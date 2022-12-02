News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Rohingya adopt family planning in Bangladesh camps

The taboo has withered as religious leaders within the refugee community deliver sermons in support of contraceptive use

Rohingya adopt family planning in Bangladesh camps

In this picture taken on Aug. 11, Rohingya refugees rest in a maternity ward during treatment at a medical center in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 02, 2022 05:59 AM GMT

Updated: December 02, 2022 06:11 AM GMT

Rohingya cleric Abdur Rashid still believes children are divine gifts, but life in a Bangladeshi refugee camp with six little mouths to feed has left him and his wife unwilling to accept another heavenly blessing.

Earlier this year, his wife Nosmin asked doctors to fit her with a contraceptive implant, a decision that cultural norms among the persecuted and largely Muslim minority would have rendered unthinkable a few years ago.

But since fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar five years ago, life in the overcrowded refugee settlements of their reluctant hosts has prompted the couple and many other families to limit the size of their households.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Roughly two-thirds of Rohingya couples are now using some form of birth control -- up from virtually none five years ago, according to figures from the UN refugee agency.

"Children are blessings from God and he's the one who arranges necessities for them -- but we have been stuck in this squalid camp for years now," Rashid told AFP.

"I prefer not to bring in any more life in the face of this hardship."

Islam takes no uniform view of birth control -- a practice endorsed by some Muslim communities and abhorred by others.

A few short years ago, many Rohingya believed birth control was against the tenets of their faith.

That taboo has withered, with Rashid among hundreds of religious leaders within the refugee community delivering sermons in mosques in support of contraceptive use.

He and others have volunteered for a dedicated public health campaign that aid workers and Bangladeshi authorities say has brought a sweeping change in attitudes towards family planning.

Around 190,000 family planning visits were made in the first six months of the year from among the million or so Rohingya refugees living in the Bangladesh camps, including many women seeking abortions.

"Eventually, I may want one more baby. But not right now," said mother-of-two Noorjahan Begum, 25.

Begum spoke to AFP after walking through the day to her nearest clinic, carrying her six-month-old son, to ask doctors to terminate her latest pregnancy.

Dependent on humanitarian aid to survive, Begum said she lacked the resources to adequately feed and shelter another baby.

"God willing, I will take permanent birth control measures after my third child," she added.

Family planning has a fraught history for the Rohingya, about 750,000 of whom fled their homes in Myanmar five years ago after a crackdown by security forces now subject to a UN genocide investigation.

Before that exodus, the Rohingya were subject to decades of discriminatory policies by Myanmar authorities who considered them illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite their long-established presence.

Myanmar's government denied them citizenship and prevented them from moving freely in an effort to confine the population to a remote corner of the country.

It also attempted to forbid Rohingya women from having more than two children and made a written pledge to that effect a condition of issuing marriage licenses to Rohingya couples.

Since 2017, Bangladesh has struggled to support its immense refugee population, for whom the prospects of a wholesale return to Myanmar or resettlement elsewhere are vanishingly remote.

Efforts to ease overcrowding in the camps have seen thousands of refugees moved to a flood-prone island -- a policy criticized by rights groups, which said many had been relocated against their will.

Bangladesh has also been unnerved by resentment and protests from those living close to the camps, where refugees outnumber the local population two-to-one.

Yet public health experts say the most enthusiastic backers of the family planning campaign have been the refugees themselves.

"When they came here, almost every Rohingya we met had never heard of condoms or birth control pills," local family planning office chief Pintu Kanti Bhattacharjee told AFP.

"Now they welcome it. They understand too many children can make their lives harder."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Chinese envoy summoned over police stations in Canada Chinese envoy summoned over police stations in Canada
Rohingya adopt family planning in Bangladesh camps Rohingya adopt family planning in Bangladesh camps
Running a news agency amid bombs and disinformation Running a news agency amid bombs and disinformation
Pope to travel to Congo, South Sudan Pope to travel to Congo, South Sudan
Pope honors Ratzinger Prize winners Pope honors Ratzinger Prize winners
Singapore PM hails gay sex legalization, marriage protection Singapore PM hails gay sex legalization, marriage protection
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.