X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

India

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Report says Karnataka recorded an increase in violence after an anti-conversion law was proposed in October

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: December 13, 2021 09:40 AM GMT

Updated: December 13, 2021 09:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
2

Bishops mourn death of Indian defense chief, 13 others

Dec 9, 2021
3

The sad state of human rights in Asia

Dec 10, 2021
4

Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls

Dec 9, 2021
5

A year's worth of Advent

Dec 9, 2021
6

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 10, 2021
7

Indian democracy is still a work in progress

Dec 10, 2021
8

Indian tribal people up the ante on separate religion code

Dec 9, 2021
9

Australia urged to press Laos on rights violations

Dec 9, 2021
10

China stresses more Marxism, tightening control of religion

Dec 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Catholics in the Archdiocese of Delhi pray at the yearly feast of Christ the King in New Delhi on Nov. 24, 2018. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

A fact-finding report by a Protestant group in India has documented 39 violent attacks on Christians in the southern state of Karnataka since January.

The Religious Liberty Commission of the Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI) published the report on Dec. 13 claiming that the Christian community in Karnataka had good reason to feel targeted by the outbreak of violence.

“It is clear and obvious that an atmosphere of fear and apprehension prevails in the Christian community and its grassroots religious clergy because of a systematic targeting through a vicious and malicious hate campaign,” said Reverend Vijayesh Lal, EFI general secretary and publisher of the report.

He further added that it was “equally obvious that those involved in carrying out this hate campaign and fear-mongering enjoy the protection and possibly support of elements within the political and law and order apparatus in the state.”

Reverend Lal said the EFI was making the report public in the interests of the Christian community in the state and the country and to help safeguard peace and harmony by calling upon the state government to act immediately before any major untoward incident takes place.

Copies of the report have been sent to the office of the prime minister of India, the federal home minister, the National Commission for Minorities, the governor and the chief minister of Karnataka.

The latest attack was reported on Dec. 9 when some Hindu activists attacked four Christians and set their religious books on fire

The report claimed that constant talk about enacting an anti-religious conversion law at the highest levels in the state government had encouraged non-state actors to target Christians, a minuscule minority at 1.87 percent of Karnataka’s population of 68.4 million.

The report said the Karnataka government’s proposal to survey “official as well as unofficial churches and Bible societies aimed at preventing alleged religious conversions” surfaced in the first half of October.

The proposal was initiated by a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator who is also the acting chairperson of the committee on the welfare of backward classes and minorities.

However, it was reported on Oct. 28 that the state government had put a hold on the survey.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Following this, the state government started gathering information about people who had converted to another religion in the past 25 years.

The escalating situation seems to be getting out of hand and so far there is no effective response from the authorities to stem the hate campaign, the report said.

The latest attack was reported on Dec. 9 when some Hindu activists attacked four Christians and set their religious books on fire at Srinivasapura in Kolar district.

On Dec. 4, an unidentified man armed with a machete barged into a church in Belagavi and chased the priest in charge.

A video of the incident posted on social media showed the armed man charging at Father Francis D’ Souza, the parish priest of St. Joseph Worker Church. Luckily, no harm came his way as the intruder escaped after people raised the alarm.

Reverend Lal said the commission team had met over 50 such affected priests and leaders, including those who are leading pastor fellowships across the state.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan province bans slur hurled at sanitation workers
Pakistan province bans slur hurled at sanitation workers
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India
Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India
Pakistani gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators
Pakistani gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators
Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee
Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee
Calls to repeal India’s shoot-to-kill law
Calls to repeal India’s shoot-to-kill law
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan province bans slur hurled at sanitation workers
Dec 13, 2021
Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state
Dec 13, 2021
Philippine archbishop dies in Mindanao at 74
Dec 13, 2021
No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Singapore PM hails Church for nation building, harmony
Dec 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election
Dec 13, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment
Dec 13, 2021
The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing
Dec 12, 2021
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021

Features

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
I learn resilience and the joy of living from refugees

“I learn resilience and the joy of living from refugees”
John prepares the way

John prepares the way

Who Defines Civilization

Who Defines Civilization?
The first sign of corruption

The first sign of corruption
Theologian of Liberation

Theologian of Liberation
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.