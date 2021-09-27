X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Rising sea levels alarm Philippine bishops

Coastal parishes will be under water in 2030 if the climate crisis continues at its current rate

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: September 27, 2021 10:26 AM GMT

Updated: September 27, 2021 10:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
2

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
3

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
4

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
7

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
8

Indian nun wins right to kill destructive wild boars

Sep 25, 2021
9

Concern over Chinese film dropping 'Moses' from title

Sep 27, 2021
10

Rising sea levels alarm Philippine bishops

Sep 27, 2021
Support UCA News
Rising sea levels alarm Philippine bishops

A study says the sea level in Manila Bay is rising by 13.24 millimeters per year. (Photo: Trendingpod)

Two Filipino bishops have raised alarm about rising sea levels that make capital Manila one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, and Bishop Arturo M. Bastes of Sorsogon reminded Catholics to take Pope Francis’ environmental encyclical Laudato Si’ seriously.

“Attention coastal parishes in Navotas and Malabon [coastal cities] … Let us please put the climate crisis among our top pastoral priorities for social action,” wrote Bishop David on his Facebook page.

He was referring to a report by Greenpeace East Asia claiming that by 2030 Manila’s densely populated land area would become a lake.

According to the study, the sea level has been rising at “unprecedented rates” over the past decade due to climate change caused by environmental abuse.

At least 87 percent of 37 square kilometers of the city’s land will feel the impact of floods in 10 years, meaning more than 1.54 million Manila residents would be displaced, the report said.

The earth is our common home. Let us address it together — personally, within our families, by lessening our trash and saving our tap water

Bishop David said parishioners have long felt the effects of floods and the rise of coastal waters due to typhoons, yet many had continued throwing garbage into bodies of water.

“We have felt the continuing and extreme sea level rise in the past decades because of climate change. Now we are being threatened with the sinking of our coastlines and floods that would displace millions of our people and destroy billions in our economy. So please, let us take care of our environment,” Bishop David added.

The prelate cited another study pointing to the rise of the sea level in Manila Bay of 13.24 millimeters per year.

“We have reports and data saying that Metro Manila is sinking by a rate of 10 centimeters yearly due to the over-extraction of groundwater within the region. The more water we extract, the more that we are sinking,” he added.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The prelate urged churchgoers not to rely only on government support when it comes to addressing climate change and other environmental concerns.

“The earth is our common home. Let us address it together — personally, within our families, by lessening our trash and saving our tap water. All these little things contribute in letting our environment heal. Otherwise, we will vanish with it,” Bishop David said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Bastes warned Catholics that man’s greed would be the key to his doom if unchecked.

“Our greed for money up to the point of exploiting our environment as a common home is central in resolving climate change. Pope Francis was clear about this in his encyclical Laudato Si’,” Bishop Bastes told UCA News.

He likewise challenged the government to prioritize the environment as “a pressing issue” like the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope the government sees this issue [rising sea levels] as pressing like the pandemic. The pandemic is no reason for us to degrade the environment,” Bishop Bastes added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos
Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos
Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19
Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19
Thai prime minister in hot water over flood remarks
Thai prime minister in hot water over flood remarks
Support Us

Latest News

North Korea fires missile, insists on right to weapons tests
Sep 28, 2021
China power cuts hit homes, factories to threaten growth
Sep 28, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Sep 28, 2021
Muslims complain about hardline Sri Lankan monk
Sep 28, 2021
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
Sep 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Sep 28, 2021
The scourge of child abuse in Philippine detention centers
Sep 27, 2021
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!
Sep 27, 2021
Letter from Rome: The final phase of a disruptive pontificate
Sep 27, 2021

Features

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
Mobile procession honors Mother Mary in Singapore
Sep 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican official affirms that life and health are equally fundamental values for everyone

Vatican official affirms that life and health are equally fundamental values for everyone
Clergy sex abuse victims in France expect a real recognition

Clergy sex abuse victims in France expect a real recognition
Pope to attend SantEgidiosponsored ecumenical meeting at the Colosseum

Pope to attend Sant'Egidio-sponsored ecumenical meeting at the Colosseum
Trans men unknowingly admitted to Catholic seminaries bishops committee alleges

Trans men 'unknowingly admitted' to Catholic seminaries, bishops' committee alleges
USborn Lithuanian is new head of Euro bishops conference

US-born Lithuanian is new head of Euro bishops conference
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.