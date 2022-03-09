X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Rising oil prices fuel Philippine transport crisis

Jeepney drivers appeal for government help to survive spiraling cost of fuel

Rising oil prices fuel Philippine transport crisis

A jeepney driver wearing a face mask to protect himself against Covid-19 drives along a street in Manila on Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 09, 2022 09:21 AM GMT

Drivers of the Philippines’ iconic jeepney buses have appealed to the government to make tax cuts or allow them to increase their fares to offset spiraling oil prices.

Piston, an organization of jeepney drivers and operators, said drivers need to increase fares by one peso to cushion the effect of fuel price rises since January.

On March 7, oil companies announced the biggest increase so far that saw a liter of diesel rise by 5.85 pesos (12 US cents) and gasoline by 3.60 pesos.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Since the start of the year, diesel prices have risen by 17.50 pesos a liter and gasoline by 13.25 pesos.

The increase has created fear and panic among public transport drivers and operators who say they are still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, despite this, the government has not indicated it will be willing to grant a fare rise.

“The oil price hike is just the beginning. This is but one of the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”

“This sudden change of prices … very high prices has us extremely worried. This will kill our livelihood because oil prices are going up but we are not increasing our fares. At the same time we currently have limited numbers of passengers because schools are closed,” jeepney driver and operator Carlos Halaan told UCA News.

He blamed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine for the ballooning fuel prices.

“The oil price hike is just the beginning. This is but one of the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Halaan added.

The Philippines may be geographically far away but the economic effects of this conflict is really something Filipinos will feel, he said. “Oil price hikes are always followed by a price increase in almost all other commodities.”

The jeepney drivers also appealed to lawmakers and President Rodrigo Duterte to suspend or lower fuel taxes.

"Those who are in the middle class may suffer but can still cope. But those in the lower classes whose salaries are meager and have just enough to pay their bills will suffer the most"

Lawmaker Joey Salceda urged Duterte to call a special session of Congress to pass laws to suspend excise tax on fuel and declare a national state of economic emergency.

“It is his moral obligation to the people to provide relief,” Salceda told reporters on March. 8.

Father Emman Afable of Sorsogon Diocese, south of Manila, also called for the government to introduce a tax cut so as not to necessitate a fare hike, which he said would hurt the poor.

“Those who are in the middle class may suffer but can still cope. But those in the lower classes whose salaries are meager and have just enough to pay their bills will suffer the most,” Father Afable told UCA News.

He also feared transport strikes could occur if the government refuses to cushion the recent fuel hikes. “What will be the only recourse of the common people but to protest?” he asked.

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
JOE DS
Yes sadly most Filipinos are from the lower middle class and this will hit them hard moreso post covid and the natural calamities there. Jesus please bless the Filipinos real nice people I interacted with long back.
Reply

Trending Articles

Raising the pitch for women's empowerment in Pakistan Raising the pitch for women's empowerment in Pakistan
Cambodia told to address forced labor, slavery and torture Cambodia told to address forced labor, slavery and torture
Indian pastor accused of converting tribal people Indian pastor accused of converting tribal people
Indian Jesuit priest bailed three years after rape case conviction Indian Jesuit priest bailed three years after rape case conviction
Duterte opens Philippine borders to Ukrainian refugees Duterte opens Philippine borders to Ukrainian refugees
Indian Catholic politician reviled for seeking Good Friday liquor ban Indian Catholic politician reviled for seeking Good Friday liquor ban

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope highlights Christian response to bioethical challenges in March prayer intention

Pope highlights Christian response to bioethical challenges in March prayer intention

Francis advocates that applications of biotechnological must always be used based on respect for human dignity

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.