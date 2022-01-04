X
Thailand

Road carnage as Thailand ushers in new year

Hundreds die in traffic accidents over the festive season in a country with one of the worst road safety records

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: January 04, 2022 04:47 AM GMT

Updated: January 04, 2022 04:57 AM GMT

Road carnage as Thailand ushers in new year

People take photos with light decorations ahead of the new year in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on Dec. 31. (Photo: AFP)

The New Year holiday season has brought personal tragedies to many Thai families as hundreds of locals perished or were severely injured in road accidents over just a few days in a country with one of the worst road safety records in the world.

On the first day of the new year alone, as many as 73 people died in nearly 600 documented road accidents around Thailand, according to official data.

Between Dec. 29 and Jan. 1, more than 1,900 traffic accidents were reported with 226 fatalities while another 1,894 people suffered injuries of various severity.

Drink-driving was the primary cause of death, accounting for more than a third of fatalities, followed closely by speeding, according to officials. Nine out of 10 accidents involved motorcycles.

During a long drive back to Bangkok on a busy highway on Jan. 3, a UCA News reporter saw several accidents involving motorcycle drivers.

Poorly enforced road safety rules and reckless driving have long bedeviled traffic in Thailand, where between 20,000 and 23,000 people die each year on the roads, or between 55 and 63 people a day on average, according to official figures.

There is no question that traffic laws will need to be better enforced, but there is a cultural element to road safety

In fact, traffic accidents are a leading cause of death in Thailand.

The vast majority of casualties are motorcycle drivers and their passengers, many of whom drive without helmets. By far the most common victims of road accidents are teenagers and young adults between the ages of 15 and 19, statistics show.

The appalling death toll on the country’s roads often rises during public holidays such as the New Year holiday and Thailand’s Songkran festival in the spring.

Last year Thailand had the second-highest rate of road deaths in the world, according to the World Health Organization.

Analysts say that weak enforcement of traffic laws by police helps perpetuate the carnage on roads where many motorists lack proper driving experience and even licenses.

“There is no question that traffic laws will need to be better enforced, but there is a cultural element to road safety,” Sompot Thawornwong, a senior traffic police officer, told UCA News.

“Many Thais, especially young men, do not care enough about their own safety and the safety of other people.” 

Although police periodically launch campaigns urging motorcyclists to wear helmets, these campaigns tend to peter out after a while without leaving much impact.

Other campaigns, such as one aimed at stopping motorcyclists driving on sidewalks, have met the same fate.

“Despite a myriad of government measures to reduce road casualties, [traffic deaths] show no sign of abating,” the Thailand Development Research Institute, a think tank, notes.

