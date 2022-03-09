Philippines

Rising oil prices fuel Philippine transport crisis

Jeepney drivers appeal for government help to survive spiraling cost of fuel

A jeepney driver wearing a face mask to protect himself against Covid-19 drives along a street in Manila on Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Updated: March 09, 2022 09:21 AM GMT

Drivers of the Philippines’ iconic jeepney buses have appealed to the government to make tax cuts or allow them to increase their fares to offset spiraling oil prices.

Piston, an organization of jeepney drivers and operators, said drivers need to increase fares by one peso to cushion the effect of fuel price rises since January.

On March 7, oil companies announced the biggest increase so far that saw a liter of diesel rise by 5.85 pesos (12 US cents) and gasoline by 3.60 pesos.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Stay up to date Don't miss out on the latest News

Since the start of the year, diesel prices have risen by 17.50 pesos a liter and gasoline by 13.25 pesos.

The increase has created fear and panic among public transport drivers and operators who say they are still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, despite this, the government has not indicated it will be willing to grant a fare rise.

“The oil price hike is just the beginning. This is but one of the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”

“This sudden change of prices … very high prices has us extremely worried. This will kill our livelihood because oil prices are going up but we are not increasing our fares. At the same time we currently have limited numbers of passengers because schools are closed,” jeepney driver and operator Carlos Halaan told UCA News.

He blamed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine for the ballooning fuel prices.

“The oil price hike is just the beginning. This is but one of the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Halaan added.

The Philippines may be geographically far away but the economic effects of this conflict is really something Filipinos will feel, he said. “Oil price hikes are always followed by a price increase in almost all other commodities.”

The jeepney drivers also appealed to lawmakers and President Rodrigo Duterte to suspend or lower fuel taxes.

"Those who are in the middle class may suffer but can still cope. But those in the lower classes whose salaries are meager and have just enough to pay their bills will suffer the most"

Lawmaker Joey Salceda urged Duterte to call a special session of Congress to pass laws to suspend excise tax on fuel and declare a national state of economic emergency.

“It is his moral obligation to the people to provide relief,” Salceda told reporters on March. 8.

Father Emman Afable of Sorsogon Diocese, south of Manila, also called for the government to introduce a tax cut so as not to necessitate a fare hike, which he said would hurt the poor.

“Those who are in the middle class may suffer but can still cope. But those in the lower classes whose salaries are meager and have just enough to pay their bills will suffer the most,” Father Afable told UCA News.

He also feared transport strikes could occur if the government refuses to cushion the recent fuel hikes. “What will be the only recourse of the common people but to protest?” he asked.

Trending Articles