pushing away boatloads of Rohingya from its shores. In June that year, the authorities detained 269 Rohingya refugees after the engine of their boat was damaged while attempting to land in Malaysia.

In July that year, the government came under fire for sentencing a group of Rohingya to caning as well as jail time for allegedly violating the country’s immigration law.

In February this year, Catholic bishops joined rights groups to oppose a government decision to deport nearly 1,100 Myanmar nationals, mostly Rohingya, to their country. The authorities had deported the asylum seekers despite a court order banning the move.

Also Read

Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings
Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings
Farmers' harvests help the needy in Vietnam
Farmers' harvests help the needy in Vietnam
Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians
Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Murder of Swiss traveler sets back tourism in Thailand
Murder of Swiss traveler sets back tourism in Thailand

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia
Aug 10, 2021
Indonesia extends lockdowns as Covid cases drop
Aug 10, 2021
Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings
Aug 10, 2021
Farmers' harvests help the needy in Vietnam
Aug 10, 2021
Filipino priest tells Catholics to dump vulgar politicians
Aug 10, 2021
Resource-starved Singapore turns sewage into clean water
Aug 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India's long walk to Olympic glory
Aug 10, 2021
Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Aug 9, 2021
World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns
Aug 9, 2021
God's love eases suffering of Covid-19 patients
Aug 8, 2021

Features

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Aug 9, 2021
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Commending faith

Commending faith
The miracle of everything

The miracle of everything
It takes a village also to abuse a child

It takes a village… also to abuse a child
Should missionary orders return their African art

Should missionary orders return their African art?
The popes decision on women lectors and acolytes did anything really happen

The pope's decision on women lectors and acolytes: did anything really happen?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday August 10 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Tuesday August 10 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus
O God, give us the ardour of love for you

O God, give us the ardour of love for you
St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.