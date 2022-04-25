News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Robredo holds biggest rally in Philippine campaign

1,000 priests declare support for presidential candidate as more than 400,000 gather in Manila to mark her birthday

Robredo holds biggest rally in Philippine campaign

Thousands of supporters of Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo hold lit mobile phones during a campaign rally coinciding with her birthday in Pasay, Manila, on April 23. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: April 25, 2022 08:17 AM GMT

Updated: April 25, 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Philippine presidential candidate Leonor “Leni” Robredo celebrated her birthday on April 23 with more than 400,000 supporters — the biggest rally seen in the campaign so far ahead of upcoming polls on May 9.

An estimated 412,000 supporters including many clergymen and nuns attended the event along Macapagal Avenue, a major thoroughfare in capital Manila.

During the rally, the church people presented Robredo with a declaration of support signed by 1,000 priests from across the archipelago as a birthday gift.

A group of clergymen called the Clergy for Moral Choice initiated the signature campaign, which they called a “manifesto of support.”

Father Flavie Villanueva, a staunch critic of outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte, said the declaration was a response to a call by the bishops’ conference in February for Catholics to be defenders of truth against lies and historical revisionism.

The bishops were criticizing election frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his supporters who were trying to paint the martial law years under his late father as golden years in Philippine history.

“Our country is in danger of having a kind of leadership that had brought poverty and disdain to our motherland — a son and heir of his father who ruled the country for so many years"

“Like the call of our bishops, we too are observing, examining and reflecting on the upcoming election. We, too, have joined and participated in circles of discernment and consensus building in choosing the right leader the country deserves,” the priests said in the declaration.

The clergymen took a swipe at critics who claimed they were barred by canon law from openly endorsing a political candidate. “It is much easier to keep quiet and to observe. But as ordinated clerics, this is not consistent with our vocation, especially as to what society presently needs.”

The clergymen said Robredo’s candidacy should be supported to prevent the return of another Marcos as leader.

The last opinion surveys had Marcos Jr. leading the race with 50 percent of support with Robredo on 24 percent.

“Our country is in danger of having a kind of leadership that had brought poverty and disdain to our motherland — a son and heir of his father who ruled the country for so many years. Under his 21-year rule, our country was in a desperate state and known as the ‘sick man of Asia’,” the Clergy for Moral Choice priests said in a statement.

The group said it chose Robredo because of her qualities as a “servant leader,” the kind of leader the country presently needs.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Boris Johnson's bulldozer pose sparks outrage in India Boris Johnson's bulldozer pose sparks outrage in India
Indian bishop, priest fined for illegal stone mining Indian bishop, priest fined for illegal stone mining
All in the family: Philippine dynasties tighten grip on power All in the family: Philippine dynasties tighten grip on power
Robredo holds biggest rally in Philippine campaign Robredo holds biggest rally in Philippine campaign
Late Irish Jesuit missionary in China honored with award Late Irish Jesuit missionary in China honored with award
Indonesia ordains bishop in conflict-scarred province Indonesia ordains bishop in conflict-scarred province
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Orthodox Easter Ukrainian Churches cannot escape the war

Orthodox Easter: Ukrainian Churches cannot escape the war

As their country is under attack from Russia, members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate find themselves in a difficult situation

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.