News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Rights groups slam 11-year sentence for Saudi activist

Manahel al-Otaibi, who frequently promoted female empowerment on social media, was arrested under anti-terror laws
Saudi activist Manahel al-Otaibi walks in western clothes in the Saudi capital Riyadh's al Tahliya street on Sept. 2, 2019.

Saudi activist Manahel al-Otaibi walks in western clothes in the Saudi capital Riyadh's al Tahliya street on Sept. 2, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Dubai
Published: May 01, 2024 05:32 AM GMT
Updated: May 01, 2024 05:41 AM GMT

Human rights groups on April 30 denounced an 11-year prison term handed down by a counterterrorism court to a Saudi fitness instructor and women's rights activist.

The judgment against 29-year-old Manahel al-Otaibi was issued on Jan. 9 but only made public "weeks later" in a Saudi submission to United Nations special rapporteurs inquiring about the case, Amnesty International and ALQST said in a joint statement.

Otaibi, who is also a blogger, was arrested in November 2022.

Rights groups contend that law enforcement targeted her for challenging Saudi male guardianship laws and requirements for women to wear the customary body-shrouding abaya robe.

The Saudi submission to the UN, dated Jan. 24 and seen by AFP on April 30, says, however, that Otaibi "was convicted of terrorist offenses that have no bearing on her exercise of freedom of opinion and expression or her social media posts."

The submission does not provide details about the "terrorist offenses."

The Saudi government said on April 30 it would look into a request for comment submitted by AFP.

The joint statement from the rights groups said Otaibi "was forcibly disappeared" between November last year and mid-April, when she was able to contact her family again.

Her older sister Foz al-Otaibi, followed by 2.5 million people on the social media app Snapchat, "faces similar charges, but fled Saudi Arabia fearing arrest after being summoned for questioning in 2022," the statement said.

Foz told AFP on April 30 that the family only learned of Manahel's 11-year sentence through the Saudi UN submission.

"I feel very shocked," she said, adding that Manahel "did not do anything that deserved to be imprisoned for up to 11 years."

The rights groups' statement called for Manahel al-Otaibi's release.

"Saudi authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Manahel al-Otaibi and all those currently detained in the kingdom for the peaceful exercise of their human rights," said Lina al-Hathloul, head of monitoring and communication for ALQST.

"Pending al-Otaibi's release, the authorities must ensure her safety and access to adequate health care."

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude oil exporter, has long been associated with the repression of women because of former rules such as a ban on driving and a requirement to wear abaya robes.

While those restrictions have been lifted, human rights activists say a personal status law that took effect in 2022 still discriminates against women when it comes to matters concerning marriage, divorce and child-rearing.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

And women, including prominent activists, have been rounded up in a wide-reaching campaign against dissent.

Among them are two women who in 2022 received decades-long prison sentences for social media posts critical of the government.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Bernard Lancy Pinto of Aurangabad , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Do Quang Khang of Bac Ninh, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Shiyin (Chiyin) Lei of Leshan, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Valan Arasu of Jabalpur , India
Read More...
Latest News
Laity accuses India’s Eastern rite Church's head of conspiracy
Laity accuses India’s Eastern rite Church's head of conspiracy
Cambodia’s searing heat, crowded jails threaten inmates’ health
Cambodia’s searing heat, crowded jails threaten inmates’ health
Nepali men tricked into fighting Russia's Ukraine war
Nepali men tricked into fighting Russia's Ukraine war
Mexican bishop hospitalized after brief abduction
Mexican bishop hospitalized after brief abduction
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.