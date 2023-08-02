Rights groups slam crackdown on Bangladesh opposition

The opposition parties demand the upcoming national election be held under a neutral caretaker government

Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party take part in a rally in the capital Dhaka to demand resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make way for a neutral caretaker government to oversee national election. (Photo: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP)

Two global rights groups have criticized Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League government for a crackdown on opposition supporters amid political tension in the South Asian country ahead of national election to be held by next January.

In a joint statement, CIVICUS, a global civil society alliance and the Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) said they are “extremely concerned about reports of arbitrary arrests and excessive force against opposition activists” around mass sit-in protests in Bangladesh.

“Our organizations call on the authorities to release all those arrested for exercising their peaceful right to protest and to undertake a prompt and independent investigation into human rights violations and abuses committed by security forces and ruling party activists,” the groups said in the statement released Aug. 1.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

The statement came after tens of thousands of supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its more than a dozen allies, staged a mass rally in the capital Dhaka on July 28.

The opposition demanded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should step down and make way for a neutral caretaker administration to oversee the general election.

The opposition leaders say no election under the current regime can be “free and fair” as two previous elections in 2014 and 2018 were rigged to keep the ruling party in power.

The following day, hundreds of opposition supporters staged sit-in protests in front of entry points of Dhaka for the same demand.

Media reports said police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters who pelted stones while blocking the city’s main road. Police allegedly joined by ruling party supporters clashed with the protesters at least in four locations.

The AL supporters are accused of carrying sticks and rods and violently attacking protesters.

The BNP alleged that at least 600 of its supporters were injured in attacks by police and ruling party men.

Videos on social media showed two senior BNP leaders – Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amanullah Aman – being beaten and arrested by police.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters that at least 700 people involved in the protests were arrested.

However, media reports stated that more than 800 BNP leaders and activists were arrested prior to the protests. Altogether about 5,500 BNP leaders and supporters have been charged in trumped-up cases until July 30.

“The arrests and violence against protesters in Bangladesh over the weekend once again highlight the lengths the government is willing to go to crush the opposition ahead of the 2024 elections,” said Josef Benedict, Asia Pacific Researcher for CIVICUS.

“It also highlights the culture of impunity that exists within the country. Both the police and ruling party supporters must be held accountable for the serious violations against protesters,” he added.

The statement noted that CIVICUS has documented a series of crackdowns on the opposition and dissidents across the country in recent times.

It has recorded how the government attempted to silence critics, rights defenders, and journalists by charging them under the draconian Digital Security Act (DSA). However, ruling party leaders and supporters have enjoyed impunity despite repeatedly attacking and injuring opposition supporters, it stated.

“The escalating repression imposed by the Sheikh Hasina regime against the opposition and civil society removes any possibility that the upcoming elections will be free and fair,” said Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman, head of Bangladesh Country Desk at the AHRC.

“The international community must step up its efforts to push back this assault on democracy and human rights and support civil society. Failing to do this will further entrench a one-party state for many years to come,” he added.

This week, 14 US Congress members have written to the US ambassador to the United Nations to express concerns over the violent crackdown on opposition parties and called for deployment of UN Peace-Keeping forces during Bangladesh election.

Latest News